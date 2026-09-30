Best post-smartphone gadgets for less phone time, ranked by how little they ask of you

Meta

Arthur Brooks has a test I’d fail before lunch. Put your phone away for an hour and count every time you reach for it. More than once every five minutes, he says, and you’re an addict. Worse still, in his words, is “when the phone is thinking of you.”

Silicon Valley’s answer is more hardware. Billions are going into gadgets built around an AI assistant that watches and listens, with Meta’s Muse Charm from Connect last week the newest of them, and nobody can say yet whether glasses or something in your pocket goes mainstream. I doubt the companies know. So I’m holding the early crop to Dr. Brooks’s test, one question per pick. Does it wait until you want it?

Light Phone III, for the whole downgrade

Light Phone Light Phone III Preorder it for $ 899.00

For keeping Dr. Brooks’s tech-free first hour, and most of the hours after it, the Light Phone III is my pick. It’s the only device here built to replace your phone outright.

You still get calls, texting, basic navigation, and a decent camera, but none of the visual noise. It packs a Qualcomm SM4450 processor and 6 GB of RAM—way more horsepower than a minimalist phone needs—and, having been on the market since early 2025, the software feels polished and reliable.

You’ll lose the apps you forgot you depended on, and that hurts for a month, maybe longer. That matches what Dr. Brooks calls the third stage of quitting. Or the uncomfortable reality of learning how to just sit still. Without an Instagram icon to tap, you’re forced to deal with the boredom.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio is my walk pick

Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Meta Audio Burbank Preorder it for $ 349.00

Walking my Theia is when my best thoughts hit. But holding a dog leash while unlocking a phone to type a quick note is a trap. Three pinging notifications later, the idea is gone. The Ray-Ban Meta Audio bridges that gap, letting you capture a quick audio note without handing your attention back to a phone.

Related: 5 Best AI glasses of 2026, ranked by someone tired of the LED debate

12 hours of battery is the number I care about. That’s three more than the third-generation Ray-Ban glasses get, and it came from pulling the camera out. A morning walk and a workday both fit. The frames weigh about as much as a golf ball. Clubmaster and Burbank shapes arrive October 13.

The bigger issue is Meta’s built-in AI, Meta AI. Letting an assistant buy stuff from Walmart on a simple voice command is the exact kind of mindless, friction-free trap Dr. Brooks warns against.

For meetings with the phone in your bag, the Plaud NotePin

Plaud Plaud NotePin Get it for $ 159.00

Dr. Brooks points out that even a hidden phone pulls at your attention if you know it’s there. The same thing happens in meetings when you’re trying to capture audio without pulling out a screen. The Plaud NotePin gets around that with a dead-simple physical toggle—press it, feel the haptic pulse, see the tiny light, and forget about it. I prefer that manual control over always-on devices like the Bee Pioneer, which sit there harvesting audio all day.

In client meetings, that button saves your skin. When someone tries to rewrite project scope or swear they never agreed to a deadline, you just open the app, tap the line in the transcript, and play the tape. Every word stays encrypted, and the raw audio sits right next to the text so nobody can claim it was misquoted.

The catch is Plaud’s monthly subscription. If you’re recording every day, you’ll end up paying for it.

Muse Charm, only if you already love Muse

Meta

The Muse Charm makes me nervous. It’s about the size of an AirPods case with a 5G modem inside, and it can’t make phone calls. It still plays music and video.

Zuckerberg pitched it as always available to talk to, and I can’t read that without hearing Dr. Brooks. A customizable Muse character fills the middle of its two-inch OLED screen, and you pick its outfits and voice. Two Charms placed near each other can recognize and interact. I hear a pet you’ll want to check on.

Meta’s own CTO, Andrew Bosworth, called it “the classic v0.” He also said Meta expects far more people to use Muse through their glasses and phones than through a dedicated Charm, and when the company that built a gadget tells you it isn’t the core of the strategy and that it’s mostly for the hardcore fans who already love the assistant, I’d take that at face value before handing over a holiday budget.

Meta built it in about nine months and wants it on sale by December. For anyone already opening the Muse app on their phone dozens of times a day, the Charm at least moves that habit off the device with the feeds. Everyone else trying to cut screen time should skip generation one.

Setting them up so the phone stays in the drawer

I’d set up the phone before any gadget. Dr. Brooks keeps one notification alive, for the person you’d drop everything for, and switches everything else off along with color. He also charges it outside the bedroom and wakes to an alarm clock. I plan to copy him.

Pair the Muse Charm ahead of everything else. It sets up through the Muse app on iPhone or Android, and that step needs the phone out of the drawer. On Plaud’s unlimited plan, turn on AutoFlow to transcribe and summarize every recording automatically. You won’t need to open the app after each meeting. With the Ray-Ban Meta Audio, I’d say out loud at dinner when I’m about to use them. It’s awkward the first time.

Where the downgrade stops working

Every AI pick here still needs your phone, for setup at the very least. Meta’s VR Glasses don’t belong in my guide at all, with three hours of media playback per puck charge and a spring 2027 launch. They add screen time. Dr. Brooks’s other advice is a 96-hour tech fast once a year, and nothing above can do that part for you. Quitting starts, he says, when you’re fed up with the phone, and I’d bet most readers already are.