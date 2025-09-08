The wearables at IFA 2025 that made me want to upgrade yesterday

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 8, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Need more superpowers in your everyday life? The wearables at IFA 2025 can't help you see through walls, but they come pretty close. Check out the best new smartwatches, fitness trackers & more unveiled in Berlin!

The wearables at IFA 2025 that made me want to upgrade yesterday
Credit: Luna

As a working mom, wearable tech is on my radar right now. If there’s anyone who wants more voice-activated, AI-driven tech that they can wear like clothing, it’s a parent on a deadline. Smart rings can track our health in the background like an omnipresent doctor, and the latest AI glasses act like computer screens for the face—super necessary if you’re shooting off emails while prepping the kids for ballet. These days, that’s me. I love the chaos, but there’s no question that I’ll buy anything that makes my time with the kiddos smoother. Luckily, IFA’s 2025 wearables had plenty of new offerings, from smart rings to AI glasses, and I’m here to break down my favorites.

Related: Why I’m seriously impressed by the IFA 2025 robot vacuums

Best Wearables of 2025: IFA Berlin Highlights

About the wearables at IFA, I’m gonna call 2025 the Rise of Rivals. Some of the most popular wearables on the exhibition floor weren’t from the industry leaders, but from their competitors. Case in point: Polar launched its screen-free, subscription-free LOOP wearable, a direct competitor to the now-subscription-based WHOOP band. Then, Luna unveiled its second generation, subscription-free smart ring, hoping to draw in weekend warriors who might not want to commit to Oura Ring 4’s fees.

This rival tech is ideal for users like me, people who want gadgets that can work reasonably well on autopilot, while we get other stuff done, or while helping us get said stuff done. Like little personal assistants and managers…and we don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for it (that’s what summer camp is for). And every year, wearable tech gets closer to that. Let’s see where we’re at now, during IFA 2025.

1. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro

Amazfit T Rex 3 Pro
Credit: AmazFit

Stealing a bit of the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro’s thunder, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro turned heads at IFA 2025 for its rugged design and (relatively) cheap $399 asking price. So, what sets the T-Rex 3 Pro apart from other Amazfit models? Premium materials for starters. The screen is protected by sapphire glass, and the buttons/ bezel materials are Grade 5 titanium alloy. Water resistance is an impressive 100 meters, and the top packs a useful LED flashlight.

Beyond the materials, you can expect satellite system positioning with offline maps, route planning, and POI search. There are also 180+ sport modes, like hiking, rucking, and recreational diving. The icing on the cake is the subscription-free Zepp app. It gives you the lowdown on nutrition, fitness progress, and trends at no extra charge. Compare that with the Fenix 8 Pro’s $2,000 price tag!

Purchase it for $399 on Amazon

2. Luna 2.0 Smart Ring

best wearables at IFA 2025 that made me want to upgrade yesterday
Credit: Luna

This time last year, rumors about the Oura Ring 4 dominated the wearable landscape. Now that it’s widely available, it’s considered hands-down the best you can buy. But what if you’d be fine with slightly less tech to avoid another subscription? The Luna 2.0 smart ring has heard your plight. Priced at $300, it tracks the same health metrics as the Oura Ring 4 and has the same battery life.

The difference is, you don’t need to pay a fee to access ‘premium’ health tracking features with the Luna 2.0. Now, Oura is widely considered to be quite precise for things like sleep stage detection and advanced workout detection. Since I haven’t tried either ring, I can’t advise on this. As soon as I get samples, though, I will update. The Luna 2.0 has AI coaching, for personalized diet and workout plans, something Oura 4 doesn’t have.

Buy for them $300 on the official website

3. Rokid Glasses

Rokid Glasses
Credit: Rokid

Earlier, I mentioned AI glasses that act like computer screens for your face. I was referring to the Rokid Glasses. Rokid showed off is all-new AI-driven AR eyewear at IFA 2025, and I couldn’t be more excited. These frames are lightweight and look like regular glasses when I wear them; a crucial selling point for me.

