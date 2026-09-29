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Ouren M1 wants you to see the world through your dog’s eyes—and that changes what this wearable is actually for
Product Reviews

Ouren M1 wants you to see the world through your dog’s eyes—and that changes what this wearabl...

Sep 29, 2026, 6:26 am EDT
5 min read
0 comments
Ouren M1 wants you to see the world through your dog’s eyes—and that changes what this wearable is actually for
Ourenpet

Most pet wearables answer the same question: where is my dog right now? Ouren M1, the AI-powered wearable from Ourenpet currently live on Indiegogo, is built around a different question entirely: what is my dog actually experiencing. That’s a subtle shift, but it’s the one that separates a tracker from what Ourenpet is calling a relationship device.

I want to be upfront about what this is and isn’t. Ouren M1 is a crowdfunding campaign, so nothing here comes from hands-on testing. What follows is based on Ourenpet’s own campaign materials and specifications. With that said, the pitch is specific enough, and different enough from the usual pet-tech playbook, that it’s worth walking through properly.

The camera is the primary feature with a clear first-person view

A lot of pet wearables treat their camera as an add-on to a GPS chip. But Ouren M1 does it differently. The core promise is first-person: a 5MP camera with a 120-degree ultra-wide lens, mounted so it captures roughly what your dog is looking at, not just where your dog is standing. Resolution tops out at 2592 x 1944, which is modest by phone-camera standards but reasonable for a device this size, clipped to a collar rather than held in a hand.

Ouren M1
Ourenpet M1

The idea Ourenpet is selling isn’t “watch your dog remotely.” It’s closer to understanding what your dog is experiencing when you’re not the one right beside them. Anyone who’s watched a dog stop dead at a smell that seems to come from nowhere, or freeze at a rustle in the bushes a human would never register, knows there’s a whole sensory world happening at leash height that owners mostly infer rather than see. That’s the gap Ouren M1 is trying to close, and it’s a more interesting pitch than “another GPS collar,” even if GPS is technically part of the hardware too.

An AI pet wearable that keeps memories

The second half of the pitch is about what happens to that footage afterward. Rather than functioning as a live-monitoring tool, M1 is described as automatically capturing and organizing meaningful moments across a dog’s life, turning ordinary walks and interactions into something an owner can revisit later. That’s a deliberate move away from the surveillance-camera framing a lot of pet cams lean into. It’s what separates this from a simple monitor: the aim isn’t just to see what your dog was doing; it’s to hold onto how it felt.

Ouren M1
Ourenpet

Practically, that means the value of M1 should compound over time. A single day’s footage is nice. A year of a dog’s first-person adventures, automatically organized rather than manually sorted, is the kind of archive that becomes hard to give up once you have it.

There’s a social layer for the dogs, not just the owners

Ouren M1 also has a feature that most trackers skip entirely: pet-to-pet social interaction. When two M1 devices come within range of each other, their owners can tap to connect, add each other’s dogs as “friends” inside the Ouren app, and build up a record of who their dog has met and spent time with. It’s a small feature on paper, but it fits the broader thesis. If the product’s job is to build a fuller picture of your dog’s life, then the dogs your dog knows are part of that picture, not a side quest.

Framed that way, it’s less a social network and more a running record of a dog’s own relationships, the four-legged equivalent of a friends list most owners never think to keep. For a dog that sees the same neighborhood pack on every walk, or makes a new friend at the dog park, that’s a layer of its social life an owner would otherwise never see recorded anywhere.

The hardware is what supports the entire experience

The specs worth knowing: Ouren M1 weighs approximately 50 grams, light enough to clip onto most dog collars without becoming a nuisance. Battery life is roughly 48 hours per charge from a 1050mAh cell. So if it performs as promised, it would put it comfortably ahead of devices that need daily charging. Storage sits at 32GB, and connectivity covers Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, GPS/GNSS, and a built-in eSIM, so the device isn’t dependent on staying within range of a paired phone to keep working. A 6-axis motion sensor rounds things out. This lets the device tell a sprint after a ball apart from a nap.

None of that is really the point on its own. The pitch here is emotional: fewer moments of a dog’s life disappearing unrecorded, and a window into a perspective owners don’t normally get to see.

Tracking is in here, but it’s not what M1 is trying to be famous for

To be clear, Ouren M1 does include walk history and activity tracking through the Ouren app, and that’s genuinely useful for anyone who wants a record of where a dog has been or how active a day was. But the campaign is careful not to lead with it, and after going through the materials, I think that’s the right call. GPS pet trackers are a crowded, largely commoditized category. A device trying to compete purely on location tracking has a hard case to make. A device trying to compete on “you’ve never actually seen what your dog sees” has a much more distinct one, even if the underlying hardware overlaps.

What Ouren M1 gets right is a genuinely different frame for what a pet wearable should be for. If the AI curation and camera live up to what’s described once units reach backers’ hands, this is a more interesting category entry than the tracker-with-a-camera-bolted-on approach most competitors take. If you’re curious, the campaign page has the full rewards breakdown and current pledge status.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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