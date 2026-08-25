Mac mini M6 vs. Mac Studio M5 Max, and why the $1,600 gap is harder to justify than Apple would like

Image Credit: Apple

Apple put $1,600 between two desktops and gave them the same September 22 delivery date. The M6 Mac mini opens at $899 and makes the pitch it’s always made, a whole Mac in a five-inch aluminum square you can shove behind a monitor and ignore for four years.

Mac Studio with M5 Max starts at $2,499, and the extra money buys you more room to grow. You get 36 GB of unified memory and 460 GB/s of memory bandwidth, plus a media engine with two encode paths. The Mac mini has one. Neither machine is a bad choice, though. The M6 mini is fast enough now that paying more for the Studio is harder to justify than it was last year, and that’s what I’ll dwell on below.

Quick verdict

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I’d stick with the M6 Mac mini for editing. It has enough power for a lot of Final Cut work, and I’d rather keep the extra $1,000 in my pocket. The Mac Studio becomes easier to justify once memory or export speeds start getting in the way.

Head-to-head breakdown

Unified memory and the ceiling on local models

The biggest difference is memory. The M6 mini tops out at 32 GB, so you can’t buy more RAM later if a local model needs it. By contrast, the base Mac Studio starts at 36 GB and can go all the way to 128 GB. That extra capacity matters more than the raw speed when you’re trying to keep a large model in memory. The Studio also has far more memory bandwidth, starting at 460 GB/s vs. 170 GB/s on the mini.

There’s a small catch with the cheapest M6 mini. The 16 GB version gets 153 GB/s of memory bandwidth, not the 170 GB/s Apple lists for the higher-memory models. You have to step up to 24 GB to get the full 170 GB/s. The Studio doesn’t have the same constraint, since its memory options stretch much further.

Video export and the encode engines

Apple lists two video encode engines and two ProRes encode and decode engines on M5 Max. The mini gets one of each. For anyone cutting a weekly video, the gap shows up after the creative work is done, in the minutes between hitting export and being allowed to leave. Apple’s figure for the Studio is up to 5.3x faster Magic Mask in DaVinci Resolve Studio against M1 Max, and 3x against M4 Max.

The mini is no slouch at video. Twice the graphics performance of M4 and twice the storage speed, which anyone coming off an M1 will feel inside a day. Mac Studio with M5 Max takes the criterion anyway, though the margin narrows sharply once ProRes stops being your daily format.

The ports you plug into on day one

Four Thunderbolt 5 ports at 120 Gb/s on the Studio, an SDXC slot, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and 10 Gb Ethernet standard. The mini offers three Thunderbolt 4 ports at 40Gb/s, and the two USB-C ports on its front face are not Thunderbolt at all. Both machines picked up genlock over USB-C for syncing a display to camera capture, including iPhone 17 Pro, and I didn’t expect to see that land on the cheap Mac first time out.

Thunderbolt 5 is another reason to spend more on the Studio. The M6 mini doesn’t support it, so it’s out if you plan to link Macs over Thunderbolt 5 and use RDMA for local AI workloads. I also prefer the Studio for photography work. Its built-in SD card slot saves you from carrying a reader every time you want to pull photos from a camera.

Base storage and what Apple charges to fix it

Apple’s 256 GB starting point feels hard to defend at $899. The M4 mini had 512 GB for $799 in May, so you’re paying more for half the storage. The Studio fixes that at the base level with 512 GB, but $2,499 is a lot to spend before you start adding storage for a serious video library.

Storage would be one of my first upgrades. 256 GB is too little for the mini once software and project files start piling up, so I’d pair it with an external NVMe drive such as the OWC Express 1M2 (2 TB). I’d put the extra money toward 1 TB on the Studio too.

Running it as an always-on machine

Demand for the mini spiked this year on the back of people leaving agents running on one, and Tim Cook admitted on the last earnings call that customer recognition of the mini as an agent platform arrived faster than Apple predicted, with supply taking several months to catch up. Five inches square, close to silent, cheap enough to buy a second one.

The M6 mini owns the always-on job, and the Studio’s 480 W ceiling and six-pound chassis are the wrong shape for a machine that never gets switched off.

Where the M6 Mac mini wins

Image Credit: Apple Apple Mac mini with M6 Preorder it for $ 899.00

I’d pick the M6 Mac mini for a desk where the rest of the setup is already sorted. Plug in your monitor, dock, and storage, and you have a compact desktop that can run a local agent overnight without taking up much space. The 2.5 Gb Ethernet connection helps if you all the time pull project files from a NAS.

The mini also wins on a second copy. Two of them cost less than one Studio, which suits anyone who wants a dedicated machine for automation and another for the actual work. Apple’s 4.8x LLM prompt-processing claim against M4 in LM Studio is aimed squarely at that buyer. Education pricing drops it to $799, which is the cheapest honest route into a current Apple silicon desktop.

Where the Mac Studio M5 Max wins

Image Credit: Apple Apple Mac Studio with M5 Max Preorder it for $ 2499.00

Daily ProRes exports are where I’d start making the case for the Mac Studio. The same goes for color work that relies on Magic Mask. Saving 20 minutes on an export won’t matter for everyone, but it adds up when you’re doing it every day. You also get five external display connections, an SD card slot, and Thunderbolt 5 for a fast RAID setup.

The Studio’s memory options are hard to ignore if you’re working with large local models. You can configure it with 128 GB of unified memory and 614 GB/s of bandwidth, well beyond what the mini offers. Apple also gives freelancers another way to spread out the cost, with Upgrade leasing starting at $48.99 a month for 36 months. Education pricing lowers the entry configuration to $2,299.

Final verdict

For most buyers, I recommend the M6 Mac mini. It has enough CPU and GPU performance for a wide range of work, plus 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and you can spend the money you save on storage or other parts of the setup.

The Mac Studio M5 Max becomes the better choice when 36 GB or more of memory solves a problem you already have, or faster exports save enough time to affect your income.

Related: Best MacBook Pro for video editing in Final Cut Pro vs. Adobe Premiere Pro