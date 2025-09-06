6 IFA 2025 projectors that actually made me rethink movie nights at home

By Grigor Baklajyan on Sep 6, 2025, 6:22 pm EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Skip the TV, dream about a projector—my small bedroom is calling for a glow-up. IFA 2025 has me eyeing some cool options.

XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max

My bedroom is perfect—cozy, but cozy also means small, so there’s no room for a TV. The wall facing my bed has a closet and a door, so I decided to skip the TV. Still, I do miss having one. Lately, I’ve been looking at IFA 2025 projectors. I like projectors because I enjoy the softer glow of light bouncing off a screen rather than the harsh blast from a TV. A few of my Gadget Flow teammates are in Berlin for Europe’s biggest tech show, and the updates from IFA 2025 have me hooked.

From the XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max with its super bright screen that saves me from painting my walls grey or black, to the flexible TCL PlayCube, I have a few favorites popping up here and there. If you’re looking for the best projectors for home theater, stick around—you might find your next movie buddy.

Best home theater projector: XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max

XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max

The HORIZON 20 Max is XGIMI’s top home projector so far. It brings you crisp 4K, Dolby Vision HDR, Filmmaker Mode, and even IMAX Enhanced for a true theater vibe. Gamers will love it too, thanks to its 1ms input lag, variable refresh rate, and smooth action at up to 240 Hz.

For the first time on an XGIMI projector, you get Lens Shift. That means you can move the image up, down, or side to side (V±120% / H±45%) without touching the projector. No scaling, no distortion. Other brands? You often end up lowering the projector, tilting it, and messing with keystone correction. That’s just a pain.

What stands out for me is the brightness. With 5,700 ISO lumens, the HORIZON 20 Max shines indoors and even outside in daylight. If you plan to watch movies under the sun, a projector needs at least 5,000 lumens. The XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max ($2,999.00, $2,399) clears that mark with ease. So whether you’re setting it up for a backyard movie night, a van trip, or a campout, brightness won’t ever get in the way of the fun.

Dual-laser projector: XGIMI TITAN

XGIMI TITAN

XGIMI also rolled out the TITAN dual-laser projector. You can set it up in a conference room, bring it to big events, or even use it for a home theater.

It runs on a 0.78″ HEP Imaging Chip, the XGIMI X1 AI processor, and a dual laser light system that brings sharp 4K detail, spot-on image geometry, and up to 5,000 brightness. XGIMI hasn’t shared the release date or price yet.

Triple-laser projector: Hisense L9Q

Hisense L9Q
Hisense L9Q

Hisense announced that nine of its innovations earned recognition at the IFA Innovation Awards 2025. Leading the lineup, the Hisense L9Q ($5,999.99) won Best in Home Entertainment for its ultra-short throw design, rich color accuracy, and cinema-grade picture quality that creates an immersive viewing experience at home.

The L9Q combines a high-performance chipset, triple laser light, and precision lens to produce strong brightness and contrast. Pro AI algorithms process every frame and deliver vivid, lifelike visuals.

Small Google TV projector: TCL PlayCube

TCL PlayCube
TCL PlayCube

The TCL PlayCube ($800) is a Google TV projector that packs everything into one small device. It first showed up as a concept in January, and now you can already grab one. The projector runs for up to 9 hours, comes with Netflix certification, and while it sticks to 1080p, it still throws a screen as big as 150 inches with auto focus and keystone correction.

At just 5.9″ x 3.8″ x 3.8″ and 2.7 pounds, the PlayCube looks like a Rubik’s cube. That’s not just for style—its 5W speaker rotates 90 degrees so you can shift the lens to point where you want.

4K movie theater projector: Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro

4K movie theater projector: Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro
Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro

Anker took its bright Nebula X1 projector and packed it into a 30 x 17 x 13.5-inch box with a 160W subwoofer to build the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro. Because of its size, the whole thing comes in at 72.4 pounds, so Anker added a retractable handle and wheels to make moving it around less of a hassle.

If you like watching movies in bed, hooking up PC speakers to a projector won’t cut it since you’d also need an audio cable extension. That’s where the X1 Pro comes in. Launching on Kickstarter September 22, it mixes a 3,500-lumen triple-laser projector with powerful speakers, a couple of 80W subwoofers, and wireless surround sound.

The price will likely land between $4,000 and $5,000. Early Kickstarter supporters can get up to $500 off by dropping a $100 deposit, and retail units should roll out in March 2026.

Interactive projector: Samsung Premiere 5

Samsung’s smallest triple-laser ultra-shortthrow projector, The Premiere 5, claimed 2 IFA Innovation Awards for Best in Home Entertainment and Best of Tech Innovation. Even though it’s tiny compared to regular projectors, it can project a 100-inch screen from just 43.3cm, 80 inches at 32.7cm, or 60 inches at 22.2cm, making huge visuals possible in small, stylish spaces. On top of that, one feature puts it ahead of other projectors.

Samsung Premiere 5‘s ($1,799.99 CAD) Touch Interaction steals the show. A built-in IR laser and camera let you control content, games, apps, and workouts with simple gestures. That makes it perfect for interactive learning, fun entertainment, and home training.

Interactive projector: Samsung Premiere 5
Samsung Premiere 5

Final thoughts

I feel like I hit the jackpot exploring IFA 2025 projectors. The HORIZON 20 Max blew me away with its brightness, and the Samsung Premiere 5 made me rethink what small spaces can do.

I can picture movie nights in my bedroom or backyard without worrying about the walls or lighting. Each projector has something unique, so picking one comes down to what kind of experience I want. At the end of the day, I can’t wait to try one out and see my favorite movies in a whole new way.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
