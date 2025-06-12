What’s Coming Next in Wearables and Are We Ready to Wear Them Yet?

By Sargis Avagyan on Jun 12, 2025, 7:00 pm EDT

Wearables are now officially part of everyday life. But as tech gets closer to our bodies (and brains), the real question is: how close is too close?

Credit: Dan Winters

Let’s be honest. Wearables have been around long enough to feel normal now. We’ve accepted smartwatches telling us we’re lazy. Fitness rings whispering our sleep score every morning? Sure. Glasses that record video? Not quite there. But we’re inching closer to a world where we don’t just wear tech—we live in it.

The question isn’t just “what’s next.” It’s whether we’re truly ready to walk out the door wearing it.

We’ve Gone from Fitbits to Full-On Digital Extensions

The Inspire 3
Credit: Victoria Song / The Verge

Let’s rewind. The early 2010s gave us Fitbit, Pebble, and other gentle introductions to the world of body-based data tracking. Back then, a vibrating wristband was considered futuristic.

Now, you’ve got options like the Oura Ring Gen3, which reads heart rate, temperature, and sleep stages—all from your finger. Smart rings are no longer novelty toys. They’re inching toward replacing your smartwatch, especially if you value subtlety.

And it’s only going to get more layered from here.

Google Glass Is Quietly Making a Comeback

Google Glass
Credit: Will Greenwald

Yes, that Google Glass. The awkward little gadget that once made people at Starbucks give you dirty looks is quietly being revived—with a whole new purpose.

Google’s working on AR glasses again, but this time they’re targeting developers, enterprise use, and niche functionality. The goal isn’t to make you look cool in public. It’s to help field workers, medical professionals, and technicians get real-time info without lifting a finger and I say that’s the best decision yet.

They’ve taken the criticism seriously. No more camera in your face at all times. No more social weirdness, at least, that’s the plan. And the tech? Far more advanced now. Real-time transcription, AI-powered assistance, and seamless cloud integration are on the table.

But here’s the tea: if you thought smartwatches were invasive, wait until the AR glasses start overlaying meeting reminders on your spouse’s forehead.

Acer Is Quietly Jumping Into the Smart Ring Game

Acer Smart Ring Game
Credit: Acer

You probably didn’t expect Acer: a company best known for budget laptops, to launch a smart ring. But here we are. Their new “Acer smart ring” is real, and it’s coming with a surprisingly bold vision.

They’re pitching it as a “command center” for your digital life. You’ll be able to control presentations, navigate slides, control media, and even interface with VR and AR headsets using finger gestures.

Unlike fitness-focused rings like Oura or Ultrahuman, Acer is aiming this squarely at productivity junkies and hybrid workers. And honestly, it makes sense. Nobody wants to look like Iron Man waving their hands in a Zoom call, but a smart ring with discreet gestures? That’s a pitch people might buy.

Still, we have questions. Battery life? Gesture accuracy? Comfort? There’s only so much tech you can cram into a tiny metal circle before things start heating up—literally.

Humane AI Pin: The Most Hyped, Least Ready?

Humane AI Pin
Credit: Scott Stein

Remember Humane’s AI Pin? That cute little square everyone swore would kill the smartphone? It launched, fizzled, and left a trail of eye-rolls behind.

On paper, it sounded perfect: no screen, just a pin with voice control, laser projections, and ChatGPT integration. A minimalist’s dream.

In reality? Short battery life, laggy response, and a hefty price tag. For a product meant to “free us from screens,” it felt like a beta test we weren’t invited to.

Still, Humane isn’t wrong about one thing. We are heading into a post-smartphone era. Just maybe not with a cheesy chest pin that flashes lasers onto your hand…

XR Headsets and the Coming Wave of Invisible Interfaces

Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro made headlines, but let’s not forget Android XR and Qualcomm’s work behind the scenes. Mixed reality wearables are no longer just for gamers.

We’re talking enterprise-level, always-connected, voice and gesture-driven devices that blur the line between virtual and physical space. The real jump, though, will be when this tech shrinks. Right now, even the sleekest headsets still make you look like a cyborg.

Once AR glasses become as light as Ray-Bans and as functional as your phone, everything changes. You won’t need to check your wrist or reach for a screen, because your entire field of vision will be the screen.

And when that day comes, the question won’t be about specs. It’ll be: Do we want to live like this?

So, Are We Ready to Wear All of This?

Here’s the thing. Technologically? We’re close. Socially? Not so much.

Most people still hesitate to talk to a voice assistant in public. Wearing AR glasses to a dinner party still feels… dystopian. And as sleek as smart rings and AI pins look, there’s still a learning curve and a trust gap.

The real barrier isn’t innovation. It’s culture. It’s privacy. It’s the awkward pause when someone realizes you’re recording with your glasses or commanding your phone from a ring. Wearables are asking us to be more transparent with our tech use and not everyone’s ready for that level of visibility.

The Hidden Cost: Are Wearables Making Us More Distracted?

One more thing: just because you can wear your notifications doesn’t mean you should.

As wearables grow smarter, they risk becoming constant nudges on our attention. If a ring buzzes every time someone likes your post, or AR glasses light up with every calendar alert, you’re not freeing your mind. You’re just shifting your distractions to new locations.

We need a conversation around wearable boundaries. Not everything needs a push notification. And if your wearable can’t help you focus, what exactly is it helping with?

A Look Ahead: What Might Be Next?

Let’s throw out a few predictions:

  • Smart textiles: Clothes that monitor heart rate, posture, or hydration.
  • In-ear translators: Real-time, live conversation translation without a screen or app.
  • Mood sensors: Wearables that track hormonal shifts, stress, and emotions, not just steps.
  • Implantables? Maybe not mainstream yet, but they’re coming for niche medical cases.

And of course, there’s AI wrapped into everything. Whether it’s predicting your stress level or planning your schedule, wearables will rely less on sensors alone and more on machine learning.

The more your devices know you, the less you’ll need to manage them. But again, are we ready to be known that intimately by our tech?

Final Thoughts

Wearables aren’t going anywhere. They’re getting smaller, smarter, and stranger by the minute. We’ve left the age of “fitness trackers” and are now entering a space where your body might be the new user interface.

But readiness isn’t about what tech can do. It’s about whether we’re ready to live with it, wear it, and make space for it in our social and emotional lives.

So, are we ready to wear what’s coming next?

Maybe. But only if we stop trying to wear everything at once.

Product Reviews

Sargis Avagyan

Sargis is your Gen Z friend who actually did all the research for you—intentional, informed, and never boring. Offline, he’s syncing with the universe, building his next era, and going through his favorite musicals.
