LG StanbyME adjustable, mobile TV supports wireless and battery operation

Mark Gulino on under Tech News , Byunder

If you've wished for a TV that can be moved about with ease, you're in luck. LG has a new product that might just fulfill that wish. Meet the new TV that's wireless and completely mobile!

LG StanbyME TV has complete mobility and fabric backing

Although CES is just around the corner, LG announced an interesting new product ahead of time. It brings a whole new experience to LG TVs and provides some cool ways to view content. Introducing the LG StanbyME.

It’s a battery-powered mobile TV that’s adjustable and can be operated wirelessly on battery power. Excited about the prospect of a TV you can easily shift about the premises? We’re certainly here for it. So, let’s check it out!

LG StanbyME can be placed anywhere you need it

Features a 27-inch hands-on display and NFC

The LG StanbyME will feature a 27-inch LED screen with fabric backing, and it will have a greater focus on being hands-on. For example, it will feature gesture and touch controls so that you can interact with it more effectively up close.

In fact, it will also have NFC support so that you can conveniently pair a mobile device. Want somewhere to place your phone in the meantime? No problem. It even has a cradle for your smartphone. Finally, it supports seamless screen mirroring. Pretty handy, right?

Brings adjustable mobility anywhere you need it

The most standout feature of LG’s StanbyME TV is its ability to be adjusted in a myriad of different ways. Its included rollable stand allows you to swivel the display and rotate it.

You’ll also be able to tilt and adjust the height. The display can even be detached from the stand so that you can place it wherever you need to—until, of course, you want it back on the stand again. This offers lots of flexibility in how you can work with the device.

LG StanbyME TV official promo

Uses battery power and wireless connectivity

If you’re asking yourself how the LG StanbyME can be so mobile and versatile, you might also be asking yourself if a cord will get in the way. Thankfully, the answer is no, it won’t.

This is because the StanbyME features battery operation and wireless connectivity. You won’t have to worry about cables or wires limiting its movements, meaning you can enjoy the mobility it offers to the fullest extent.

Includes streaming app and video calling support

Of course, what’s a TV without content? StanbyME comes with its own touchscreen interface that will support features like streaming apps, including Netflix and YouTube. It can also be used to make video and conference calls.

While we’re still waiting to learn more about the device, it does seem that you’ll be able to do most of what you’d expect to on regular TV displays—only with fewer strings attached (literally).

StanbyME is a flexible gadget for homes and businesses

Offers plenty of practical uses

The best thing about the LG StanbyME TV isn’t that it’s new or different, it’s that it genuinely has practical potential. For example, you might find it helpful next to your home workstation. Maybe you want to take it outside to change up your video calling scenery.

What about those who are couch and bedbound, dealing with illnesses? The more you think about it, the more sense it makes. Sure, it might not be for everyone. But we can see this finding a place in many homes and businesses. We’ll see what new information LG brings us in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the LG StanbyME? Drop us a comment below if you have any thoughts.