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LEGO Soccer: Everyone Wants a Piece collection taps into my World Cup nostalgia
Tech News

LEGO Soccer: Everyone Wants a Piece collection taps into my World Cup nostalgia

Apr 6, 2026, 4:12 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
LEGO Soccer: Everyone Wants a Piece collection taps into my World Cup nostalgia
Image Credit: LEGO

The FIFA World Cup is one of the rare sports events that brings everyone together. My uncle, who shows zero interest in soccer, still walks into our house every four years with a beer in hand because he wants in on the action, too. The LEGO Group joins forces with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Vinícius Júnior to celebrate the spirit of the game with kids and families across the globe—because everyone wants a piece of it. Say hello to the LEGO Soccer: Everyone Wants a Piece collection.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 close and soccer hype at its peak, fans can now build their favorite players through a fresh wave of LEGO Editions sets that spotlight four icons of the pitch. Here’s what you should know.

Everyone Wants a Piece campaign

Top names in soccer—Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior—lead LEGO’s Everyone Wants a Piece campaign, which highlights a lineup of soccer minifigures timed for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Each build shares a similar style. Take the LEGO Editions Cristiano Ronaldo – Football Highlights (43012) set as an example. The base spells out the name of Real Madrid’s top scorer and shows Portugal’s national colors along with a bold CR7 mark.

LEGO® Editions Cristiano Ronaldo – Football Highlights (43012)
Image Credit: LEGO

LEGO Editions Cristiano Ronaldo – Football Highlights (43012)

490-piece building set for boys, girls, and sports fans aged 10 and up.

Get it for $29.99

A Cristiano Ronaldo minifigure adds life to the set, and a collectible plaque shows his stats and signature. The 490-piece model keeps a compact form at 8″ W x 6.5″ D x 4.5″ H, so it sits on a desk, shelf, or nightstand without taking over the space.

Each piece in the Everyone Wants a Piece lineup works as a fun sports gift for birthdays or special days. I don’t back any of these players as a Chelsea fan, but as someone who enjoys the game, I’d still feel happy to get any of these sets.

Related: Amazing sports accessories, designed to enhance your workouts and athletic performance as well as support fitness goals and motivation.

If you plan to pick one for a soccer fan, think about age. Younger fans may lean toward Vinícius Júnior or Kylian Mbappé sets. Older fans and Gen Z may connect more with Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Gen Z grew up watching Messi and Ronaldo at their peak, where they reached a level few can match. Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé show huge talent, but they still chase that same level.

LEGO advert

In the Everyone Wants a Piece advert, the four stars gather around a dark table with a brick-built World Cup trophy at the center. As it rotates, each player leans in and tries to place their minifigure on top to claim the prize. On Instagram, creators remix the clip and replace the players with world leaders for a political twist—but that move takes away from the fun.

What else to know

LEGO Editions FIFA World Cup Official Trophy (43020)
Image Credit: LEGO

LEGO Editions FIFA World Cup Official Trophy (43020)

Get it for $199.99

LEGO Group also revealed the LEGO Editions FIFA World Cup Official Trophy (43020). It features 2,842 pieces and includes a hidden scene that opens through a pull tab in the upper globe section.

Inside, you’ll find the 2026 World Cup logo along with an exclusive minifigure that holds a mini FIFA World Cup trophy, so fans can picture themselves as champions. A printed plaque under the base lists every World Cup winner since 1974, which adds a collectible and historic touch.

To me, a World Cup holds more weight than several English Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles. Bringing the trophy home to your country and becoming a national hero stands on another level. Nothing tops that. Even when Cristiano Ronaldo says, “I’d say it’s not a dream for me to win the World Cup,” I feel sure that he still wants that trophy deep down. Every fan of Cristiano Ronaldo shares one dream—to see him lift the FIFA World Cup trophy. That shows how much it means, and the LEGO Editions FIFA World Cup Official Trophy set gives you a small taste of that feeling.

Before you go

The LEGO Soccer: Everyone Wants a Piece collection pulls me into the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in a way I didn’t expect. I like how each set turns soccer icons into something I can build and display at home. Seeing players like Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé, and Vinícius Jr. in brick form makes the whole campaign feel more personal and fun. It also reminds me why I enjoy the game so much in the first place, beyond just matches and rivalries. I can see myself picking any of these pieces and keeping it on my desk as a small piece of soccer history.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

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