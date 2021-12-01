Stocking stuffers under $50 you can buy this Christmas

Everyone loves opening their stocking on Christmas. So check out our picks for great stocking stuffers under $50. They'll spread joy to the adults in your life.

8BitDo Zero 2 Bluetooth gamepad controller in blue, pink, and yellow

While stocking gifts tend to be small, they’re often the items that speak to your giftee’s personality the most. And to help you find some great ones, today we’re highlighting our favorite stocking stuffers under $50.

These items may be palm-sized, but they’ll impress any adult on your list. Just check out the leather-encased AirPods Pro case or candy-colored mouse from Logitech below.

And on the practical side, the minimalist keyholder and will appeal to the organization gurus. Whether you’re shopping for gamers, coffee lovers, or adventurers these gadgets will up the Christmas cheer.

1. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe protects your loved one’s newest iPhone and boasts a comfy, silky, colorful exterior.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case in colors

Did your loved one get an iPhone 13 Pro? Help them keep it safe with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe. Its silicone material has a silky touch so it’s comfortable to hold and it comes in an array of beautiful colors.

Get it for $49 on the official website.

2. The Alto AirPods Pro Leather Case protects their AirPods Pro and has a modern look. Check out the cool colors and beautiful leather.

Alto AirPods Pro Leather Case in Cemant Gray

The AirPods Pro owner in your life will love finding the Alto AirPods Pro Leather Case in their stocking. It works with pretty much any wireless charger and weighs just 12 grams.

Get it for $45 on the official website.

3. The Nomad Leather Loop for AirTag protects their Apple finder and keeps it stylish. The leather patinas over time for a totally unique look.

Nomad Leather Loop for AirTag in black

Another of our favorite stocking stuffers under $50 is the Nomad Leather Loop for AirTag. It makes your loved one’s AirTag as stylish as they are. Choose from silver or stainless steel keyrings.

Get it for $24.95 on the official website.

4. The Urbanista Sydney pocket-size speaker is a palm-sized gadget that’s ready for trips to the beach thanks to its IPX5 waterproof rating.

Urbanista Sydney speakers next to a pool

For the music lover in your life, the Urbanista Sydney pocket-size speaker is the ideal stocking stuffer. It plays for up to five hours, works with iOS and Android, and is IPZ5 water resistant, so it can withstand splashes.

Get it for $46.54 on the official website.

5. The Logitech POP Wireless Mouse adds fun color to their workspace. It even has customization button for adding an emoji.

Logitech POP Wireless Mouse with makeup accessories

If your gift recipient works from home or is a student, the Logitech POP Wireless Mouse is a thoughtful present. The bright colors make their desk cheerful and the customizable button for an emoji or a shortcut is practical.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

6. The 8BitDo Zero 2 Bluetooth gamepad controller connects to Windows, Mac, and other devices for portable wireless gaming fun.

8BitDo Zero 2 in use

For a fun, portable gaming option, gift the gamer in your life the 8BitDo Zero 2 Bluetooth gamepad controller. This stocking stuffer under $50 weighs just 20.7 grams and has an 8-hour battery life so it’s easy to transport. With buttons like X-input, D-input, Mac mode, keyboard, and Switch Mode, nothing stands in the way of victory.

Get it for $19.99 on the official website.

7. The Crazy Horse Craft Minimalist Key Holder organizes and separates keys, making them easier to find and eliminating scratches.

Crazy Horse Craft Minimalist Key Holder in a video

Busy professionals and parents love anything that organizes their essentials. And the Crazy Horse Craft Minimalist Key Holder is a stocking stuffer under $50 that does that—for keys. It holds 4 of them, and features premium vegetable-tanned leather.

Get it for $29.63 on Etsy.

8. The Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve

Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve on fingers

People who game on their mobile phone will appreciate the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve‘s highly sensitive silver fiber material. It slips on easily and maintains impressive gaming control.

Get it for $9.99 on the official website.

9. The Fellow Carter Move Coffee Mug

Fellow Carter Move Coffee Mug in white

Winter is the time for hot beverages. Enhance your giftee’s to-go coffee with the Fellow Carter Move Coffee Mug another of our favorite stocking stuffers under $50. The splash gaurd is so convenient—because who likes getting splashed with coffee while driving? The ceramic coating and double-walled tech are also pretty cool.

Get it for $27.50 on the official website.

10. The Native Union Heritage Card Holder

Native Union Heritage Card Holder on display

The Native Union Heritage Card Holder gives the person you love a stylish way to carry their cards. It’s handcrafted with premium Italian leather that develops its own look over time. It even has RFID-blocking tech.

Get it for $49.99 on the offical website.

Spark your loved ones’ joy this holiday season with any of these stocking stuffers for under $50. Which of these items do you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

