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I was a teacher—here’s what actually matters more in a MacBook: battery or screen size
Buyer's Guide

I was a teacher—here’s what actually matters more in a MacBook: battery or screen size

May 27, 2026, 7:00 am EDT
6 min read
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I was a teacher—here’s what actually matters more in a MacBook: battery or screen size
kaboompics, Pexels

Like many writers, I spent some teaching high school and middle school English before I pivoted into tech reviewing. And I cannot count the number of times a colleague slid up to me in the copy room with the exact same question. Should teachers prioritize battery life or screen size when choosing a MacBook?

They’d already done the research. They’d already narrowed it down to two Apple options. They just couldn’t pull the trigger because both priorities felt non-negotiable—and honestly, they kind of are. A teacher’s laptop has to survive a 7 a.m.-to-4 p.m. day of slides and grading student work. It also has to be usable for the multi-window chaos that is lesson planning at 9 p.m. on a Sunday. You shouldn’t have to choose. But at almost every price point in Apple’s M5 lineup, you kind of do. Here’s how I’d think about it.

Why teachers genuinely can’t have both

Before we get into “team battery” vs “team screen,” let’s name why this tension exists. It’s not Apple being cruel. It’s physics, plus product segmentation.

A bigger screen needs more backlight, which draws more power. Apple compensates by stuffing a bigger battery into bigger chassis. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a 100Wh battery, basically the maximum the FAA lets you carry on a plane—but the bigger screen eats a chunk of that gain back. So the actual runtime numbers across Apple’s M5 lineup are closer than you’d think.
Here’s what Apple officially rates each M5 MacBook for, pulled from their newsroom announcements and tech specs pages:

So here’s the weird, counterintuitive thing: the longest-lasting MacBook in the M5 family is the smaller 14-inch Pro, not the bigger 16-inch Pro. And independent testing backs Apple up. Tom’s Guide clocked the MacBook Pro 16-inch M5 Pro at over 21 hours on their web-surfing test. Meanwhile, Macworld‘s loop video test on the 16-inch went past 24 hours.

The real trade-off for teachers isn’t “battery OR screen” in a vacuum. It’s this: the configurations that give you a bigger screen also make the laptop heavier and more expensive. Then, the ones optimized for all-day endurance tend to come in smaller chassis. A 13-inch Air is 2.7 lbs. A 15-inch Air is 3.3 lbs. A 16-inch Pro is 4.7 lbs. That weight delta is real when you’re shuffling between three classrooms with a tote bag full of essays.

So the question becomes: do you spend your day staring at a screen, or do you spend your day moving around carrying one?

When teachers should prioritize battery life (and which MacBook to grab)

Battery life wins when your physical reality at school doesn’t reliably include outlets. If you’ve ever taught in a portable classroom or floated between two campuses, you already know: the outlet you scouted on Monday is occupied by a Promethean board on Tuesday.

Battery is also the right priority if you’re a floater or coach without a dedicated room, an early-career teacher whose laptop is your only personal computer (so it’s also your weekend grading machine, your evening lesson-planning machine), or a tutor or itinerant specialist who works across multiple schools.

There’s another case for battery, too: charging is sneakily disruptive in a classroom. You don’t want to be the teacher crouched behind the bookshelf untangling a MagSafe cable while 28 sixth graders are supposed to be silently bell-ringing. A laptop that runs from breakfast to bus duty removes a tiny daily stressor.

My pick for teachers who prioritize battery on a MacBook

Apple MacBook Pro 14
Apple

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5

It’s the endurance champion of the lineup at up to 24 hours of video playback per Apple, and CNN Underscored called it “the second-best laptop battery life score we’ve ever seen”. The Liquid Retina XDR display also hits 1,000 nits for SDR content, which matters more than you’d think in a sun-blasted afternoon classroom . Starts at $1,599.

Get it for $1450.55

Runner up pick: 13-inch MacBook Air M5

MacBook Air M5 13 inch
Apple

13-Inch MacBook Air M5

If the MacBook Pro is outside your district stipend, the 13-inch MacBook Air M5 at $1,099 is the lightweight battery champ. Apple rates it at 18 hours of video playback, and Tom’s Guide measured 15.5 hours in real-world web testing. At 2.7 lbs, it’s the one you’ll actually carry between rooms without resenting.

Get it for $1099.00$949.00-13.6%

When teachers should prioritize screen size (and which MacBook to grab)

Screen size wins when your job is visual and stationary. Here’s the profile I’d describe to my old colleagues: you have a dedicated classroom with a real desk and a real outlet. You teach a subject that involves a lot of side-by-side reference—math teachers building Desmos activities while watching student responses, science teachers running simulations alongside lab worksheets, art and yearbook advisors editing in real time. Your grading workflow involves having a rubric open on one side and a Google Doc of student work on the other.

In these cases, screen real estate is also a quiet accessibility win. Also, if you wear progressive lenses 15 to 16 inches of display means you can stop hunching forward to read 11-point Times New Roman essays. During a full day of work, your neck deserves that bigger panel.

This category also includes media teachers and instructional coaches who do a lot of video review, department chairs managing big spreadsheets of test data, and—genuinely—any teacher who treats their laptop as a hybrid work-and-home machine and wants to actually enjoy watching something on it after the kids are in bed.

My pick for teachers who prioritize screen size:

Macbook Air M5
Apple

15-inch MacBook Air M5

The 15-inch MacBook Air M5 is roughly $1,299, weighs 3.3 lbs, and gives you the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display at 500 nits without jumping all the way up to Pro pricing. As ShopSavvy notes, the 15-inch gives you roughly 25% more screen area than the 13-inch—huge for split-screen grading. And critically, Apple rates it for the same 18 hours of battery as the 13-inch, so you’re not really sacrificing endurance, just paying a portability tax.

Get it for $1299.00$1149.00-11.5%

For teachers who want maximum screen

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro 16 inch
Apple

16-Inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro

If you want maximum screen and you can convince your school to pitch in (or you’re using it for video work, podcast production, or anything color-critical), step up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro at $2,699. The Liquid Retina XDR panel is genuinely class-leading.

Get it for $2699.00$2449.00-9.3%

The verdict: what most teachers should actually buy

If I’m being the friend who tells you what to do instead of making you read 1,800 words of “it depends”: for most teachers, screen size is the slightly better priority to optimize for in 2026, because the M5 generation has flattened the battery gap.

Every single MacBook in this lineup will get you through a school day with juice to spare. Even the “worst” battery rating in the M5 family—the 15-inch Air’s 15 hours of wireless web per Apple’s testing—is more than double a typical bell schedule. The marginal hour or two you gain by picking the 14-inch Pro over the 15-inch Air is real, but the marginal screen real estate you gain by going 15 inches instead of 13 inches is every single day, every single task.
So here’s the if/then I’d give you:

  • If you float between rooms, work off-campus regularly, or teach in a building where outlets are a rumor, prioritize battery life and get the 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 ($1,599).
  • If you’re on a tight budget and battery is still your top concern, get the 13-inch MacBook Air M5 ($1,099).
  • If you have a dedicated classroom, do a lot of side-by-side work, or grade for hours at a time, prioritize screen size and get the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 ($1,299).
  • If you do video editing, color-critical work, or want the best display Apple makes, go 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro ($2,699).

For the average teacher reading this—classroom-based, hybrid work-from-home, doing a normal amount of grading and lesson prep—the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 is the right call. You get the screen that makes your day easier and battery that still outlasts your contract hours by a mile. That’s the whole point: in 2026, you mostly don’t have to choose anymore. You just have to know which side to lean.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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