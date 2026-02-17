Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
Everyone's focused on the Galaxy S26 launch—here's why I'm watching iPhone 18 Pro leaks, too
Tech News

Everyone’s focused on the Galaxy S26 launch—here’s why I’m watching iPhone 18 Pro ...

Feb 17, 2026, 2:28 pm EST
3 min read
0 comments
Everyone’s focused on the Galaxy S26 launch—here’s why I’m watching iPhone 18 Pro leaks, too
AI Scene

Right now, the tech world is buzzing about Samsung and its forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 launch. But while Samsung’s teaser cycle dominates headlines, the iPhone 18 Pro leaks making the rounds suggest Apple may be gearing up for a different kind of innovation.

And it’s one that tackles a real-world problem experienced by most phone buyers: staying connected no matter where you are. As someone who’s always on the move, and frequently out of range, these latest leaks hit home. I’m here to share everything I know with you.

Connectivity: Beyond Emergency SOS

Apple’s rumored in-house C2 5G modem could be the quiet star of the iPhone 18 Pro. Leaker Fixed Focus Digital reports support for NR-NTN, which would allow the phone to treat low-orbit satellites as distant cell towers. Unlike Apple’s current emergency satellite feature, this setup wouldn’t require pointing the phone at the sky, and it could work automatically in the background.

If these leaks are accurate, this could turn the current satellite SOS feature into everyday connectivity — not just emergencies. That’s a shift that could make the dreaded “No Service” message much less common for travelers, commuters, and anyone living or working outside good coverage areas.

Apple’s Modem Roadmap and Strategic Shift

iphone 17 pro
Apple

This rumored satellite push lines up with Apple’s broader hardware strategy. The company has been gradually moving away from reliance on Qualcomm modems and toward custom silicon. Apple’s first in-house C1 modem debuted in the iPhone 16e, and supply chain sources have long expected the C2 modem to launch in the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and other industry analysts have detailed Apple’s multi-year transition to custom modems, aiming for better efficiency, tighter integration with iOS, and eventually performance that rivals or surpasses Qualcomm.

Adding satellite 5G to that roadmap would mark a significant evolution — not just in what iPhones can do, but in how Apple views connectivity. Instead of treating networks as something users choose between, the modem could dynamically decide whether to use satellite or terrestrial 5G without user input.

What it could mean for users

I think this matters because connectivity is one of those features people feel more than they see. You notice a new camera feature in photos; you feel poor coverage every time you drop a call or lose data on a train.

If Apple actually delivers a seamless fallback to satellite connectivity, that’s a shift in how iPhones function in the real world — potentially more impactful for everyday users than some of the headline-grabbing spec battles we see between Apple and Samsung.

Final thoughts on iPhone 18 Pro leaks

Samsung may dominate the immediate conversation right now, but iPhone 18 Pro leaks hint at an intriguing reassessment of what truly matters to phone users: reliability everywhere. I’ll keep tracking iPhone rumors and credible reporting so you have the clearest picture as these whispers get louder — and maybe closer to reality.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.

