The wearables at IFA 2025 that made me want to upgrade yesterday

Need more superpowers in your everyday life? The wearables at IFA 2025 can't help you see through walls, but they come pretty close. Check out the best new smartwatches, fitness trackers & more unveiled in Berlin!

As a working mom, wearable tech is on my radar right now. If there’s anyone who wants more voice-activated, AI-driven tech that they can wear like clothing, it’s a parent on a deadline. Smart rings can track our health in the background like an omnipresent doctor, and the latest AI glasses act like computer screens for the face—super necessary if you’re shooting off emails while prepping the kids for ballet. These days, that’s me. I love the chaos, but there’s no question that I’ll buy anything that makes my time with the kiddos smoother. Luckily, IFA’s 2025 wearables had plenty of new offerings, from smart rings to AI glasses, and I’m here to break down my favorites.

Best Wearables of 2025: IFA Berlin Highlights

About the wearables at IFA, I’m gonna call 2025 the Rise of Rivals. Some of the most popular wearables on the exhibition floor weren’t from the industry leaders, but from their competitors. Case in point: Polar launched its screen-free, subscription-free LOOP wearable, a direct competitor to the now-subscription-based WHOOP band. Then, Luna unveiled its second generation, subscription-free smart ring, hoping to draw in weekend warriors who might not want to commit to Oura Ring 4’s fees.

This rival tech is ideal for users like me, people who want gadgets that can work reasonably well on autopilot, while we get other stuff done, or while helping us get said stuff done. Like little personal assistants and managers…and we don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for it (that’s what summer camp is for). And every year, wearable tech gets closer to that. Let’s see where we’re at now, during IFA 2025.

1. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro

Credit: AmazFit

Stealing a bit of the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro’s thunder, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro turned heads at IFA 2025 for its rugged design and (relatively) cheap $399 asking price. So, what sets the T-Rex 3 Pro apart from other Amazfit models? Premium materials for starters. The screen is protected by sapphire glass, and the buttons/ bezel materials are Grade 5 titanium alloy. Water resistance is an impressive 100 meters, and the top packs a useful LED flashlight.

Beyond the materials, you can expect satellite system positioning with offline maps, route planning, and POI search. There are also 180+ sport modes, like hiking, rucking, and recreational diving. The icing on the cake is the subscription-free Zepp app. It gives you the lowdown on nutrition, fitness progress, and trends at no extra charge. Compare that with the Fenix 8 Pro’s $2,000 price tag!

Purchase it for $399 on Amazon

2. Luna 2.0 Smart Ring

Credit: Luna

This time last year, rumors about the Oura Ring 4 dominated the wearable landscape. Now that it’s widely available, it’s considered hands-down the best you can buy. But what if you’d be fine with slightly less tech to avoid another subscription? The Luna 2.0 smart ring has heard your plight. Priced at $300, it tracks the same health metrics as the Oura Ring 4 and has the same battery life.

The difference is, you don’t need to pay a fee to access ‘premium’ health tracking features with the Luna 2.0. Now, Oura is widely considered to be quite precise for things like sleep stage detection and advanced workout detection. Since I haven’t tried either ring, I can’t advise on this. As soon as I get samples, though, I will update. The Luna 2.0 has AI coaching, for personalized diet and workout plans, something Oura 4 doesn’t have.

Buy for them $300 on the official website

3. Rokid Glasses

Credit: Rokid

Earlier, I mentioned AI glasses that act like computer screens for your face. I was referring to the Rokid Glasses. Rokid showed off is all-new AI-driven AR eyewear at IFA 2025, and I couldn’t be more excited. These frames are lightweight and look like regular glasses when I wear them; a crucial selling point for me.

What’s more, these glasses are designed to fit into your life, because they make typical tasks easier and more intuitive. Take the MicroLED waveguide, for instance. These built-in displays show real-time translations, maps, and even call transcriptions, right in your field of view. You won’t need to check your phone. I also love the ChatGPT integration; it gives me instant answers to my questions. Am I ready for these glasses? I was ready yesterday.

Preorder on Kickstarter for $549

4. Polar Loop

Credit: Polar

Polar announced Loop, its first fitness tracker, at IFA 2025. I love that it’s screenless and subscription-less. The device resembles WHOOP’s screenless fitness tracker, which requires a $239/year fee. The Polar Loop, then, is a good alternative for people looking for the same type of device, for a one-time payment.

What does it include? A barely-there fitness tracker that automatically tracks your habits during the day and your sleep at night. Loop says there’s nothing to manage; you just wear it and go about your day. You can check the insights when you want and won’t have to swipe away annoying notifications. Actually, this is the ideal fitness wearable for me! The battery lasts for 8 days, and the sleep tracking gives you a detailed report about your rest.

Preorder it for $199.99 on the official website.

Wearables on Show at IFA

IFA 2025 wearables aren’t all about hardware. Some brands have impressive software updates worth mentioning. Meanwhile, other brands participated, showing off already-announced gadgets.

Withings ScanWatch 2

Withings didn’t feel like it was time to overhaul the 2023 ScanWatch 2. I respect that. Instead, the brand announced major updates to its flagship watch. The new HealthSense 4 OS includes AI-driven insights and improves battery life by 5 days; it’s now up to 35!

The update also brought a vitality indication, which shows drops in energy depending on your sleep, temperature, HRV, and other indicators. Cycle tracking has been improved, and there’s now an early illness detection feature. Now, I don’t have to wait until I feel like I’m coming down with something to start taking action; the ScanWatch 2 can tell me.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Ring

Samsung showcased its newly released Galaxy Watch 8 at IFA. Reviewers got a close-up look at the squircle watch-face design. While this feature has its supporters and detractors, the truth is that it allows the watch to sit flatter against the skin and wear more comfortably. Overall, the Watch 8 is an upgraded Watch 7; there’s not much new from last year. However, it does have Google Gemini onboard, which provides users like me with useful hands-free features. It’ll answer basic questions and set up notifications via voice command.

Samsung also showed of it Galaxy Ring, released last year. Nothing new here, so if a 2.0 version is in the works, it wasn’t introduced at the show.

Last Thoughts

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not superwoman…and I don’t aspire to be. But, with wearable tech like the gadgets introduced at IFA this year, I’m a little closer. Modern life isn’t easy, but a fitness ring can tell me if one of my health metrics is off. And in that case, I’ll visit a doctor right away. Likewise, AI glasses bring productivity to my face, helping me send messages or read directions while walking.

They’re slight changes, but they can make all the difference for an easier, healthier, and more enjoyable life. I’m all about that, and that’s why I’m looking forward to learning more about the IFA 2025 wearables in the coming months.