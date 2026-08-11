IFA 2026 announcements have one very loud absence, and I don’t think Samsung has thought it through

Image Credit: IFA

IFA 2026 announcements have arrived at a strange angle. Samsung, which has effectively had CityCube Berlin to itself since 2014, won’t run a large public booth at Messe Berlin when the show opens on September 4. Xiaomi, which has never exhibited at IFA in its 102-year history, will be there for the first time.

Samsung’s people will spend the week eight kilometers from the crowd they used to draw, and I think that’s a mistake. The whole point of Samsung’s IFA presence was that you could walk into CityCube and see its TVs, phones, appliances, and wearables in one sweep. Xiaomi now gets to make that same ecosystem pitch in the middle of the show, while Samsung has removed itself from the comparison.

Samsung walks out of the hall it used to own

The Berlin showcase opens on September 2 at Humboldt Carré in the city center, with briefings and consultations booked for European retail and B2B clients. ChosunBiz reported the move in July. IFA has since listed the off-site showcase as part of its own program, which looks like an organizer making the best of a decision it didn’t get to make.

Excepting the scaled-down 2020 edition, it’s the first time since Samsung‘s 1991 debut with a 43-square-meter stand that the company won’t stage a large product exhibition at Messe Berlin. The pattern started at CES 2026, when Samsung abandoned the Las Vegas Convention Center for its own space at the Wynn and borrowed museum layout techniques to thin out the crowds. Fewer people, longer looks, better photos.

Samsung hasn’t vacated the grounds entirely. The company sponsors the IFA Creator Hub at Palais am Funkturm, a studio setup for influencers and streamers, and will run its own programming there. As of the July reporting, Samsung still hadn’t appeared on the official exhibitor list, while LG, TCL, and Hisense already had halls and booth numbers published.

Samsung has mistaken a crowded show floor for a problem to solve. Walking from Hall 20 to the next meeting used to put you in front of other brands’ TVs, appliances, and phones along the way. Moving the meetings to Humboldt Carré removes that collision, and at a trade show, the collision is the point.

Opening-day timing for the Galaxy S26 FE

Tipster fireuniverse claims via X that the Galaxy S26 FE goes official on September 4, the day IFA opens. Treat the date as a rumor. What makes me take it half-seriously is the paperwork already in circulation, since official images of the phone in all three colors are out, along with its wallpapers and even upcoming case designs, and that’s usually a two-week problem rather than a two-month one.

The same leak puts the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra on October 7, which looks wrong to me. Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S11 series at IFA last year next to the S25 FE, and pulling the tablets a month clear of the show would break a pattern the company set twelve months ago. Galaxy A08 LTE and A18 LTE are said to follow in October, with 5G versions in January or February.

So the S26 FE story gets filed from a hall Samsung isn’t standing in. Every reporter in Berlin will be inside Messe on opening day, writing up a phone whose maker is across town, and the launch coverage will be shaped by whoever is physically nearby. Handing that advantage to LG and TCL on the biggest news morning of the week seems like a lot to give away for shorter queues.

Xiaomi turns up to IFA for the first time

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi confirmed its IFA debut at the official Kick-Off in Berlin on June 30 and put a number on the table the same day. The company plans €7.4 billion of AI research and development spending between 2026 and 2028, with total R&D across 2026 to 2030 expected to pass €24 billion, covering electric vehicles, robotics, and operating systems. Figures that size are aimed at European retail buyers rather than at anyone reading a spec sheet.

Zeng Hua, PR Director for Western Europe, described Europe as a region where Xiaomi listens, learns, and builds rather than one it drops into occasionally. The company has confirmed several European firsts across the ecosystem while refusing to name a single one before September. Withholding everything works once, and it raises the price of a disappointing stand considerably.

What I want to see is a car. Xiaomi delivered over 600,000 electric vehicles by February 2026 and reached profitability within six quarters of starting deliveries, and the Human × Car × Home pitch only means something in Berlin if the middle term is physically present. The connected-device count, more than 1.1 billion worldwide across over 130 product categories, describes a company Europeans already buy kettles from.

AMD gets the opening keynote

Image Credit: AMD

Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager of AMD’s Computing and Graphics Group, takes the Innovation Stage at 11 a.m. on September 4, before any TV brand gets a slot. His talk is called “The Era of Personal AI: The Future of Imagination,” and AMD is using its return to argue that local compute and cloud services are converging on something more proactive than a laptop.

Huynh’s background carries more weight with me than the title does. He started as a microprocessor design engineer and has spent over 25 years across CPUs, GPUs, and semi-custom silicon, including the custom parts behind multiple generations of PlayStation, Xbox, and Valve’s Steam Deck. I do most of my gaming on a dedicated handheld, so that résumé buys my attention in a way the phrase personal AI does not.

Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management, called the return a strong signal to the industry. What it signals to me is that the question worth asking at IFA now is what a device can do with the network switched off, and the only people who can answer are the ones designing the chips.

TECNO brings a 0mm bezel concept phone

Image Credit: TECNO

TECNO will show a concept phone with no display bezels at all, backing the claim with comparison images against the iPhone 17 Pro, as Android Headlines reported at the end of July. The company credits advanced internal stacking, new screen packing techniques, and structural re-engineering, and explains none of the three, which suggests the detail is being saved for Berlin.

Then there’s the hole-punch. TECNO deleted the borders and left a camera cutout in the middle of the panel, which is the interruption you notice on a video call rather than the one you notice on a spec sheet. On a concept device, where nothing has to survive a production line or a yield target, choosing a punch hole over an under-display camera is a decision I can’t explain.

