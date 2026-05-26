The best chargers for international travel (because I’ve learned the hard way in airports across Europe)

TESSAN

If you’ve ever stood in a Berlin hotel room at 1 a.m. with a dead phone, a wrong-shaped plug, and a charger that looks like it’s about to start smoking — congrats, you’re me, and this guide on the best travel chargers for international travel is the one I wish someone had handed me before my first solo trip across Europe.

I’ve fried gear in Florence (RIP, $40 hair tool). I’ve been the person in the airport lounge offering strangers €10 for “just five minutes” on their charger. And, yes, in my younger days I bought sketchy adapters from train station kiosks. After enough of that nonsense, I’ve finally locked in a kit that actually works across borders. This is that kit — plus the rookie mistakes I’m begging you not to make.

What your international travel charger actually needs to do

A charger that works in Brooklyn is not automatically a charger that works in Lisbon. Here’s what matters and what doesn’t.

Dual voltage (100–240V), not just the right plug shape. This is the #1 mistake, and it’s the one that wrecks people’s vacations. A plug adapter only changes the prong shape — it does not change the voltage flowing through it. The U.S. runs on ~120V; most of Europe runs on 230V. Plug a single-voltage 120V device into a European outlet with just a shape adapter and you’re getting a melted gadget, a tripped breaker, or worse. Good news: pretty much every modern phone, laptop, tablet, and camera charger is already dual-voltage out of the box. The fix is a 10-second check — flip your charger brick over and look for the tiny print. If it says “INPUT 100–240V,” you’re golden anywhere. If it only says “120V,” leave it home.

Enough wattage for your laptop. 20W charges a phone. It does not charge a MacBook. If you’re traveling with a laptop, you want at least 65W of USB-C Power Delivery (PD), and ideally more if you’re sharing with anyone. GaN (gallium nitride) chargers are the move here — they’re smaller, run cooler, and push way more power per cubic inch than the old silicon bricks your dad still uses. The trade-off is usually price, but you’re talking maybe $15–$30 more for a charger that’s half the size and twice as efficient.

Multiple ports, because hotel outlets are a scam. European hotel rooms famously have one accessible outlet, and it’s behind the bed where you cannot reach it. Airbnbs aren’t much better — older buildings in places like Paris, Athens, or Rome often have two unoccupied outlets in the whole apartment. A 4-in-1 or 8-in-1 charger means you stop fighting your travel buddy for wall space, and you can charge everyone’s phone overnight without playing musical plugs at 7 a.m.

TSA-compliant if it’s a power bank. Lithium-ion power banks are banned from checked luggage. A 10,000mAh power bank is roughly 37Wh, so most normal portable chargers are safely under the limit. Anything between 100–160Wh needs airline approval, and anything above 160Wh is banned outright on passenger flights.

What you don’t need: RGB lights, “smart” apps, or whatever your favorite TikToker got paid to promote.

The best travel chargers for international travel I actually pack

The everyday MVP

TESSAN TESSAN Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter PD 20W Lives in my crossbody at all times. 4-in-1 setup (1 AC + 2 USB-C + 1 USB-A) with up to 20W PD on the USB-C, and built-in slide-out plugs covering the U.S., EU, UK, and AU — no clip-on attachments to lose. At 3.65 oz, it disappears into a jacket pocket. Bonus: it’s cruise-ship compliant (no surge protection, no cord). For solo travelers running a phone, AirPods, and a Kindle, it’s the lightest “just works” pick out there. Caveat: 20W won’t charge your laptop fast. Get it for $ 39.99 $ 28.99 -27.5%

The digital nomad workhorse

TESSAN TESSAN Voyager 205 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter What I bring for trips longer than a long weekend. 205W total, 8 ports, GaN tech so it doesn’t get hot, and enough juice for two laptops at once. I ran my MacBook Pro, my partner’s MacBook Air, and both our phones simultaneously in a Lisbon co-working space — nothing throttled. TESSAN claims 0–50% on an iPhone 15 in 26 minutes; that tracked. Plug compatibility hits 200+ countries, smart power allocation balances the load, and flame-retardant materials are the “I won’t burn down an Airbnb” insurance you want. Get it for $ 128.00 $ 119.00 -7%

