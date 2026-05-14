Meowant SC09 review: the self-cleaning litter box that finally thinks bigger

If there’s one thing I’ve realized about automatic litter boxes, it’s that most of them are designed around a very specific kind of cat owner.

Small apartment. One average-sized cat. Minimal daily mess.

The second you introduce larger breeds, multiple cats, or a busier household into the equation, a lot of those “smart” systems start feeling less practical than advertised. Some become too cramped. Some are loud enough to make cats avoid them entirely. Others promise convenience but still require constant maintenance once odor control and litter tracking enter the picture.

That’s what initially caught my attention about the Meowant SC09.

Instead of trying to be the smallest or most futuristic-looking self-cleaning litter box on the market, the SC09 feels designed around the realities of everyday cat ownership–especially for people dealing with larger cats or multi-cat homes.

With a 106L interior, app-based health monitoring, whisper-quiet operation, and a nine-sensor safety system, Meowant is positioning the SC09 as a next-generation automatic litter box that prioritizes comfort and safety just as much as automation.

And honestly, that balance feels important right now. The smart pet category is growing quickly, but many products still lean too heavily into flashy tech while forgetting the basics that actually matter once the product becomes part of your daily routine.

Setup feels refreshingly uncomplicated

For a product this large, the setup process is surprisingly approachable.

The SC09 arrives mostly assembled, so getting started doesn’t feel intimidating or overly technical. After adding clumping litter, connecting the unit to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and pairing it through the AIRPET app, the system runs through a quick initialization cycle before becoming fully operational.

What I appreciated immediately is that the technology stays in the background rather than dominating the experience. Some smart home products constantly demand your attention through notifications and settings menus. The SC09 feels more restrained in a good way.

The app gives you access to cleaning schedules, waste drawer alerts, litter usage data, and health monitoring features, but the litter box itself still feels functional without forcing you to micromanage every detail from your phone.

That makes the entire experience feel less stressful and much more realistic for daily life.

The extra-large interior is the real selling point

The SC09’s biggest advantage is also the easiest one to notice: space.

A lot of self-cleaning litter boxes advertise themselves as suitable for large cats, but once you actually look inside, the interiors still feel relatively restrictive. The SC09 takes a different approach with its 106L chamber designed for cats between 3.3 and 30 pounds.

That immediately makes it stand out for people searching for:

a self-cleaning litter box for large cats

a large automatic litter box

a robot litter box for large cats

or one of the largest cat litter box options currently available

The extra room matters more than many people realize. Larger cats tend to move differently inside enclosed spaces, and multi-cat households create constant traffic throughout the day. A cramped interior can quickly become uncomfortable or intimidating.

The entry height also feels thoughtfully designed. At 8.27 inches, it’s accessible enough for older cats, overweight cats, and shorter-legged breeds without forcing awkward climbing or jumping.

It’s one of those small details that makes the product feel like it was designed around actual cat behavior instead of just engineering specs.

Safety feels like the priority and not just another feature

Whenever I look at automatic litter boxes, safety is honestly the first thing I pay attention to.

A lot of people still feel nervous about rotating cleaning systems around pets, and understandably so. If a company wants people to trust an automated litter box inside their home, the safety design has to feel convincing both mechanically and practically.

The SC09 uses nine high-precision sensors, including gravity sensors, Hall positioning switches, infrared detection, and motor protection monitoring. Together, they continuously monitor movement and automatically pause operation if a cat approaches or enters the unit during a cleaning cycle.

But what makes the system feel more reassuring is the physical design itself.

Unlike some fully enclosed rotating systems, the SC09 uses a semi-open drum structure that keeps the entrance visible throughout operation. That immediately makes the product feel less intimidating and reduces the sense of a completely sealed rotating chamber.

The cleaning cycle also moves deliberately rather than aggressively. The slower rotation feels intentional–less about speed, more about creating a calmer environment for pets that may already be cautious around automated movement.

Meowant also states that its products are trusted in over two million homes with zero reported safety accidents, which becomes an important confidence point in a category where trust matters more than flashy marketing.

Quiet enough to blend into everyday life

Noise is one of those things that seems minor until you actually live with an automatic litter box.

A loud motor can easily become irritating in smaller homes, especially if the unit sits near a workspace, living room, or bedroom. It can also make cats hesitant to use the box consistently.

The SC09 is rated at ≤38dB during operation, and that quieter approach genuinely seems to shape the entire experience. The motor hum stays soft and controlled rather than producing harsh grinding or sudden mechanical sounds during cycles.

More importantly, the slower and quieter movement makes the system feel less disruptive overall.

For apartment living, shared spaces, or work-from-home setups, that quieter operation becomes a much bigger advantage than the spec sheet alone might suggest.

The health tracking features feel genuinely useful

The AIRPET app is where the SC09 starts leaning into the broader smart pet trend in a way that actually feels practical.

The system can monitor:

litter box visits

weight fluctuations

visit duration

cleaning activity

and long-term usage patterns

The app supports monitoring for 30+ cats, which obviously targets larger multi-cat homes and breeders, but even smaller households can benefit from passive health tracking over time.

That’s becoming a major direction for connected pet products overall. Smart pet devices are increasingly shifting away from novelty and toward preventative monitoring–especially for changes related to urinary health, digestion, stress, or unusual behavior patterns.

What I like here is that the tracking feels passive rather than intrusive. The SC09 collects useful information through routines cats already repeat every day instead of turning pet care into another overwhelming dashboard full of notifications.

Odor control feels much more manageable

The sealed waste drawer does a noticeably better job containing odor compared to traditional open litter setups.

The SC09 uses a 6.7L waste compartment to isolate waste which is again paired with deodorizing gel to reduce odors quickly after each cleaning cycle. Meowant estimates up to 14 days of hands-free maintenance depending on household size and usage frequency.

Realistically, that timeline will always vary based on:

number of cats

litter type

cleaning frequency

and overall activity

Still, even with heavier use, the reduction in daily scooping and odor exposure feels significant compared to a standard litter routine.

I also appreciate that the system works with multiple clumping litter types, including bentonite and tofu litter, instead of forcing owners into highly restrictive proprietary refill systems.

A few realistic tradeoffs worth knowing

The SC09 gets a lot right, but there are still a few practical realities buyers should consider before bringing one home.

First, the size.

The spacious interior is one of the biggest reasons to buy this product, but it also means the unit itself takes up a noticeable amount of floor space. This isn’t the kind of litter box that disappears into a tiny corner.

Second, placement matters.

Like most automatic litter boxes with advanced weight sensors, the SC09 performs best on hard, level surfaces. Carpet can interfere with sensor accuracy unless you place a stable mat or platform underneath.

And finally, deep cleaning still exists.

While the SC09 dramatically reduces daily scooping, occasional disassembly and internal cleaning are still part of ownership. That’s not really a flaw specific to Meowant — it’s simply the tradeoff that comes with almost every self-cleaning litter box currently on the market.

Final verdict

The Meowant SC09 feels less focused on gimmicks and more focused on solving the practical frustrations that make litter maintenance exhausting in larger or busier households.

Instead of overcomplicating the experience, it concentrates on the things that genuinely improve everyday life:

extra space

safer operation

quieter cleaning cycles

better odor management

and smarter long-term monitoring

That combination makes it especially compelling for people searching for a self-cleaning litter box for large cats or a large automatic litter box that feels designed around comfort rather than compromise.

It’s still a premium product, and the larger footprint won’t work for every home. But for multi-cat households or owners tired of undersized automatic systems, the SC09 makes a very strong case for itself in the growing smart pet category.