I'll never shop the same way again—thanks to ChatGPT and Shopify

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 1, 2025, 7:00 am EDT

ChatGPT rolls out its Shopify integrations this week. What does it mean for online shoppers like me? I'm taking a deep dive to find out.

Person using ChatGPT / Image Credits: How to Geek Images

Over the past 6 months, something unexpected happened—ChatGPT became my go-to shopping buddy. It started when I was hunting for a new hairdryer and getting nowhere (I’m particular about my beauty routine). Out of frustration, I asked ChatGPT to help. To my surprise, the suggestions were spot-on! Ever since, I’ve kept the AI chatbot open in my browser tab when I shop online.

So, when I heard rumors this week about OpenAI teaming up with Shopify, I wasn’t exactly shocked. And then, when the news was confirmed on Wednesday, it felt like the rest of the internet was finally catching up. It’s only natural that the AI, while making stellar product recommendations, can also help people make faster purchases.

The integrations are rolling out this week. What do they include and how good are they? Let’s go over where we are now with the ChatGPT x Shopify integration and what it means for the future of online shopping.

ChatGPT x Shopify
Man using ChatGPT / Image Credits: TechRadar

Shopify + ChatGPT Rumors

The buzz began when TestingCatalog discovered code strings like “buy_now” and “shopify_checkout_url” in ChatGPT’s infrastructure. WinBuzzer quickly picked it up, suggesting OpenAI was working on a native shopping tool powered by Shopify.

This was exciting news. If true, we could soon search for and buy products right inside ChatGPT—no jumping between tabs and websites necessary. It would be a huge development for online shopping, especially since so many of us already rely on AI for shoping decisions.

ChatGPT x Shopify
ChatGPT x Shopify logos / Image Credit: The Daily Guardian

The Confirmation: It’s Happening

After nearly a week of rumors, OpenAI announced Wednesday on LinkedIn that it wanted to make shopping easier and products faster to find. To make it happen, the company said it improved product search results to include product pictures, pricing, and reviews. Suggested products would have a buy now link right inside ChatGPT!

That might sound small, but it’s a huge useability shift. It puts product discovery and purchase into one conversation, on one platform. Say goodbye to copy/pasting product names, and manually comparing specs and prices. ChatGPT’s handling all of that now.

ChatGTP x Shopify
OpenAI Logo on a black background / Image Credit: PCMag

Why it Matters to Shoppers (Especially Me)

As a working mom, shopping is one of my biggest hassles. I’ve spent hours researching the perfect gift for a bilingual 8-year-old who loves history. And I’ve probably spent days shopping for a 5-year-old’s summer wardrobe that’s affordable, stylish, and durable. But it was time I could have used for other things—like getting a nap or going for a run.

These are the types of queries ChatGPT hopes to tackle and make faster—leading to more sales and a happy customer base. I, for one, am totally ready for an easier shopping experience. We all thought online shopping would save time when it launched in the mid 90s. But, in reality, the never-ending options just tack on more hours and more indecision. This could be the optimization we’ve been waiting for.

Why it Matters to Sellers

Of course, shoppers aren’t the only ones who will benefit from the partnership. A Shopify x ChatGPT experience gives sellers access to AI-powered customer engagement with minimal setup. It can also make smarter upsales via conversation, significantly widening profit margins.

And, the first sellers to adopt the integration would be the biggest winners. They’d stand out in a flooded e-commerce space. So if you’re a maker of handmade bags that use only recycled materials, you might have an easier time reaching customers. Likewise, if you’re one of the few eBike companies working with ChatGPT, customers will find you in a snap.

ChatGPT Shopping: First Impressions

The shopping improvements are rolling out this week, and they’re open for Plus, Pro, Free, and logged-out ChatGPT users everywhere. So pretty much everyone can take advantage of new features.

So, what are they?

A video on OpenAI’s LinkedIn announcement shows someone searching for an espresso machine for under $200 that brews similar to coffee served in Italy. It’s a specific order, one that—until yesterday—would have taken some superior internet sleuthing skills. But ChatGPT immediately responds with a roll of products and their prices, similar to what you see after searching for products on Amazon.

ChatGPT explains why these products were selected, and the user can click on each product to access reviews and product summaries. What’s more, the user doesn’t get just one buy now link a store, but multiple ones —each labled with their price.

I tried it out myself this morning. Because I’m prepping for Father’s Day (for both my dad and the hubs), I asked ChatGPT for a list of the best 2025 golfing gadgets. It gave me a roll of products like the one from the LinkedIn video. The products matched what I was looking for and I could visit their buy now with a simple click in the ChatGPT platform.

I did notice that the first product rolls weren’t as visually pleasing as I’d like. I’d have preferred something larger and easier to see on my screen. Also, I noticed that the feature disappeared for me by the afternoon, so I couldn’t test it again before publishing this article.

ChatGPT x Shopify: Pros and Cons

Ok, so while the Shopify x ChatGPT integration saves tons of hassle-y time shopping, my concern is privacy—and the potential ad industry that might come out of this. Say you’re looking for the best kettles to gift your tea-loving Aunt Suzy. Would ChatGPT really give you a list of top-reviewed, well-rated kettles… or just the ones that paid to be there?

Pro: Smarter, Streamlined Shopping

Let’s start with the good. This could seriously cut down on decision fatigue. I’ve spent way too much time sorting through tabs, reading Reddit threads, comparing Amazon reviews, and checking TikTok for “mom-approved” toys. With this integration, ChatGPT could locate exactly what I need—a great book to read aloud to a kindergartener— in a fraction of the time.

Even better? The whole “shop directly from ChatGPT” idea means fewer clicks, less jumping between apps, and more buys I (probably) won’t regret later. It’s basically a virtual personal shopper who doesn’t try to upsell you at checkout.

Con: Privacy & Commercial Influence

But here’s where things get murky. If ChatGPT becomes the place we shop, our data becomes more valuable than ever. It already knows what you’re searching for, your budget, your taste preferences, even who you’re shopping for. That’s a marketer’s dream.

And then what’s stopping advertisers from using the platform from to prioritize promoted products over highly-rated ones? We’ve already watched this happen with Google—where the first few results are often ads, not the most helpful answers. If ChatGPT becomes a recommendation engine for whoever bids highest, it’ll lose the trust it’s built with users who rely on it for honest help.

Is There a Middle Ground?

Maybe. If OpenAI and Shopify are transparent—labeling which links are sponsored, for instance—that would go a long way in building user trust. Personally, I’d be fine with a few promoted results if the core recommendations are high-quality.

Maybe what we need is an “AI trust score” or a visual tag for sponsored listings. Something to help us tell the difference between helpful AI and helpful-for-the-brand AI.

Final Thoughts

As someone who uses ChatGPT to shop smarter, I want this feature to work—but not at the cost of trust and privacy. If OpenAI and Shopify get this right, it could make online shopping faster and actually useful again. If not, it risks becoming just another algorithm trying to sell us stuff we don’t need.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
