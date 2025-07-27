Apple M5 iPad Pro leaks: No more tilting your tablet mid-meeting

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

I’ve been keeping an eye on the iPad Pro, and the latest whispers sound interesting. Feels like a fresh twist could be coming soon.

Image Credit: Samuel Gibb, The Guardian

Some folks go for the iPad Pro because they want a big screen that can step in for a laptop. I’ve heard the same line over and over—Apple nails the laptop feel, but battery life and the OS still trip it up. With M5 iPad Pro leaks making the rounds, I get the sense Apple wants to push productivity further. Without tying you to a desk. And that’s just one piece of the puzzle.

The big shift? A second front camera. Right now, people who hold their iPad Pro upright run into FaceTime issues, and Face ID barely works unless the tablet’s sideways. Apple heard that and is tossing in a portrait camera. So let’s check out what else is on the table.

Apple M5 chip

Apple’s M5 chips use TSMC’s N3P process, which provides “better power, performance, and density.” The M5 iPad Pro keeps things familiar—it sticks close to last year’s M4 model. That one already got a full makeover.

By the end of 2025, Apple plans to bring the M5 to the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, Mac mini, and iMac.

M5 iPad Pro camera system

Some people find iPad cameras super helpful. Others never touch them. Honestly, if Apple left them out and just gave us Touch ID, some users wouldn’t even notice. Now, if you FaceTime a lot, you probably know the front camera barely gets the job done. To make eye contact, you’ve got to flip the iPad sideways, which makes your face land somewhere in the middle of the screen on the other person’s phone. Gurman says Apple’s next iPad Pro will fix that.

With the M4 iPad Pro, Apple made the tablet thinner and moved the front camera to the landscape edge. That helped Face ID work better and improved the video call experience. But it also frustrated people who use the iPad in portrait mode, since unlocking the device and framing shots got trickier.

The M5 version aims to support both orientations with a second front-facing camera on the portrait edge. So if you’ve ever fumbled to move your hand mid-unlock in portrait mode, this might be the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.

Software

Image Credit: u/dragon5946, Reddit

For years, people have called out the weird mismatch between the iPad’s muscle and what the software lets you do. That might change now. With the M5 iPad Pro, Apple seems more focused on what the system does, not just how fast it runs.

At WWDC25, Apple gave iPadOS a serious refresh. They pushed the iPad closer to the Mac. Yeah, apps still launch in fullscreen, but now you can move them around, resize them, and snap them next to each other like you would on a Mac.

Apple also dropped Exposé on the iPad. I’m all for that. I use it all the time to keep track of what I’ve got running and jump between apps. Oh, and now the iPad has a menu bar, too.

With iPadOS 26, the experience leans closer to a desktop setup. That’ll catch the attention of people who want a flexible device but don’t always carry their MacBook.

I never saw the logic behind keeping iPads and MacBooks so far apart. They run on the same chips. My main complaint? iPadOS doesn’t feel much different from iOS. If Apple wants the iPad to grow into something more, they’ve got to shape it into a middle ground between a tablet and a full computer.

Wi-Fi 7 support



The world of wireless technology keeps changing, and Wi-Fi 7 is the latest upgrade. The new standard boosts speed, efficiency, and data capacity. This means smooth 4K or 8K streaming, lag-free gaming, and solid smart home connections.

The M4 iPad Pro sticks with Wi-Fi 6E, but Apple switched the entire iPhone 16 lineup to Wi-Fi 7 last fall. So, I expect the M5 iPad Pro will get Wi-Fi 7, too.

In 2024, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the Cupertino company plans to kick off mass production of the M5 iPad Pro in the second half of 2025. Looking at the last 3 iPad Pro releases, Apple waits around 18 months between each one. Since the M4 model came out on May 15, 2024, I’m thinking the M5 version hits shelves around November 2025.

Price

When Apple launched the M4 iPad Pro, they bumped the price by starting the base model at 256 GB. I’m guessing they’ll do the same for the M5. The 13-inch Wi-Fi model could kick off around $1,399 for 256 GB, and the 11-inch might start near $1,099 at that size. Bigger storage options like 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB will probably cost about $100 more each, just like before.

Lately, Apple has leaned into longevity. Last year, the company shared a report showing how new manufacturing tricks, software updates, and repair options help keep devices going longer. I think this focus on durability will make people feel better about paying a bit more for Apple products.

Final thoughts on M5 iPad Pro leaks

The M5 iPad Pro feels less like a small upgrade and more like Apple’s way of fixing long-standing problems. Between the new camera layout, the software tweaks, and the chip bump, it checks off features I’ve wanted for years.

The M5 chip and Wi-Fi 7 add solid upgrades, too. I’m curious to see how it all comes together in real life.