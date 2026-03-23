Sagrada Família LEGO set leaks: Could the world’s tallest church break the toymaker’s piece record?

Image Credit: National Geographic

In Barcelona, I ran into several bold works from Antoni Gaudí that break the rules, from the dragon-like spine of Casa Batlló to the bright mosaics of Park Güell. One landmark stood above the rest—the Basílica de la Sagrada Família, which in 2025 became the tallest church on Earth. Now, Sagrada Família LEGO set leaks hint that a building set might land soon to mark the milestone. Here’s what to know, plus what I took away from seeing Gaudí’s work up close.

LEGO Architecture Landmarks Collection levels up: Sagrada Família (21065)

The LEGO Architecture line lets you rebuild famous places, brick by brick. You can pick up sets from cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Singapore. If the leaks hold, Barcelona will join that list with its own landmark.

With 12,060 pieces, the Sagrada Família (21065) could become the largest LEGO set ever, according to BrickTap’s report. The set may arrive in LEGO’s summer 2026 wave, with Chief Wiggum pointing to July 1 as the launch date. BrickTap also lists a $600 price in the United States—far above the current top-priced Architecture set, the Neuschwanstein Castle model ($279.99).

Image Credit: LEGO LEGO Notre-Dame de Paris Get it for $ 229.99

As of March 2026, the Notre-Dame de Paris model leads the Architecture line with 4,383 pieces. Neuschwanstein Castle follows with 3,455, and Himeji Castle comes in at 2,125. That puts the rumored Sagrada Família set at about 2.75× the size of the current leader. I like this move, since when I stood feet away from the basilica, I picked out scenes from Jesus Christ’s life in the details. A LEGO version that captures that depth through sheer piece count sounds great.

Sizing up the LEGO giants: Piece count meets height

The Notre-Dame set feels huge within Architecture, yet it falls short of LEGO’s all-time giants. The LEGO Art World Map passed 11,000 pieces and doubled as wall art, though LEGO has retired it.

For height, the Icons Eiffel Tower rises to 58.5 inches (149 cm), more than any other LEGO set. That raises a question—will LEGO aim for that scale with the Sagrada Família (21065)? Gaudí’s basilica is still under construction, yet the cross now crowns the central Jesus tower, pushing the height past 560 feet and ahead of Ulm Minster as the tallest church. I doubt the new set will match the Eiffel Tower model in height, but LEGO’s choice to mark the milestone with a set feels like a win for both the brand and builders around the world. In the LEGO Architecture line, the Burj Khalifa (21031) holds the height record at just over 15 inches—a fraction of the Icons Eiffel Tower, but still the tallest in the collection.

Before you go: A personal take

Basílica de la Sagrada Família in 2019 / Image Credit: Grigor Baklajyan

Visiting Barcelona and seeing Gaudí’s works in person changed how I think about architecture. The Basílica de la Sagrada Família isn’t just tall; it’s alive with imagination and detail, and that experience stuck with me. I’m thrilled at the thought of the upcoming LEGO set capturing even a slice of that complexity, letting me hold a piece of Gaudí’s vision in my hands. You’ll appreciate how LEGO could translate Gaudí’s bold shapes and mosaics into bricks, and you might find yourself spotting new details you never noticed before.