Laifen Swift 4 review: A hair dryer angling to replace your serum too

Image Credits: Laifen

RPM has been Laifen’s whole personality for a few years now. The Swift 4 Hair Dryer, out September 1, doesn’t drop that. It just adds a second job description. Now the dryer’s supposed to replace the oil you rub in after, not just blast your hair dry faster than the last model did. Bigger claim. Worth actually looking at before buying it on faith.

The nourishing angle

Laifen calls it the Nourishing Nozzle. Basically, it turns essential oil into a fine mist and pushes it out at a steady 58°C while you’re drying, at least per the spec sheet. There’s an ion system too: 400 million negative, 70 million positive, supposedly there to cut static and keep your scalp’s micro-environment in check.

On paper, it’s not a crazy idea. Oil applied while you’re drying, instead of before or after, might spread more evenly than rubbing a few drops in by hand. Might. Whether it really replaces a separate oil step is a different question, and it’s not one a spec sheet can answer. You’d need to run it side by side with your usual routine to actually know.

Image Credits: Laifen

Speed and control

Underneath the wellness talk, you will also find a genuinely fast motor. Specifically, this motor delivers 115,000 RPM and 23m/s airflow. What impressed me was the fact that it claims to dry medium-length hair in 1.5 minutes. There’s also a sensor that apparently checks heat 1,000 times a second to prevent overheating. Fair enough, but the number that actually matters to me is somewhat different. Does drying this fast damage hair over time, or does it just save ten minutes? Six heat modes, magnetic smooth and diffuser nozzles, and an LED ring to track which mode you’re on round things out.

Build and everyday use

Now let’s speak about the design. This dryer is light, weighing only 407g. There’s an aluminum alloy body with a low-saturation metallic finish, in Polished Platinum, Polished Titanium, or a Polished Burgundy gift-box edition. With that weight and the slim handle, you are not going to face the usual arm cramp up mid-blowout. Noise reduction gets it down to 59dB across six layers. If I have to bring it down to an experience, this will sound like a spec nobody asked for until you’ve tried drying your hair at 6am without waking the whole house.

Additionally, I have two smaller things worth mentioning. There’s Bluetooth app control for saving your own drying routines. Plus, a magnetic filter Laifen claims cleans in three seconds. Why I am specific about this is because filter cleaning is often underrated. Only until the dryer starts underperforming.

Pricing and where it lands

At $199.99, it lands in premium territory, and I am pretty impressed. Four-payment installments, 2-7 day shipping, and a 30-day money-back guarantee can definitely help you not feel the burden too much.

Mind it; Laifen isn’t walking into this launch cold. Euromonitor’s ranked it the top high-speed hair dryer brand, it holds 600+ patents, and it’s already sold in over 60 countries. None of that proves the Nourishing Nozzle works as advertised. It does mean Laifen has a track record to protect, which counts for something.

Speed alone doesn’t sell a $200 hair dryer anymore. But the Swift 4 Hair Dryer is betting more than that with a special 15% discount offer that will automatically be applied at checkout. Whether the Nourishing Nozzle earns the shelf space next to the motor specs, or just reads well on a launch page, is a question only actual use answers. As of now, this is a hair dryer I’ll happily experience even in the wee hours of the morning without waking up the entire house.