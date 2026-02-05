Apple might have a clamshell foldable iPhone coming—this is everything I could dig up

AI Scene

I cannot believe we’re already talking about not one, but two potential foldable iPhones from Apple. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter, Apple is “exploring” a square, clamshell foldable iPhone. Think Apple’s version of the Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr. It would be a follow‑up to Apple’s larger foldable phone (rumored to be released this year). This is far from a done deal (in fact, Gurman says there are no guarantees that it will reach market), but the rumor makes total sense if Apple thinks the foldable category could stick around for years.

Rumor roundup: Why a clamshell iPhone could even exist

Here’s the core of the newest rumor: Gurman writes in his Power On newsletter that Apple isn’t just focused on its first foldable (a book‑style device that opens like a small iPad). The company is also examining a smaller, square-shaped folding phone that would fold like Samsung’s Flip series. Apple reportedly believes that if the first foldable succeeds, it may pique consumers’ interest in multiple form factors — similar to how the standard iPhone line includes both base and Plus/Pro sizes.

Previous reports from The Information back in 2024 also said Apple has been prototyping multiple foldable designs, including a larger, foldable iPad. However, that project ran into challenges.

What patents tell us — Apple’s been thinking about clamshell tech for years

This isn’t just wishful thinking: Apple has literally patented designs that hint at foldable and clamshell devices. An Apple patent from 2016 shows a concept for a foldable iPhone using a flexible OLED display that bends in half like a clamshell device.

Even more recently, in 2021, another patent awarded to Apple describes foldable devices with clamshell‑friendly touch and hinge designs, suggesting Apple has explored how the outside surfaces of a foldable phone could function as input surfaces when closed.

To be clear: patents aren’t a guarantee of product launches, but having these designs in Apple’s portfolio does mean the company has seriously considered the form factor long before the current round of rumors.

Timeline & what’s likely (and unlikely)

Right now, analysts agree Apple’s first foldable iPhone is still slated to launch ahead of any clamshell model. Predictions for that phone point to late 2026, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 lineup, or very early 2027.

That first model is widely described as a book‑style foldable. It should have a large inner screen and a smaller outer cover display, not a flip‑style phone.

If Apple does pursue a clamshell flip, it would almost certainly come after that first launch. Gurman himself notes that the flip idea is “far from guaranteed” right now.

On Reddit, Apple fans have debated launch timing and design priorities, with some arguing Apple may delay the book foldable into 2027 or later, though many still expect at least the first foldable to arrive near the usual iPhone launch schedule.

What this means for Apple and you

Foldables haven’t gone mainstream yet (even Samsung’s devices are still somewhat niche), but Apple entering the category in full force could really shake things up. A flip‑style iPhone would give Apple a more pocketable, stylish option alongside a full‑size foldable.

That said, Apple will likely take its time here. Designing a crease‑free, durable hinge is challenging. So is ensuring seamless iOS support for new screen sizes.