Categories Categories Explore over 180 product categories and find what fits your story. Collections Collections Explore over 190 collections curated by our editors. Browse by event, purpose, topic, and more. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness Home Accessories HomeKit Compatible Kitchen Gadgets
Featured Today
Petnimo 1 Cordless Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain Hisense 65" E7 Mini-LED 4K Fire TV with 144Hz Gaming DESLOC V150 Plus Solar-Powered Smart Deadbolt Lock Ouren M1 Pet Camera with POV Video and GPS Tracker
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet TechGadgets for MenCoffee & Espresso
Categories Collections Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Tech
Gadgets for Men
Coffee & Espresso
Logitech G Yeti 2 vs. Shure MV6, and why I’d pick the older mic for most solo gamers
Buyer's Guide

Logitech G Yeti 2 vs. Shure MV6, and why I’d pick the older mic for most solo gamers

Sep 28, 2026, 6:57 am EDT
6 min read
0 comments
Logitech G Yeti 2 vs. Shure MV6, and why I’d pick the older mic for most solo gamers
Shure

I expected to hand this one to the Yeti 2. Logitech finally replaced a mic that’s squatted on desks since 2009. The new one tracks where your head is. In 3D. Hard not to be charmed.

Then I thought about what most of you are fighting on Discord. The keyboard, right under your chin, clacking through every callout. Shure built the MV6 around that one fight. Logitech’s Yeti 2 would rather chase you around the chair with automation. Stalling between two mics this good doesn’t make you indecisive. It means you read the spec sheets.

Quick verdict

Get the Shure MV6 for solo play in a small room with a mechanical board.

The Logitech G Yeti 2 is worth it once somebody else shares the desk, or a guitar does. The rest of this piece is me defending that call.

The Yeti 2 vs. MV6 head-to-head

Keyboard clatter in an untreated room

Shure takes this one, and it isn’t close. It put a dynamic capsule inside the MV6, which matters more than any number printed on either box. Dynamic mics barely hear a room unless the room is shouting.

Logitech went with three 14 mm condenser capsules and an AI denoiser to fight the clatter. Sure, it works in a quiet room. But hit a clutch moment, scream a callout, and you’re relying on an algorithm to guess—mid-sentence—if that last syllable was your voice or your spacebar. If it guesses wrong, your squad misses the call. Why gamble on software when physical hardware solves the problem upfront?

Placement is the trade. A dynamic capsule wants your mouth close to the grille, so plan on a boom arm swung in front of your face. Worth it for the quiet.

The Yeti 2’s proximity sensor

Lean back to laugh at a teammate’s whiff, and the Yeti 2 notices. Two meters of tracking radius, per Logitech, with gain and EQ re-tuned on the fly. Drag a chair over for a friend, and it’s supposed to swap pickup patterns on its own. For fidgeters (I’d count myself in), nothing on the MV6 comes close.

Shure’s Auto Level Mode does ride gain as your distance and volume change. One capsule, one direction, though. Drift off to the side and gain alone won’t put you back on axis.

Pumping bugs me, though. You leap out of your seat after a win, the mic scrambles to catch up, and your celebration comes out as a wobble. I’ll believe the sensor stays invisible after a few weeks of streamers living with it.

Patterns most solo streamers never switch

Solo streamers basically live in cardioid. The MV6 only does cardioid. No complaint from me. The Yeti 2’s pattern menu earns its keep in exactly one situation I care about, two people across a desk in bidirectional mode, where Shure’s mic physically can’t point at both of you.

Stereo and omni I’d leave alone. A room full of friends deserves more than a desk mic anyway.

Controls within reach mid-match

I laughed at the idea of a screen on a microphone. Then I pictured alt-tabbing out of a ranked match to check whether I’m clipping. Stopped laughing. The Yeti 2 puts your levels on a 1.3-inch display on the mic itself. Five presets live behind the dial. Tinkerers also get a 10-band EQ in G HUB. I’d set it once and forget it exists.

The Shure takes the opposite approach by stripping the physical body down to the absolute bare minimum: a tap-to-mute strip and a monitor jack. Every other tweak. from gain adjustments to the virtual pop filter, forces you into the MOTIV Mix app. Digging through desktop menus mid-match defeats the whole point of hardware controls. Having the Yeti’s dedicated dial sitting right on your desk is simply a better setup.

Both mics offer touch mute. A touch mute is only as good as the light confirming it worked, and I’d want to see each one in action before trusting it through a stream where I might sneeze.