Related: TECNO’s Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone needs a case answer

The geometry is what makes the concept worth caring about. Delete the borders and the same panel fits a narrower phone, or a bigger panel fits the handset you already hold. TECNO says the 0mm work will reach future phones, which is the part I’d hold the company to, since plenty of manufacturers have shrunk borders to a hairline and none have removed them.

Anker takes six locations and a stair-climbing robot

Anker Innovations booked six spaces at IFA, which is more floor than most TV brands take. The press conference runs at 9:30 on September 3 under the line “Ultimate, Unified,” and the footprint covers Hall 2.2, the Palais, two rooms in Marshall-Haus, Hall 7.2c, and the Beauty Hub in Hall 13. A charging company holding court in a beauty hall says something about how far Anker has drifted from cables.

The SOLIX Solarbank Multisystem carries the energy side with a Power Dock rated at 64.5kWh of battery capacity and 14.4kW of PV input. Balcony solar has been a German fixation for a few years now, and a system that scales this far past a balcony, with three-phase EV charging built into the dock, suggests Anker is taking its strongest European market seriously.

eufy’s MarsWalker is the product I want to see move. It’s a stair-climbing carrier with four adaptive arms and a track drive that docks a robot vacuum in a central cradle and ferries it between floors, then returns it to base for mop washing. Stairs have been the unsolved problem in the category for a decade, and every previous answer was buy a second vacuum.

The Robot Vacuum Omni S2 claims 30,000Pa of suction, which is the number I’d want tested on carpet with a Labrador in the house rather than on a demo rug. Soundcore’s Nebula X1 Pro is the other one worth a detour, a 4K tri-laser projector whose speaker array unfolds into four wireless units and a subwoofer. That’s a lot of hardware to wheel into a garden for one film.

Philips puts a 100-inch Ambilight set outdoors

TP Vision takes the Philips TV and Sound lineup to the Sommergarten, where Danny Tack runs eight picture-quality and gaming workshops across September 2 and 3. The PQS9001 arrives at 100 inches and claims the title of the world’s largest Ambilight TV, running a 144Hz wide-color-gamut QLED panel on Titan OS. Size is the entire pitch there, and it’s a good one.

I’d want to see the MLED981 in a dark room before anything else on the stand. Philips claims 11,520 dimming zones on an 85-inch RGB Mini-LED panel (I want to put a white subtitle on a black scene and see how much glow follows it). Peak brightness goes to 2,500 nits, with three-sided Ambilight and a 70W 4.1 system underneath.

At the top end, the OLED+951 uses a META 4.0 Primary RGB Tandem panel rated up to 4,500 nits with four-sided Ambilight. I want to put a bright snowfield on screen and watch whether the white holds its punch when most of the panel turns white. That’s the shot I’d use to see how close the OLED+951 gets to its 4,500-nit claim outside a tiny highlight.

TCL builds a habitat in Hall 21A

TCL took Hall 21A and named it an Inspiration Habitat, a phrase that survives a marketing meeting and very little else. Behind it are SQD-Mini LED displays, NXTPAPER mobile devices, and the latest RayNeo smart glasses. A flagship display panel session runs at 14:00 CEST on September 3, and the panel is where I’d expect the news to be rather than the habitat.

The upgraded NXTHOME platform debuts globally with a concept called “Seasonal Resonance,” pushing evolving colors and signature patterns across smart displays, appliances, interiors, and furnishings. New air conditioners and washing machines carry the same treatment. I’d want somebody at the booth to explain what a seasonal color theme does for a washing machine after the first week of ownership.

Berlin hosts the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 during IFA week, and TCL will put a fan zone and interactive basketball in the booth to match. Sport sponsorship has been a TCL habit for years, taking in the German football association and a long-term Olympic partnership. A global tournament arriving in your trade show city during your trade show week is scheduling nobody can plan for.

Ulefone puts a laser rangefinder in a rugged phone

Ulefone returns to booth H3.2-137 with an Armor Series phone the company calls its most advanced laser rangefinder model yet, and thermal imaging reaching the cheaper Armor X line for the first time. A second Armor Watch follows January’s Armor Watch Pro, and a new Mini PC Series pushes the brand past mobile hardware entirely.

My grandfather is a geodesist, and what I took from watching him work is that a measurement without a stated tolerance is a guess with a number attached. Ulefone hasn’t published one (so I won’t be impressed by a huge range number until I see what happens at 50, 100, and 200 meters). Until it does, the rangefinder is a party trick, and the figure I’ll be chasing in Berlin is accuracy at distance rather than the maximum range printed on the box.

RugOne marks a year since the Xever 7 Series debuted, with a launch event at the same booth on September 5. Rugged phones have been stuck in a loop of new processor, new gimmick tool, same missing USB-C video output. A laser module won’t break that loop, and I’d take one brand shipping video out over another five sensors.

The show itself, by the numbers

IFA runs September 4 to 8 at Messe Berlin under the theme “The Future Is Now,” with IFA Media Days on September 2 and 3 and ShowStoppers on September 3. Trade visitors get in from 9:30 to 18:00 across all five days. Private visitors can enter from noon on Friday and from 10:00 for the rest of the run.

Around 220,000 people came through in 2025, drawn from 140 countries, and organizers expect over 4,400 press, media, and creators this year. More than 1,900 exhibitors will spread across roughly 190,000 square meters. Away from the halls there’s the IFA Gala at the ICC Berlin, Podcast Days, and the Sommergarten concert program, which for plenty of Berliners is the whole reason to buy a ticket.

IFA has been running in Berlin since 1924, back when exhibitors showed crystal detectors, headphones, and valve radios, joined by car radios and tape recorders in the 1930s. The fair went biennial after the Second World War and returned to an annual schedule in 2006. Its 102nd edition arrives with the biggest brand in consumer electronics choosing a building across town.