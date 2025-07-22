The best laptops for kids (because I was tired of sharing mine)

Need a solid laptop for your kid’s schoolwork, games, or online learning? As a tech editor and mom, I researched the best laptops for kids in 2025—so you don’t have to.

I can’t pinpoint exactly when it happened, but sometime between first and third grade, my oldest daughter began commandeering my laptop every afternoon—for Wordwall games, Google Slides, and every math worksheet under the sun. Up until now, we’ve hacked it out with my MacBook. But now that my youngest is heading to first grade, it’s gonna be double the use…and I want my computer back during homework time. So I finally started researching laptops for kids.

As a tech editor, I knew what my biggest roadblock would be: most “student-friendly” laptops are built for middle schoolers and up. They’re either too bulky, too expensive, or complete overkill for elementary homework. Short of dusting off my old Dell (which hasn’t had an update since 2017), I wasn’t sure what to get.

What to Look for in a Kids’ Laptop

But then I remembered the hundreds of laptops I’ve reviewed for Gadget Flow. While we mostly cover laptops for adults, I had a good idea of what features would benefit both kids and parents. So I came up with a wish list of what I would want to see in one. Here it is:

A big enough screen : I’m not squinting at an 11″ Chromebook. A 14–15.6″ display makes it easier for both of us to work together.

: I’m not squinting at an 11″ Chromebook. A 14–15.6″ display makes it easier for both of us to work together. Eye-friendly features : Built-in blue light filters or “night light” modes are key. Late-night screen time can’t mess with their sleep.

: Built-in blue light filters or “night light” modes are key. Late-night screen time can’t mess with their sleep. Durability : It doesn’t have to survive a sandstorm, but it should at least combat snack-time spills and occasional drops.

: It doesn’t have to survive a sandstorm, but it should at least combat snack-time spills and occasional drops. Lightweight design : Something the kids can carry between rooms or bring to grandma’s without needing a backpack on wheels.

: Something the kids can carry between rooms or bring to grandma’s without needing a backpack on wheels. Update support : No parent wants to deal with out-of-date browsers and sluggish performance six months in.

: No parent wants to deal with out-of-date browsers and sluggish performance six months in. Reasonable price: These are for homework, light games, and maybe a little coding, not high-end design work.

Not all of the laptops below have every feature on the wish list. That would be the ideal scenario, in a world with limitless laptop options. These computers came pretty close, though, and I’d happily buy any of them for my kids.

The Best Laptops for Kids in 2025

Best Starter Windows Laptops for Kids

Acer Aspire 3 (AS15-24P)

The Acer Aspire 3 (AS15-24P) is one of the most highly-rated laptops for kids right now. Its basic, lightweight design is great for a first laptop. Meanwhile, the extensive battery life keeps going for 11 hours, plenty for a few homework sessions per week. I appreciate the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor for smooth operations. At 15.6″, the display meets my requirements as the resident homework helper, and I love the sharp, colorful visuals.

Pros: +Large, 15.6″ display +Lightweight design +Acer BluelightShield technology Cons: –Unwieldy plastic exterior –No water or dust resistance Amazon Price: $340.33

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i

If you’re uneasy about buying your kids a full-featured laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i strikes a good balance between size, affordability, and functionality. I like the 15.6″ FHD anti-glare touchscreen (also available in non-touch). It’s large enough for both kids (and parents) to see homework, and the anti-glare tech is gentle on developing eyes. At 3.5 lbs, it’s easy to carry around, and the military grade build protects against bumps and slight spills. Kid users have said this laptop is great for Roblox!

Pros:

+Slim & lightweight design (just 3.5 lbs!!)

+Wi-Fi 6 & long update support

+Comfortable keyboard & responsive touchpad

Cons:

–Battery life is just 6–9+ hours

–Color accuracy and sound quality are just average

Amazon Price: $303

HP 15.6″ Laptop i3-1215U (DY5231WM)

The HP 15.6″ Laptop i3-1215U is another reliable, budget-friendly option for kids. Users praise it as an easy entry into Windows 11 and note its consistent performance for everyday tasks. As a mom, I like the the FHD anti-glare display and the touchscreen option, which is great for younger learners. Plus, with a 12th-Gen i3 CPU and 8GB RAM, it loads school apps without a hitch.

