Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC & 30-hour battery life with quick charging

By Mark Gulino on May 18, 2022, 7:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

If audio quality is your thing, Sony's new WH-1000XM5 headphones are exactly what you need. They bring premium comfort, cutting-edge sound design, and a handful of useful features you're sure to love.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones come in white

I’ll be the first one to declare my love for wireless earbuds. They’re so small and easy to throw right into my pocket.

But a great pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones can outshine even some of the best earbuds. This is because they typically can bring the highest levels of audio quality and comfortability.

So what’s a good pair of over-the-ear headphones? Let’s check out the upcoming Sony WH-1000XM5.

Sony’s new headphones cancel environmental noise

Features industry-leading Active Noise Cancelation

Immersion is important in listening to music, playing a video game, or enjoying your favorite movie or TV show. Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) is one of the most important aspects of enhancing immersion when experiencing audio. This is because isolating what you want to hear and shutting out distracting background noise is beneficial to your overall listening experience.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones ensure that you hear only what matters by helping eliminate unwanted sounds. They use industry-leading technology to do this, including 8 microphones, a new Auto NC Optimizer, a new 30 mm driver, and the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1. It’s impressive.

Official Promo for Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

Deliver superior sound engineering and Edge-AI

Sony’s new wireless headphones also provide superior sound engineering and deliver some of the best audio available right now. For example, they use a precision-engineered driver, lead-free solder with gold that enhances conduction, a Fine Sounds Resistor, and optimized circuitry.

There’s also LDAC technology for greater wireless audio clarity. Edge-AI and DSEE Extreme have the ability to upscale compressed music tracks and restore their natural, original sound. Lastly, 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Atmos, and the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer add a whole new dimension to your experience.

Headphones include HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 technology

Brings super-clear hands-free calling and voice control

It’s likely safe to say you may want to make or receive calls at times while using the WH-1000XM5 headphones. Thankfully, Sony keeps it simple with hands-free calling. You can use voice control to answer and make calls while listening to music, and 4 beamforming microphones plus Precise Voice Pickup Technology make calls crystal clear.

Voice control lets you use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa fluidly while using the headphones. You can instantly pause or play music and just about any other task these voice assistants allow. Setting reminders or hearing notifications are also available options.

Offer fast device pairing and long-lasting battery life

One benefit to Sony’s new headphones that anyone can appreciate is their fast device pairing capabilities. Using Google’s Fast Pair technology, they can connect more seamlessly to other devices, and you can even locate them using a tone sound. Additionally, long-lasting battery life provides as many as 30 hours of playtime and up to 3 hours per 3 minutes of charge (using fast charging).

Fast-pairing capabilities keep connectivity simple

A high-end option for any headphones enthusiast

Whether you’re an audiophile or you simply enjoy a premium listening experience, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of Sony’s WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. The external design uses the best available materials, and the internal software and mechanisms are all cutting-edge.

While these might not carry every feature unique to certain brands, they deliver on everything that matters: audio quality, comfortability, longevity, and useful day-to-day features. If you’re in the market for new headphones, keep your eyes (and ears) out for these.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are available to preorder $400.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