Gaming from the sofa on an iPhone

This one’s personal. I play Call of Duty on my iPhone from the sofa. Shure says the MV6 works with most Android and Apple mobile devices over USB-C. That matters to me because the iPhone’s built-in mic was never meant for squad callouts. Logitech’s listing talks about laptops and PCs. G HUB is desktop software. At 995g with its stand, the Yeti 2 is basically furniture.

So the MV6 comes to the couch with me. At the desk, it’s a draw, since either one plugs straight into my MacBook Air over USB-C, something the old Yeti’s Mini USB port needed a dongle for.

A frequency gap only guitarists hear

Logitech wins the spec-sheet war with a standard 20 Hz to 20 kHz range over Shure’s 50 Hz to 15 kHz. It’s a vanity stat for voice work. Truncating the highs on the MV6 is a feature, not a bug: it tames sibilance and kills unwanted ambient air. Unless you plan on mic’ing up a violin between gaming sessions, Shure’s frequency curve is tuned far better for the human voice.

Where the Logitech G Yeti 2 wins

Logitech G Yeti 2
Logitech

Logitech G Yeti 2

Get it for $159.99

Multi-pattern support gives Logitech the edge for dual-person setups. Bidirectional mode captures two speakers at one desk—sparing you the cost and clutter of running a second microphone.

The sensor also fixes an old Yeti embarrassment. New owners used to talk into the top instead of the side. A mic that hunts for your mouth by itself should end that particular humiliation. Guitarists belong on Logitech’s side of the fence too. There’s evXXen an animated mascot living on that little screen. Cute. I’ll allow it.

Where the Shure MV6 wins

Shure MV6
Shure

Shure MV6

Get it for $169.00

Picture a bedroom with bare walls and a keyboard you can hear from the hallway. That’s the MV6 buyer, especially when some of the gaming happens on a phone.

It also suits people who hate fiddling. Once Auto Level Mode is on, I doubt you’d open MOTIV Mix again after the first evening. It borrows its looks from Shure’s SM7 and MV7, nice on camera, though I’d buy it with my eyes shut for the rejection alone.

Final verdict

Buy the MV6. If you stream solo at a desk with a clackey mechanical keyboard, the dynamic capsule solves your room-noise problem before software ever touches your voice. Your Discord lobby will thank you. 

The Yeti 2 is cleverer and far more versatile—if you host guests or record acoustic guitar, get the Yeti. But if it’s just you, a keyboard, and a game, buying the Yeti and leaving it sitting in cardioid mode all year means paying a premium for features you’ll never use.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Pudu Robotics’ PUDU D7 just picked up an IFA Innovation Award–Here’s why we’re paying attention
Pudu Robotics’ PUDU D7 just picked up an IFA Innovation Award–Here’s why we’re paying attention
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Stop letting your truck bed ruin your cargo: why an OEDRO Tonneau Cover belongs on your pickup
Stop letting your truck bed ruin your cargo: why an OEDRO Tonneau Cover belongs on your pickup
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Logitech Mobi Fold gets almost everything right for travel
First impressions: Logitech Mobi Fold gets almost everything right for travel
Tech News
By Guest Contributor
Why Stablecoins Matter More Than Most Gadgets Right Now
Why Stablecoins Matter More Than Most Gadgets Right Now
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Why I’d pick this 5-in-1 watercraft over owning five separate toys
Why I’d pick this 5-in-1 watercraft over owning five separate toys

Latest Blog Posts

Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Why I’d skip the all-in-one smart lock with camera and use two devices instead
Why I’d skip the all-in-one smart lock with camera and use two devices instead
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Ouren M1 wants you to see the world through your dog’s eyes—and that changes what this wearable is actually for
Ouren M1 wants you to see the world through your dog’s eyes—and that changes what this wearable is actually for
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Poposoap Solar Fountain Pump review: A solar birdbath fountain can make your backyard more inviting this fall
Poposoap Solar Fountain Pump review: A solar birdbath fountain can make your backyard more inviting this fall
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Beelicious FreshTrack review: A smart vacuum sealer that also prints labels and tracks your food
Beelicious FreshTrack review: A smart vacuum sealer that also prints labels and tracks your food
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
5 Best AI glasses of 2026, ranked by someone tired of the LED debate 
5 Best AI glasses of 2026, ranked by someone tired of the LED debate 
About
Meet the Team Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
From the Blog
Why I’d skip the all-in-one smart lock with camera and use two devices instead Ouren M1 wants you to see the world through your dog’s eyes—and that changes what this wearable is actually for Poposoap Solar Fountain Pump review: A solar birdbath fountain can make your backyard more inviting this fall
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept