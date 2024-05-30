Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison

By Madhurima Nag on May 30, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest

Struggling to choose between an LG and a Samsung TV? Our detailed guide compares the features and performance of both brands to help you decide on the perfect addition to your home entertainment setup.

Samsung Q90T QLED Smart TV in a Living Room Setup

We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small sampling, you probably have your favorite choice. Unless you’re an outlier and you’re going with Westinghouse, Dark Horse, Dr Pepper, and Firefly. In the smart TV realm, LG vs. Samsung is the battle you’re paying attention to. Unless you’re one of those outliers again, and you’re looking at Sony.

More and more people are moving to smart TVs in their homes. But what exactly is a smart TV? Simply put, it’s a TV that is able to connect to your home internet service either with a wired ethernet cord or via Wi-Fi. It can stream various apps, connect to smart home devices, or even comes with Alexa and Google Assistant. With a smart TV, there’s no need for an extra device to stream from, so you won’t need a Roku, Fire Stick, or an Apple TV.

With the amount of streaming services we use, it only makes sense to have a TV that can do it all for us. Especially since many people are ditching the cable company and moving toward only using streaming services. You can get everything you need now without cable, for a fraction of the cost. Why wouldn’t you make the switch to ditch the cable company?

But choosing a smart TV can be a lot to take in. There are so many new terms to learn. Do you need 4K or 8K—and what do they even mean? Or do you need OLED or QLED? And what do they even mean? Why is it so difficult to pick out something you’re just going to sit around watching old episodes of The Golden Girls on? (Thanks, Hulu!)

To get you started, we’ve created a guide to help you understand all of the terminology we’re about to use below. Plus, if you’re new to the smart TV game, check this out. You’ll be able to walk into the store feeling more confident about what you need and what will work best for you. The salesperson on the floor will likely steer you toward an LG or Samsung TV, since they’re the two battling it out for numero uno right now. So, before you make the plunge and head out to get that new TV, check out our round-up of LG vs. Samsung. We decided to compare the two brands to see if we could find an outright winner.

LG vs. Samsung: the contenders

In the smart TV market, most brands borrow technology and software from other companies. It’s easier and much less expensive. But both LG and Samsung have developed their smart TVs from scratch.

Who is winning between LG and Samsung?

LG manufactures OLED displays, which are considered to be the best in terms of color and contrast. Samsung still uses QLED technology, which can’t quite match OLED for picture quality. However, QLED TVs are giving tough competition to OLED TVs in 2020. It has been observed that the most expensive QLED TVs are performing better than the cheaper ones. This is because the high-end QLEDs come with better full-array local dimming, bright highlights, and better viewing angles, which is absent in the low-end models. This kind of significant difference is missing in OLED TVs, although OLED offers better contrast and black level. Additionally, QLED is also brighter whereas OLED has better uniformity and viewing angles. But one of the most important factors that have made QLED outperform OLED this year is the fact that they are available in bigger sizes that are actually cheaper than expected.

OLED technology trumps QLED

Another unique feature that both Samsung and LG came up with this year is 8K. Both the companies have had promising entries in 8K TVs which not only give you brighter, sharper images but also take your TV experience to the next level.

LG says that QNED is a huge step forward in LCD picture quality since it uses Mini LEDs as the light source with up to 30,000 Mini LEDs per panel. This should improve the brightness and contrast of the typical LCD TVs, making the QNED Mini LED TV an interesting option for consumers this year. MicroLED TVs from Samsung, on the other hand, use LED lights to eliminate any backlight and color filters used in conventional displays. Instead, the TV produces light and color from its own pixel. Not to mention that these lights offer a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours.

Samsung vs. LG smart TVs–How to choose the best

Comparing LG and Samsung TVs involves considering a wide variety of models, as both brands offer numerous options.

Samsung

Samsung is particularly famous for its extensive lineup of QLED televisions, which are known for their brightness and vibrant color reproduction.

LG

On the other hand, LG is best known for its OLED technology, celebrated for its deep blacks and excellent contrast.

Panel Types

It’s important to note that neither company exclusively produces one type of panel. Both offer a range of panel technologies to cater to different preferences and needs.

Choosing the Right TV

Ultimately, the best TV for you will depend on your specific requirements. To help you decide, we’ll highlight the distinguishing features of each brand below.

LG vs. Samsung: smart TV models

Both brands aren’t reaching for the top spot with a single TV. Instead, they both have a range of smart TVs that cover everything from the incredibly smart to the incredibly innovative. Here are some of the best new smart TVs from each of these big brands.

Below, you’ll find a variety of LG vs. Samsung smart TV models. We’ve done the work for you and have listed their main stats so you can easily look through the list and see which TV is offering what features. Because we all like it when things are easy.

2024 Samsung 4K smart TVs

LG Signature OLED T transparent television

Unveiled at CES 2024, the LG Signature OLED T is notable for its transparent display. At 77” inches, the see-through screen is nothing short of impressive.

  • 77” Transparent display
  • OLED technology
  • Custom webOS interface
  • Down firing speakers

While the transparent display is incredible, reviewers have mentioned that the optics leave something to be desired. In any case, there’s no official price or release date for TV, though we expect both later in the year. 

LG Signature OLED T transparent television

LG OLED evo TVs 2024

Treat yourself to an OLED TV with AI processing when you get any of the LG OLED evo TVs for 2024. The Alpha 11 AI processor sharpens picture and color quality for a stunning picture. The LG Signature OLED M4 is the group’s flagship.

  • AI processor
  • Signature OLED M4 model
  • AI sound Pro technology
  • Smart home device support
  • Other models: LG G4 OLED, LG C4, OLED,LG B4 OLED

The OLED M4 is slated for release in Q3 of 2024. There’s no word on official pricing. The LG OLED G4 and OLED C4 are available starting at $1,500. 

LG OLED Objet Collection Posé 2023

If you’re looking for a unique OLED for your home, consider the LG OLED Object Collection Posé 2023. A luxury AI TV, it features rounded edges and soft textiles, making it a remarkable addition to any space. 

  • Gorgeous design
  • Wall or stand-mount options
  • Built-in media shelf
  • Posé self-lit OLED evo technology

Its OLED technology immerses viewers in intricate details and stunning colors. Get it for  $1499.99 on the official website. 

LG OLED evo G3 2023 series TVs

Make movie night more cinematic than ever with the LG OLED evo G3 2023 series TVs. They flaunt a self-lit picture with bright, clear images. Powered by an enhanced webOS platform, these TVs have many smart features and services. 

  • Bright OLED display with Brightness Booster Max
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Α9 AI processor Gen6
  • Dolby Atmos sound

This TV lineup boasts a picture that doesn’t disappoint. It is currently available in 4  sizes: 83”, 77”, 65”, and 55”. Prices start at $1,799.99. 

LG OLED evo C3 Series 4K smart TV

Another stunning OLED TV is the LG OLED evo C3 series 4K smart TV. Equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it brings the cinema to your home. I love the FILMMAKER MODE, which plays films as the artist intended. The TV also supports gaming with its 0.1-millisecond response rate.

  • Α9 AI processor Gen6
  • 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity
  • Dolby Atmos & Dolby Vision
  • FILMMMAKER MODE

This beautiful, intelligent TV comes in 6 sizes (the better to game with) and start at just $899.99 on the official website. 

LG Signature OLED M 2023

Build your home theater around the LG Signature OLED M 2023 TV. It’s supersized at 97” diagonal. A luxury TV, its size makes it look like a mini movie theater. 

  • 4K 120hz wireless connectivity
  • Α9 AI processor Gen6
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos 

The Signature OLED M 97” 2023 is a high-end TV priced at $26,999.99 on the official website. 

Samsung 2024 Neo QLED TV lineup

The Samsung Neo QLED 2024 8K and 4K TVs are everything a viewer dreams of: they offer lifelike pictures, premium audio, and a wide selection of services and apps. I’m impressed with the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, allowing unrivaled QLED 8K picture quality. 

  • 8K AI upscaling pro 
  • AI motion enhancer pro
  • 2024 Q symphony
  • Infinity Air Design

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED 4K TVs are now available and start at $1,399.99 on Samsung.com. 

Samsung 2024 OLED TVs

The Samsung 2024 OLED TV lineup comprises the flagship S95Ds, the S90Ds, and the new S85Ds. The lineup includes premium TVs with detailed images, reduced glare, and bold contrast. 

  • Models: S95Ds, S90Ds, S85Ds. 
  • Quantum dot panel designs, WRGB OLE, 
  • Dolby Atmos
  • NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, Neural Quantum Processor 4K

Level up your everyday viewing with any of the TVs in this series. They start at $1,599.99. 

Samsung 85” Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV

Watch sports and movies in the fresh air with the Samsung 85” Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV. With its IP56 rating, you don’t have to worry about dust and water. Moreover, the display technology ensures a bright, crisp picture year-round. 

  • Outdoor optimized Neo QLED 4K TV
  • Ultra-bright picture quality
  • IP56 Rated
  • Works with multiple voice assistants

This Neo QLED 4K TV lets you enjoy your entertainment outdoors in crisp clarity. The Full Sun model costs $19,999.99 on the official website. 

Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV

The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV is a head-turner. Its defined contrast, rich sound, and bright colors ensure that every seat in the house is a great one. Here are some other features I appreciate:

  • Quantum HDR OLED+ 
  • Sleek & slim profile
  • Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling
  • 4K Resolution
  • Dolby Atmos & Object Tracking Sound

Get ready to get mesmerized with this beautiful TV. It comes in 3 sizes: 55”, 65”, and 77”. The 55” costs $1,599.99 on the Samsung.com. 

The smart TV journey has begun

The overall consensus is that both brands of TV are solid, and you won’t be making a poor decision if you buy one of them. In the LG vs. Samsung debate, it all depends on how much money you’re looking to spend and which features are the most important to you. Both TVs will give you fantastic picture quality, and both TVs will give you the smart TV capabilities you’re likely looking for. Do you already own a Samsung or an LG? What do you think of it? Are you someone who has owned both of these types of TVs? If so, do you have a preference for one over the other, and why?

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
