Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
Cheerble Match G1 Edge-AI Face Recognition Feeder Vellvii DOX Luxury Docking, Storage and Charging Vault open_slate 2-in-1 Tablet with Linux and Android MarkYin Artifact AI Card for Photos, Video, Audio
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Sagrada Família LEGO set leaks: Could the world’s tallest church break the toymaker’s piece record?
Tech News

Sagrada Família LEGO set leaks: Could the world’s tallest church break the toymaker’s piece re...

Mar 23, 2026, 5:38 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Sagrada Família LEGO set leaks: Could the world’s tallest church break the toymaker’s piece record?
Image Credit: National Geographic

In Barcelona, I ran into several bold works from Antoni Gaudí that break the rules, from the dragon-like spine of Casa Batlló to the bright mosaics of Park Güell. One landmark stood above the rest—the Basílica de la Sagrada Família, which in 2025 became the tallest church on Earth. Now, Sagrada Família LEGO set leaks hint that a building set might land soon to mark the milestone. Here’s what to know, plus what I took away from seeing Gaudí’s work up close.

LEGO Architecture Landmarks Collection levels up: Sagrada Família (21065)

The LEGO Architecture line lets you rebuild famous places, brick by brick. You can pick up sets from cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Singapore. If the leaks hold, Barcelona will join that list with its own landmark.

With 12,060 pieces, the Sagrada Família (21065) could become the largest LEGO set ever, according to BrickTap’s report. The set may arrive in LEGO’s summer 2026 wave, with Chief Wiggum pointing to July 1 as the launch date. BrickTap also lists a $600 price in the United States—far above the current top-priced Architecture set, the Neuschwanstein Castle model ($279.99).

LEGO Notre-Dame de Paris
Image Credit: LEGO

LEGO Notre-Dame de Paris

Get it for $229.99

As of March 2026, the Notre-Dame de Paris model leads the Architecture line with 4,383 pieces. Neuschwanstein Castle follows with 3,455, and Himeji Castle comes in at 2,125. That puts the rumored Sagrada Família set at about 2.75× the size of the current leader. I like this move, since when I stood feet away from the basilica, I picked out scenes from Jesus Christ’s life in the details. A LEGO version that captures that depth through sheer piece count sounds great.

Sizing up the LEGO giants: Piece count meets height

The Notre-Dame set feels huge within Architecture, yet it falls short of LEGO’s all-time giants. The LEGO Art World Map passed 11,000 pieces and doubled as wall art, though LEGO has retired it.

For height, the Icons Eiffel Tower rises to 58.5 inches (149 cm), more than any other LEGO set. That raises a question—will LEGO aim for that scale with the Sagrada Família (21065)? Gaudí’s basilica is still under construction, yet the cross now crowns the central Jesus tower, pushing the height past 560 feet and ahead of Ulm Minster as the tallest church. I doubt the new set will match the Eiffel Tower model in height, but LEGO’s choice to mark the milestone with a set feels like a win for both the brand and builders around the world. In the LEGO Architecture line, the Burj Khalifa (21031) holds the height record at just over 15 inches—a fraction of the Icons Eiffel Tower, but still the tallest in the collection.

Before you go: A personal take

Basílica de la Sagrada Família
Basílica de la Sagrada Família in 2019 / Image Credit: Grigor Baklajyan

Visiting Barcelona and seeing Gaudí’s works in person changed how I think about architecture. The Basílica de la Sagrada Família isn’t just tall; it’s alive with imagination and detail, and that experience stuck with me. I’m thrilled at the thought of the upcoming LEGO set capturing even a slice of that complexity, letting me hold a piece of Gaudí’s vision in my hands. You’ll appreciate how LEGO could translate Gaudí’s bold shapes and mosaics into bricks, and you might find yourself spotting new details you never noticed before. 

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Meta Quest 3S leaks: Could it be the best VR headset 2024?
Meta Quest 3S leaks: Could it be the best VR headset 2024?
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
These LEGO Star Wars Smart Play sets make me want to rebuild the Millennium Falcon Daily
These LEGO Star Wars Smart Play sets make me want to rebuild the Millennium Falcon Daily
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
HiDock P1 review: Could this be the AI voice recorder for earphones I’ve been waiting for?
HiDock P1 review: Could this be the AI voice recorder for earphones I’ve been waiting for?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best record player with speakers: 4 setups that look good, play better, and actually make sense
Best record player with speakers: 4 setups that look good, play better, and actually make sense
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
70mai to launch Dash Cam 4K T800 on Kickstarter June 19 — The world’s first triple-view dash cam with dual 4K recording
70mai to launch Dash Cam 4K T800 on Kickstarter June 19 — The world’s first triple-view dash cam with dual 4K recording

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Why the Hermès MagSafe Paddock Charger is 2026’s weirdest status symbol
Why the Hermès MagSafe Paddock Charger is 2026’s weirdest status symbol
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
How AI is protecting your data across the growing smart gadget ecosystem
How AI is protecting your data across the growing smart gadget ecosystem
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
How a jump starter with air compressor helps handle common car problems
How a jump starter with air compressor helps handle common car problems
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
DeerValley smart toilets: a thoughtful home bathroom tech upgrade
DeerValley smart toilets: a thoughtful home bathroom tech upgrade
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Why the Hisense 2026 ULED MiniLED TV might just be my new favorite couch companion
Why the Hisense 2026 ULED MiniLED TV might just be my new favorite couch companion
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Why the Hermès MagSafe Paddock Charger is 2026’s weirdest status symbol Sagrada Família LEGO set leaks: Could the world’s tallest church break the toymaker’s piece record? How AI is protecting your data across the growing smart gadget ecosystem
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept