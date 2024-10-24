M4 MacBook Air coming next year? Here’s what the leaks reveal

On the hunt for a new MacBook? Let’s see if the latest model can handle your everyday tasks or if it’s smart to wait for the M4!

Apple plans to announce updates to many of its computers soon, but the M4 MacBook Air might not be part of the mix. They’re upgrading their entire Mac lineup to the M4 chip, which promises faster performance and better handling of AI tasks.

For people needing serious computing power, a high-end laptop might be a must, but for everyone else, the lighter, more affordable MacBook Air is still a great option. It’s Apple’s most popular model because it’s perfect for everyday tasks. With an M4 model expected in 2025, though, you might be wondering if you should wait. Let’s dive in!

Apple is gearing up to roll out new MacBook Air models with M4 chips, expected to hit the shelves in early 2025. We can look forward to a release between January and March, following a software update in December, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Cupertino giant will soon begin manufacturing new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs codenamed J713 and J715.

Gurman had previously mentioned in April that Apple plans to roll out more M4-powered Macs throughout 2025, including updated versions of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air by spring.

So, it looks like the M4 MacBook Airs won’t make it into Apple’s announcements next week. Instead, Apple’s set to unveil new MacBook Pros, Mac Minis, and iMacs.

When the new MacBook Airs arrive in early 2025, Apple will also refresh the iPhone SE, iPad Air, and budget iPad. They’ll also introduce a new keyboard for the iPad Air. And let’s not forget, there’s a new home hub device with a small, square screen debuting in 2025 as well!

Outlook

Apple is making good progress with the MacBook Air, but they’ve hit pause on the launch of a new high-end Mac Studio. This desktop is for professionals and doesn’t come with a display. Internally called J575, it was supposed to release alongside the MacBook Air. Now, it’s likely to drop after a software update in March, probably between March and June. They’re also working on an M4 version of the Mac Pro, their most expensive model.

The M4 chip will be the fourth generation of the M-series in the MacBook Air. But it won’t be a new design for the current Air. The M1 MacBook Air came out in 2020 with an older design that was made for Intel chips. We didn’t see the new design until the M2 launched in July 2022. There won’t be any major changes for the M4 version.

Should you wait?

The last update for the MacBook Air was in March, featuring the M3 chip. Then in June 2023, they introduced a 15-inch model with the M2 chip. For most people, the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 processor is the way to go. It’s great for web browsing, document editing, coding, and even some light photo and video editing. If you want a bigger screen, better sound, and improved thermal performance, the 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a fantastic option!

Just a heads-up: the M4 Pro and M4 Max are probably a bit too much for the average user. While the M4 MacBook Pro might seem like the top pick, it’s kind of an oddball. All the MacBook Pros with the standard M-series chips are built on the same chassis as the MacBook Air. Basically, they just added a fan to squeeze out a bit more power. So, it feels like it’s stuck between two worlds.

If you often multitask with YouTube or use heavy apps like PowerPoint, Keynote, Canva, or Photoshop, waiting for the M4 might be worth it since it’ll really amp up the GPU performance. But if you’re just tackling everyday tasks, the M3 will have you covered! Thanks to Apple Silicon, even the entry-level MacBook Air packs enough power and flexibility for aspiring content creators, developers, and artists, while also meeting the needs of IT departments around the globe.

Parting thoughts

In the end, it really comes down to what you need. If you’re good with handling everyday tasks now, I’d say the current MacBook Air is a solid choice. But if you’re aiming for a little more power, it might be worth waiting for the M4.