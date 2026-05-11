Spotify Peloton guided workouts made me realize no platform is ever “done”

Spotify

I was scrolling the other day when I saw that Spotify is now a fitness app. Not in the “I made a gym playlist” way—like, actual Spotify Peloton guided workouts inside the app. And my first reaction wasn’t excitement or annoyance. It was more like… yeah, of course it is.

Because at this point, I genuinely can’t think of a single app on my phone that’s still doing just one thing it was originally built for. So, why not a Spotify app with workouts?

Spotify Peloton Guided Workouts Signal the Rise of the Everything App

Here’s what actually dropped: on April 27, Spotify launched a new Fitness category. Premium users in supported markets now get access to a growing library of 1,400+ ad-free, on-demand classes from Peloton—everything from strength training and Pilates to barre, yoga, and meditation. Free users also get creator-led workouts from names like Chloe Ting and Kassandra Reinhardt.

There’s a Fitness hub, a little onboarding quiz that builds you a starter plan, and smooth switching between phone, TV, and speaker. On paper, it’s all very polished.

But what stood out to me most was the realization that Spotify—the app I originally downloaded just to play music in 2014—now does music, podcasts, audiobooks, music videos (in beta), live events, messaging… and now fitness.

At some point, it stops feeling like “feature expansion” and becomes identity blur. I’ve seen it described as feature creep before, and honestly? It’s a little dramatic—but also not entirely wrong

The Everything App Strategy Behind Spotify, Netflix, and Big Tech

Spotify

Spotify isn’t the only one doing this. And that’s really the bigger story here. Every platform is stretching right now. You’ve got Netflix experimenting with vertical video feeds while Instagram launched a TV app to push further into long-form video. YouTube is doubling down on shopping and live content. Even Amazon—which started as a bookstore—is now a massive everything-store where finding what you came for is its own challenge.

The pattern is pretty obvious: growth is slowing, subscription prices keep creeping up (Spotify itself has bumped Premium multiple times in the last few years), and the only real answer platforms have left is… add more.

No ads, eve r. The Peloton catalog is fully ad-free for Premium users — no mid-workout meal-kit pitch.

r. The Peloton catalog is fully ad-free for Premium users — no mid-workout meal-kit pitch. Offline downloads . Save classes for trips or basements with no signal. Free YouTube famously can’t do that.

. Save classes for trips or basements with no signal. Free YouTube famously can’t do that. Cross-device handoff . Start a class on your TV, switch to audio on your phone for a run, recover on a smart speaker.

. Start a class on your TV, switch to audio on your phone for a run, recover on a smart speaker. A starter quiz. It generates a personalized plan so you’re not paralyzed by 1,400 thumbnails.

Will it dethrone your favorite YouTube creator? Probably not. But Spotify says nearly 70% of Premium subscribers work out monthly — and getting structured Peloton instruction at no extra cost is a real feature, not filler.