What’s more, these glasses are designed to fit into your life, because they make typical tasks easier and more intuitive. Take the MicroLED waveguide, for instance. These built-in displays show real-time translations, maps, and even call transcriptions, right in your field of view. You won’t need to check your phone. I also love the ChatGPT integration; it gives me instant answers to my questions. Am I ready for these glasses? I was ready yesterday.

Preorder on Kickstarter for $549

4. Polar Loop

best wearables at IFA 2025 that made me want to upgrade yesterday
Credit: Polar

Polar announced Loop, its first fitness tracker, at IFA 2025. I love that it’s screenless and subscription-less. The device resembles WHOOP’s screenless fitness tracker, which requires a $239/year fee. The Polar Loop, then, is a good alternative for people looking for the same type of device, for a one-time payment.

What does it include? A barely-there fitness tracker that automatically tracks your habits during the day and your sleep at night. Loop says there’s nothing to manage; you just wear it and go about your day. You can check the insights when you want and won’t have to swipe away annoying notifications. Actually, this is the ideal fitness wearable for me! The battery lasts for 8 days, and the sleep tracking gives you a detailed report about your rest.

Preorder it for $199.99 on the official website.

Wearables on Show at IFA

IFA 2025 wearables aren’t all about hardware. Some brands have impressive software updates worth mentioning. Meanwhile, other brands participated, showing off already-announced gadgets.

Withings ScanWatch 2

Withings didn’t feel like it was time to overhaul the 2023 ScanWatch 2. I respect that. Instead, the brand announced major updates to its flagship watch. The new HealthSense 4 OS includes AI-driven insights and improves battery life by 5 days; it’s now up to 35!

The update also brought a vitality indication, which shows drops in energy depending on your sleep, temperature, HRV, and other indicators. Cycle tracking has been improved, and there’s now an early illness detection feature. Now, I don’t have to wait until I feel like I’m coming down with something to start taking action; the ScanWatch 2 can tell me.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Ring

Samsung showcased its newly released Galaxy Watch 8 at IFA. Reviewers got a close-up look at the squircle watch-face design. While this feature has its supporters and detractors, the truth is that it allows the watch to sit flatter against the skin and wear more comfortably. Overall, the Watch 8 is an upgraded Watch 7; there’s not much new from last year. However, it does have Google Gemini onboard, which provides users like me with useful hands-free features. It’ll answer basic questions and set up notifications via voice command.

Samsung also showed of it Galaxy Ring, released last year. Nothing new here, so if a 2.0 version is in the works, it wasn’t introduced at the show.

Last Thoughts

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not superwoman…and I don’t aspire to be. But, with wearable tech like the gadgets introduced at IFA this year, I’m a little closer. Modern life isn’t easy, but a fitness ring can tell me if one of my health metrics is off. And in that case, I’ll visit a doctor right away. Likewise, AI glasses bring productivity to my face, helping me send messages or read directions while walking.

They’re slight changes, but they can make all the difference for an easier, healthier, and more enjoyable life. I’m all about that, and that’s why I’m looking forward to learning more about the IFA 2025 wearables in the coming months.

