iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: my brutally honest first take

Lauren Wadowsky

Apple just dropped the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I’ve got thoughts. To see if it really earns its hype, I’m stacking it up against Samsung’s powerhouse, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

I just watched Apple unveil the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the first thing I wanted to do was line it up against Samsung’s powerhouse, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These two phones are the most “extra” flagships you can buy in 2025; packed with AI, maxed-out cameras, and prices that could cover rent.

So which one should you get, if you want to stay ahead of the curve? The iPhone 17 Pro Max just dropped, but I have an opinion already. Here’s my brutally honest first take on how they stack up. This is iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra!

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and Build

iPhone 17 Pro Max

At first glance, I’m just gonna say it, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is gorgeous! I’m loving Apple’s brushed aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminum unibody and laser-welded vapor chamber that keeps the phone cool while packing in a larger battery. Ceramic Shield 2 now protects both front and back, and the antennas are integrated around the edges for peak signal performance. Available in deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver, it’s a looker that’s built to last.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is unapologetically boxy, with Samsung leaning into its squared-off aesthetic. It comes with a tough Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Armor glass, plus a titanium finish option for extra durability. Of course, the S Pen is tucked neatly into the chassis, making it the only major flagship that still gives you stylus support right out of the box.

Verdict:

I’m giving it to the iPhone here. The new design is sleek and futuristic, while the Galaxy is all business (read: a bit stuffy). I imagine, too, that the iPhone feels more polished in the hand. If you care about aesthetics and want your phone to feel like a piece of jewelry, the iPhone takes it. But if you’re the kind of person who loves function over form, Samsung’s design still makes more sense.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple’s 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display hits 3000 nits of peak brightness, with ProMotion at up to 120Hz. Ceramic Shield 2 adds 3x better scratch resistance, while anti-reflective coatings cut glare. It’s bright, vibrant, and buttery smooth—Apple’s best screen yet, built for everything from HDR movies to gaming marathons.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung has a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that’s basically a portable cinema. It supports a smooth 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peaks at 2600 nits of brightness. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or sketching, the S25 Ultra’s screen is designed to dazzle.

Verdict:

Again, Apple’s display wins—it’s brighter than anything else at 3000 nits, plus the anti-glare coating actually makes it usable outdoors in a way Samsung still struggles with. I’d probably reach for the Galaxy if I wanted to watch Netflix or game for hours, but for everyday stuff like scrolling, messaging, and editing photos, the iPhone will be a touch more refined.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The A19 Pro chip is Apple’s fastest iPhone processor ever, paired with 6-core CPU and GPU plus a 16-core Neural Engine. Coupled with the vapor-chamber cooling system, it delivers up to 40% better sustained performance than the previous generation. From AAA gaming to video editing or running large language models locally, the 17 Pro Max is a powerhouse that doesn’t overheat.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Under the hood, the S25 Ultra runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy, with higher clock speeds than the standard chip. It pairs that with 12GB of RAM as a baseline and storage options up to 1TB. It’s built for serious multitaskers, power users, and anyone who wants a phone that can double as their computer.

Verdict:

Apple’s A19 Pro chip is ridiculously efficient—you can push it with gaming, video editing, or AI tasks, and it barely warms up. Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, meanwhile, is tuned for power, especially multitasking and productivity. Whether you’re a casual or pro user, Apple’s upgrade is hard to beat. I’m calling it a draw because I haven’t tested the new iPhone yet.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Cameras

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max packs three 48MP Fusion cameras (Main, Ultra Wide, Telephoto), giving you eight lenses in one. The new telephoto sensor hits up to 8x optical zoom, while digital zoom goes to 40x. The 18MP Center Stage front camera automatically adjusts for group selfies, ultra-stable video, and dual capture. Apple’s Photonic Engine boosts color accuracy and detail.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s camera setup is one of the most versatile out there: a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP 5x telephoto, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide. You also get up to 100x Space Zoom for those long-distance shots. It’s the kind of system that can cover everyday portraits and serious photography experiments in equal measure.

Verdict:

Both phones bring beastly camera setups, but their priorities are different. The iPhone 17 Pro Max goes all-in on versatility and video. The Fusion cameras have up to 8x optical zoom, and Apple’s color science plus the new Photonic Engine makes photos look natural without much editing. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, meanwhile, is still the megapixel king with its 200MP main shooter and ridiculous 100x Space Zoom. In practice, Apple’s system is like a pro video rig in your pocket, while Samsung gives you the most flexibility. If you’re a filmmaker, go iPhone. If you’re chasing detail and zoom, Galaxy is your best bet.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25: Software & AI

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Running iOS 26, the iPhone 17 Pro Max leans heavily on Apple Intelligence, translating text and audio in real time, boosting screenshot utility, and adding privacy-protected AI features offline. New CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Apple Games integration make the OS feel smarter, smoother, and more connected than ever.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Running One UI 7 on top of Android, the S25 Ultra leans heavily into Galaxy AI features. Tools like Circle to Search, real-time translation, and AI-powered photo editing are baked right into the experience. Samsung also promises seven years of OS and security updates, putting it on par with Google and Apple in long-term support.

Verdict:

Both phones lean into AI, but in different ways. The iPhone 17 Pro Max uses Apple Intelligence for real-time translation, smarter screenshots, and on-device privacy. The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes a more flexible approach with Galaxy AI—Circle to Search, AI photo editing, and multitasking. Apple’s is reliable and locked-in, while Samsung gives you more ways to experiment. I’m giving the prize to Samsung, here.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery & Charging

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Thanks to a larger battery and A19 Pro’s efficiency, the iPhone 17 Pro Max delivers Apple’s best battery life ever. With the optional 40W Dynamic Power Adapter, it can charge 50% in just 20 minutes. That’s pretty impressive. Whatever your day entails, you know it’s built to keep up.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The S25 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery that easily lasts a full day of heavy use. Charging is fast at 45W wired and 15W wireless, though you’ll still need Samsung’s charger to hit those top speeds. It’s not the biggest upgrade year over year, but it remains one of the most reliable setups in the Android space.

Verdict:

Too soon to call. Apple’s press releases have only called the battery “bigger” but we have no specifics. We know that both phones are built to last all day. The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000 mAh setup and faster 45W wired charging make it super reliable.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price & Value

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for 256GB, scaling up to 2TB for the first time. Apple Trade-In and carrier deals can offset the cost, but this is still a premium phone for those ready to invest in Apple’s ecosystem.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299, making it one of the priciest phones on the market. But for that premium, you’re getting top-end hardware, a stylus, and a device designed to last for years.

Verdict:

If you’re willing to spend a small fortune on your phone, the $100 price difference might not mean much to you. The iPhone is like a membership to an exclusive club—the camera array is for pro use, the build is gorgeous, and the AI features bring it up to par with the Galaxy features of the past 2 years. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra barely changed in its last iteration. This time, I think the iPhone 17 Pro Max wins, it’s $100 cheaper and is great for content creation!

So, which one would I buy?

If you’re already part of the Apple system, this one’s a no-brainer. There are more updates to this iPhone than I’ve seen in years, and I love the new aluminum design. Meanwhile, the camera and video have improved, the chip is blazing fast, and the AI features have caught up. Apple users should upgrade to this phone.

If you’re a diehard Samsung user, however, consider carefully before leaping over to Apple. Obviously, it’s an entirely new ecosystem, and the updates, while fun, won’t be game-changing to your everyday use. But if you’re thinking of stepping into content creation, the new Pro Max camera array is very enticing.