Spotify Peloton guided workouts made me realize no platform is ever “done”
I was scrolling the other day when I saw that Spotify is now a fitness app. Not in the “I made a gym playlist” way—like, actual Spotify Peloton guided workouts inside the app. And my first reaction wasn’t excitement or annoyance. It was more like… yeah, of course it is.
Because at this point, I genuinely can’t think of a single app on my phone that’s still doing just one thing it was originally built for. So, why not a Spotify app with workouts?
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So what’s in Spotify Fitness for Subscribers?
- No ads, ever. The Peloton catalog is fully ad-free for Premium users — no mid-workout meal-kit pitch.
- Offline downloads. Save classes for trips or basements with no signal. Free YouTube famously can’t do that.
- Cross-device handoff. Start a class on your TV, switch to audio on your phone for a run, recover on a smart speaker.
- A starter quiz. It generates a personalized plan so you’re not paralyzed by 1,400 thumbnails.