Pros:

+8–10 Hours of battery life

+Anti-glare display

+Affordable & widely available

Cons:

–No water or drop resistance

–The fan noise can get a little loud

Amazon List Price: $308.99 , Deal Price: $294, 5% OFF

Best Kids’ Laptop for Tech-Savvy Families

Framework Laptop 12″

If you know your way around a computer—like, you’d be comfortable following a YouTube video to do repairs—the Framework Laptop 12″ is an outstanding pick. First, it’s fully repairable and upgradeable—you can replace nearly every component. Moreover, the modular design is a real-life STEM project that allows kids to see how things function. I wouldn’t recommend it for every family, but it’s an awesome choice for kids and parents who like to tinker.

Pros:

+Ultra-durable: shock absorbing chassis and MIL-STD-810 durability

+Easy to upgrade as your kid grows

+Great longevity—it could last through high school!

Cons:

–Higher upfront price

–Not ideal for families who want zero maintenance

Preorder Price: $549

Best Chromebooks for Younger Kids (Rugged + Easy Maintenance)

HP Chromebook 14

Chromebooks make excellent laptops for kids. The HP Chrombook 14 , in particular, has a 14″ anti-glare display, dual-speaker setup, and fan-less design. It’s stellar for streaming, school apps, and movies. Reviews in 2025 highlight the solid battery life (up to 13 hours!) and spill-resistant keyboard (ideal for younger users). Meanwhile the updates are automatic—you don’t have worry about viruses or slowdowns.

Pros:

–Large display that’s actually easy for parents to read

–Excellent battery life and fast charging

–Built-in Google Play and Chromebook ecosystem—always updated

Cons:

–Modest HD resolution

–Not designed for heavy multitasking or offline apps

Amazon Price: $174.98

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook 15.6″

Want all the perks of a Chromebook—but with a big screen and impressive value? The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook 15.6″ delivers. TechRadar calls it the best Chromebook under $250 for its Intel processor, 8GB RAM, and crisp FHD display. Meanwhile, Creative Family Moments notes its durability, dependable battery life, and quiet build—key traits for younger students. I love the solid construction and anti-glare screen.

Pros:

+Spacious FHD display with crisp visuals

+Quiet running and all-day battery life (about 10h)

+Full keyboard, touchscreen, and webcam with privacy shutter

Cons:

– Slightly heavier (~3.9 lbs), so less ideal for daily backpack carry

– Moderate storage

Amazon Price: $219.99

Best Gaming & Learning Laptops (for older kids or tweens)

Acer Nitro V

If your kid’s into Roblox now but you’re seeing the potential for bigger games in the future, the Acer Nitro V is the ultimate splurge. With a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 chip and an NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU, this laptop delivers true gaming muscle—and more than enough power for creative tools like Blender, Unity, or even video editing. The 15.6″ Full HD screen with 144Hz refresh rate gives it true gamer cred, and the Thunderbolt 4 port allows easy connectivity for accessories.

It’s probably overkill for elementary schoolers. But if you’ve got a tween or teen who’s serious about gaming and learning, this one can keep up with them—and you’ll actually get some longevity out of the purchase.

Pros:

+RTX 4050 GPU for gaming, graphics, and AI-based workloads

+Sharp 144Hz display with great color and clarity

+Great for tweens/teens interested in game design or creative software

Cons:

– Bulky and heavier than most Chromebooks or student laptops

– Battery life takes a hit under intense use

Amazon List Price: $799.99 Deal Price: $744, 7% OFF

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020, Renewed)

For a family already on the Apple ecosystem, the MacBook Air M1 (2020 Amazon Renewed) is one of the best Mac deals out there. The 2020 M1 chip holds up impressively well in 2025, powering through schoolwork, light video editing, and web-based apps. It’s not built for rough-and-tumble younger kids, and it definitely isn’t a gaming machine. But if your child is responsible and you’re monitoring their use, it could be a great laptop for older elementary school children.

Pros:

+Long battery life (up to 18 hours)

+Great performance for school and creative tasks

+Apple’s signature display and design

Cons:

– Not ideal for most games outside the App Store

– Refurbished units may have limited storage

Amazon Price: $438

Final Thoughts

Whether you have a 4th grader with online homework portals, a first grader using Wordwall, or a tween learning to code, there’s a laptop that meets their needs. In this blog, I’ve highlighted my favorite laptops for kids in 2025, drawing on my experience as a tech editor and, most importantly, as a mom. These machines can grow with your kids—and give you your computer back!