Mac mini and Mac Studio are available today, and I’d still tell most people to buy the small one

Apple

Apple’s refreshed Mac mini and Mac Studio start reaching doorsteps and store shelves today, almost a month after the company announced both with a press release and no keynote. I’m glad the wait is over. I’m less glad about what the smaller one now asks of the buyers it used to win without trying.

I’d still send most people to the mini. Saying so costs me more than it did a year ago. The Studio can stay with the people who render and train models for a living, and they’ll pay for the privilege.

Mac mini got the newest chip first

Apple

No MacBook got the M6 before the mini did. Odd order. Apple is betting this year’s compute buyers want a box on the desk, and it put Neural Accelerators in each of the mini’s 12 GPU cores to back the bet with up to 4x the AI speed of the M4 model. I’d trade that headline for the quieter 40 percent CPU gain, since that one shows up with a pile of Safari tabs open and a video call going.

I was pretty sold until I got to the RAM limit. The base model tops out at 32 GB, which feels hard to swallow when Apple is pushing on-device AI so heavily. Load up a larger model alongside everything else you’re doing and that ceiling could become the first thing you notice. It also makes the M5 Pro upgrade look a lot more tempting than I’d like.

A quarter-terabyte problem

Apple is still shipping a 256 GB base model. That’s absurd for a machine meant to run local AI.

A couple of model weights will eat that entire drive before the end of the week. M4 owners are holding onto their boxes, and they’re completely right to do so.

512 GB on a desk, eventually: Mac Studio

M5 Ultra is the headline. Up to 512 GB of unified memory moving at 1.2 TB/s puts frontier-class open-weight models on a desk with no cloud meter running, easily the boldest desktop pitch Apple has made in years. One catch hides in the fine print. That 512 GB configuration won’t ship until late October.

Apple says chaining four Studios over Thunderbolt 5 will triple your inference speed by pooling RAM across the machines. If your studio is getting hammered by cloud compute bills every 30 days, just buy the hardware and cut the cord.

I saw a doctor wondering whether they needed a Studio or could get away with a mini for charting software and the occasional photo edit. I’d just get the mini and put the extra money toward more memory. Telehealth portals and EHRs aren’t going to push the GPU the way 3D work does, and you’re unlikely to notice the Studio’s extra power in this kind of workload. A well-specced mini should handle it without leaving much performance idle.

Road map, per Gurman

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports the M6 rollout continues later this year with an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed iMac, followed by touch-screen OLED MacBook Pros on M5 Pro and M5 Max. My MacBook Air is on his list too. He says the M6 Air arrives in the first half of next year with the same look as today’s model, and I’m fine with that.

Talk of the M6 being a stopgap before M7 is already circulating. I’d ignore it. Plans slip all the time, and the long-delayed smart-home display is proof enough of that. The machines hitting shelves today deserve to be judged on what they do today.