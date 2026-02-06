Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
iPhone 18 leaks: Pro Max to get variable aperture cameras, Dynamic Island shrinks
Tech News

iPhone 18 leaks: Pro Max to get variable aperture cameras, Dynamic Island shrinks

Feb 6, 2026, 4:09 pm EST
3 min read
0 comments
iPhone 18 leaks: Pro Max to get variable aperture cameras, Dynamic Island shrinks
Image Credit: Apple

Critics argue that Apple leans too hard on the iPhone and falls behind in artificial intelligence. Fair enough, but Apple sees the moment in a different way. iPhone 18 leaks suggest the company plans to put even more focus on its flagship, signaling what could be the biggest shift in the iPhone era so far.

Design

With the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple made its first major Pro redesign since the iPhone 12 Pro. A wide camera shelf spanned the back. A two tone finish added contrast. New color options gave the lineup a bolder look. The change split opinion, yet reports say Apple plans to carry this design into the iPhone 18 Pro line.

Leaker Fixed Focus Digital says Apple saw no reason for a visual shift. The current Pro models drove strong demand. Apple saw a huge holiday quarter with a 23% year-over-year jump. iPhone sales brought in about $85 billion in phone revenue, which gave Apple little reason to rethink the look.

Even with the familiar design, some changes are coming. Ice Universe reports that the Dynamic Island cutout on the iPhone 18 Pro will shrink from 20.76 mm to 13.49 mm, a roughly 35% reduction. I always expected the Dynamic Island to get smaller, similar to how the notch shrank on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Camera

The iPhone cameras are about to take a leap that actually matters—maybe the biggest since Apple first stacked multiple lenses. This year, a variable aperture could finally make its debut. It works like an eye, opening wide in low light and tightening under bright conditions, helping the camera handle tricky lighting naturally.

That change doesn’t just help in the dark. A wider aperture also creates a real shallow depth of field, giving portraits a more authentic look instead of relying on software to fake the blur. It’s a subtle tweak that could make a big difference for anyone who cares about photography.

A couple of caveats, though. the variable aperture feature might appear only on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple experimented with it on the iPhone 17 Pro last year but held it back. This time, everything points to the feature making it into the real world.

Release date and price

Apple plans a new approach to iPhone launches. In fall 2026, the company will reveal three top-tier devices: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable model. After six months, Apple will add the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and (maybe) a fresh iPhone Air to the mix.

Price pressure sits close to the surface. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will take on higher RAM costs. He points to a shift in how Apple handles talks with memory suppliers.

Related: RAM shortage 2026: How Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, and other PC makers face rising costs

Kuo says Apple now sets memory prices each quarter, not each half year. He also expects another price jump in the next round of talks. Apple should offset that strain through its services arm, which pulls revenue from Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV, and other subscriptions.

Before you go

While Apple still has time to tweak the iPhone 18 lineup before launch, it looks ready to pack serious upgrades into already impressive phones. I’ll keep tracking rumors and leaks to give you the clearest picture.



Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