For travel days and dead-at-the-gate moments

TESSAN TESSAN 3-in-1 Portable Power Bank Power banks are unsung heroes because your phone always dies the second you need Google Maps. This one stacks a 10,000mAh battery, a foldable wall plug (it doubles as a wall charger, no brick needed), a built-in USB-C cable that loops into a carrying strap, and a second USB-C port. 30W two-way fast charging gets a compatible phone to ~50% in about 25 minutes. At 8.52 oz and ~37Wh, it’s well under the TSA’s 100Wh carry-on limit. One Get it for $ 31.99

Slim, universal play

Anker Anker Nano Travel Adapter (5-in-1, 20W) For the Anker loyalists. Credit-card-sized, supports plug Types A, C, G, and I (U.S., EU, UK, AU, Japan, China, Singapore). You get 1 AC + 2 USB-A + 2 USB-C with up to 20W total. Anker lists the dimensions at 3.39 × 1.97 × 0.98 inches — about 43% smaller than comparable models. Same caveat as the slim TESSAN: not a voltage converter, dual-voltage devices only. Get it for $ 25.99

The dark horse for laptop power

Ugreen UGREEN Nexode 100W Retractable GaN Charger I’m low-key obsessed. UGREEN’s 2025 retractable model solves the worst travel-charger problem: the cable. The USB-C cable retracts directly into the body, so no tangled mess. Three ports total (retractable USB-C + 1 USB-C + 1 USB-A), and a single port pushes the full 100W — enough for a MacBook Pro at full speed. The catch: it’s U.S.-plug-only, so pair it with one of the universal adapters above. For power-to-size ratio, nothing in this class matches it right now. Get it for $ 59.99

What to skip when buying a travel charger

Skip the airport gift-shop chargers. I know — you forgot yours, you’re desperate, JFK has a kiosk. Don’t. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized hundreds of thousands of counterfeit chargers at U.S. ports, and the fakes can damage your battery, sometimes catastrophically. Buy from a real brand, on a real retailer, before you leave home.

Skip voltage converters unless you’re packing heat tools. If your charger says “INPUT 100–240V,” you do not need one — a plug adapter is enough. Converters only matter for single-voltage hair dryers, flat irons, and kettles. Even then, it’s usually cheaper and safer to just buy a dual-voltage version of the appliance at your destination than to lug a heavy converter around Europe.

Skip random USB ports at the airport. The FBI and FCC have both warned about “juice jacking” — malware-loaded public USB ports that can compromise your phone. Use your own charger in an actual wall outlet, or pull from your power bank. If you absolutely have to use a public USB port, get a “data blocker” cable or pick “charge only” when your phone prompts you.

Skip packing your power bank into your checked luggage. This is a hard ban, not a guideline. The TSA prohibits all spare lithium batteries — including power banks — in checked bags because of fire risk in the cargo hold. If you forget and they find it during screening, your bag gets pulled. Carry-on, every time.

Skip the $9 no-name Amazon adapter. Twelve reviews and no UL/CE marking is not the move when your $1,500 laptop is plugged in. Spend the extra $15.

Quick-start: Pack-night checklist

Check every charger’s brick for “INPUT 100–240V” — if it only says “120V,” leave it home or grab a dual-voltage replacement before you fly.

Throw the slim TESSAN or Anker Nano plus the TESSAN 3-in-1 power bank into your personal item (not checked — never checked). If you’ve got a laptop, add the Voyager 205 or the UGREEN 100W paired with a slim universal adapter.

Pre-charge your power bank fully the night before — airport outlets are few and far apart so you might not snag one before boarding. Test the full kit at home first by charging every device simultaneously; finding out your hub overheats is way better in your kitchen than in a hostel in Prague at 2 a.m. Safe travels, and may your battery icon stay green!