Daily DigestTech NewsWearable Tech

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Here’s why I’m eyeing Insta360’s Antigravity A1 drone for 360-degree aerial shots
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
Here’s why I’m eyeing Insta360’s Antigravity A1 drone for 360-degree aerial shots
Most of the drones flying today in the US—and around the world—come from China, with DJI as the most common brand. But if you’re looking to get one, you might notice the shelves are almost bare. By July 2025, DJI drones..
6 IFA 2025 headphones & speakers that live rent-free in my mind
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
6 IFA 2025 headphones & speakers that live rent-free in my mind
As IFA 2025 winds down, audio fans have been deep in YouTube rabbit holes, questioning their current setup, and convincing themselves they need something new. I get it. You shouldn’t swap your gear just because your favorite brand dropped a..
TENET’s AI Laundry Solutions at IFA 2025: The Future of Effortless Washing
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
TENET’s AI Laundry Solutions at IFA 2025: The Future of Effortless Washing
Let’s face it—doing laundry has always been one of those unavoidable adult chores. Sorting fabrics, guessing wash settings, battling stubborn stains, and dealing with soggy clothes left in the dryer for too long. It’s not glamorous, and most of us..
The One Charger to Rule Them All: TESSAN Voyager 205 Review
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The One Charger to Rule Them All: TESSAN Voyager 205 Review
Let me set the scene: You’re in a cramped hotel room somewhere in Europe, surrounded by a tangled nightmare of chargers, random adapters, and half-broken cables. Your phone is gasping for power, your laptop teeters at 6%, and your tablet…..
6 IFA 2025 projectors that actually made me rethink movie nights at home
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
6 IFA 2025 projectors that actually made me rethink movie nights at home
My bedroom is perfect—cozy, but cozy also means small, so there’s no room for a TV. The wall facing my bed has a closet and a door, so I decided to skip the TV. Still, I do miss having one...

Popular Blog Posts

13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 am. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Google just dropped its new Pixel lineup, offering options for all kinds of users with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. But the real showstopper is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s direct rival to..
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Like Glastonbury and Coachella for music fans, video game events have always been a beloved gathering spot for gamers. You see headlines full of stats about the industry’s size and revenue, but being at gamescom makes it feel different. It’s..
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
I’m starting to wonder if Elon Musk has a secret stake in Nothing. Kidding—sort of. But look at the Nothing Headphone (1). It gives off strong Cybertruck vibes. The design? Wild. You’re either into it or you’re not. No fence-sitters..
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..

You Might Also Like

Why I’m seriously impressed by the IFA 2025 Robot Vacuums
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Why I’m seriously impressed by the IFA 2025 Robot Vacuums
As a tech editor and a mom, IFA Berlin is one of my favorite electronic shows of the year. Why? Because I get to scope out the latest robot vacuums—the kind that might finally put my cleaning on autopilot (and..
IFA 2025 Highlights: Big Ideas, Bold Booths, and a Lot More Coming
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
IFA 2025 Highlights: Big Ideas, Bold Booths, and a Lot More Coming
What’s clear? No one is here to play it safe. Brands are throwing down visions, not just products, and the result is a show floor that feels less like a trade fair and more like a playground for big ideas...
TESSAN Unveils the World’s Most Powerful 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
TESSAN Unveils the World’s Most Powerful 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025
Stay powered-up across the globe without juggling bulky chargers. TESSAN, a name synonymous with smart travel charging solutions, has just announced its most advanced product yet—the TESSAN 205W Universal Travel Adapter, showcased at IFA 2025. Compact, high-powered, and designed for..
New “Turn Page to Auto Capture” Feature from CamScanner Makes Book Scanning Effortless
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
New “Turn Page to Auto Capture” Feature from CamScanner Makes Book Scanning Effortless
CamScanner’s “Turn Page to Auto Capture” feature leverages deep learning to automate the scanning of bound documents, transforming a once manual, error-prone task into a fast and intelligent experience. CamScanner’s latest innovation, the “Turn Page to Auto Capture” feature, is..
GlocalMe Launches PetPhone: The World’s First Smartphone for Pets
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
GlocalMe Launches PetPhone: The World’s First Smartphone for Pets
GlocalMe, a leading global mobile connectivity brand of uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ: UCL), hosted the launch event for the PetPhone: The Innovative Smartphone for Pets at The Mills, a renowned art, cultural, and pet-friendly landmark in Hong Kong. Representatives from csl,..
Futuristic tech from Expo 2025 Osaka that blew my mind
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Futuristic tech from Expo 2025 Osaka that blew my mind
I’m a planner. But when I entered the exhibition grounds at Expo 2025 in Osaka last week, there were a couple of things I hadn’t counted on. First was the heat. I’m used to hot weather, but 100-degree temperatures plus..