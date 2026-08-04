The Laifen P3 review: small shaver, big power, no compromises

Image Credits: Laifen

Travel shavers usually let you down in one specific way. They fit in your bag fine. They just don’t shave well once they’re out of it. Weak motor, foil that snags, and you’re left doing three passes over the same patch of jaw, hoping it evens out.

The P3 is Laifen’s attempt at fixing that, and the spec sheet actually backs up the claim.

Twin motors, not one

12,000 cuts per minute, times two. Laifen runs twin linear motors instead of the single motor most compact shavers use. That’s the reason this thing doesn’t pull. A single weak motor slows down the second it hits coarse or dense hair, and that’s exactly when you feel the tugging. Two motors working together just don’t stall the same way.

There’s a side benefit too. Less vibration in your hand. I’ve used shavers that buzz so hard I can barely control the angle near my neck or upper lip. That’s not a problem here, based on the specs, since twin motors distribute the load rather than one motor straining through everything.

The foil is where it actually counts

0.55mm stainless steel, precision-forged, and Laifen kept the nickel release low. Now nickel is what makes cheap blades irritate skin in the first place. Most shavers marketed for “sensitive skin” never come into contact with the actual metal. They just print those two words on the box and call it a feature.

The blades sit at an angle so they bite into thicker hair rather than drag over it. Laifen’s foil shape, called ArcBlade, covers over 50% more surface per pass than a flat foil would. That’s the actual reason irritation goes down. You’re not swiping the same jawline four times trying to catch everything. One pass does more, so you need fewer of them.

Image Credits: Laifen

It’s built to leave the house, not just be portable

This is where the P3 pulls ahead of most compact shavers I’ve looked at. It’s IPX7 waterproof, so a wet shave or a rinse under the tap won’t kill it. No treating it like it’s fragile.

USB-C charging, finally, and 100 minutes of runtime on a full charge. Three minutes on the charger gets you seven minutes of shave time, which sounds small until you’re running late for a flight and your shaver’s dead.

There’s also a Travel Mode. Hold the button for two seconds to lock it so it doesn’t switch on inside your bag. Small feature, but if you’ve ever unzipped a toiletry kit to find a dead shaver because it turned itself on in transit, you know why this exists.

Looks like it was designed, not just shrunk down

The body takes cues from supercar styling, down to a transparent window showing the motor underneath. Might be a bit much for some people. But it doesn’t look like a generic drugstore shaver, and for something you handle every morning, that’s nothing.

Comes in black, white, blue, grey. The shell is a glass-fiber-reinforced composite, light in hand, but doesn’t feel hollow or cheap the way a lot of compact electronics do once they shave down their size.

Who should actually buy this

Daily shavers who want speed without paying for it in irritation. Frequent travelers tired of their shaver underperforming the moment it’s away from a wall outlet. And anyone who wants their grooming gear to look like it was made on purpose.

If you’re not much of a traveler, there’s no urgent reason to switch. But if portability has been the reason you’ve settled for a weaker shave, this is built to close that gap.

In the box

Shaver body, shaver head, protective cap, USB-C cable, non-slip pad, travel pod. Everything you need out of the gate, no extra purchases required just to make it usable.

Image Credits: Laifen

Bottom line

The pitch is simple. Small enough to disappear into a bag, strong enough that you’re not trading down on the actual shave. The specs suggest Laifen made real engineering choices to get there, rather than just shrinking an existing weak motor into a smaller shell. Whether it holds up over months of daily use is the real test, but on paper, the Laifen P3 is one of the better-thought-out compact shavers I’ve come across in a while.