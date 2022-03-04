Multisport fitness smartwatches—the best ones to grab for yourself this year

Whether you're training for your 4th marathon or are just getting into fitness, a good multisport smartwatch can give you the insights you need. Check out our picks for some of the best.

Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch in use

Want to buy a multisport fitness smartwatch in 2022? Since the latest models support as many as 150 sports modes, that’s understandable. These smartwatches track pretty much any exercise, from square dancing to cross country skiing, and come in versions for both athletes and beginners.

If intense runs and training sessions are your thing, check out the Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch. Its intelligent battery life lasts as long as you do, and it’s compatible with over 80 sports.

Otherwise, if you like trying new workouts while staying in touch with your life, the Fitbit Versa 3 is for you. It has 20 exercise modes, voice assistants, and call support.

Keep your workouts varied this year with any of the cool multisport fitness smartwatches below.

1. The Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch is ideal for athletes with its long and intelligent battery life, durability, and over 80 sports modes.

Suunto 9 Baro in white (Image Credit: iRunFar)

If you’re serious about training and extreme adventures, the Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch is for you. With intelligent battery modes, it’s a smartwatch that keeps up with you. Track long races, laps across the pool, cycling speed, and so much more with this athletic smartwatch.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

2. The Polar Vantage M multisport watch takes your workouts to new heights with 130+ sports and accurate optical heart rate monitoring.

Polar Vantage M in a video

With support for over 130 sports, the Polar Vantage M multisport watch lets you monitor pretty much any workout or sport. Moreover, you’ll get precise insights into the strain these workouts put on your body, helping you prevent injuries.

Get it for $219.95 on Amazon.

3. The Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch makes health a priority with apps for yoga, cardio, walking, breathing, and more.

Garmin Vivomove Sport on a woman walking

Restore balance in your life with the Garmin Vivomove sport health smartwatch. While this watch tracks running, biking, and swimming, it also helps with relaxation and overall health. What’s more, this watch keeps you connected with smart notifications, safety features, and more.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

4. The Apple Watch Series 7 has a plethora of apps for different workouts. It’s ultra durable and keeps essential info on your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 on a person swimming

Another of our favorite multisport fitness smartwatches is the Apple Watch Series 7. It includes apps for a range of workouts, including Tai Chi and Pilates. Plus, it is swim-proof, measures your blood oxygen level, and has all the other features you’d expect from an Apple Watch.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

5. The Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch and fitness tracker features 20 exercise modes providing and recording real-time stats.

Fitbit Versa 3 in a video

Looking for a great all-around multisport fitness smartwatch? Go for the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch. Designed for fitness, this watch is lightweight, is swim-proof, and tracks a wide range of workouts. With voice assistants and calls, texts, and notifications, it also keeps you connected.

Get it for $229.95 on the official website.

6. The Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch makes training and recovery simple with insights about your athletic condition.

Polar Vantage M2 on a woman at a gym

Can’t decide on a workout? The Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch recommends daily routines that fit your recovery and fitness levels. Meanwhile, the wrist-based heart rate tracks your ticker with precision. Finally, with over 130 supported sports, it can monitor any activity.

Get it for $299.95 on the official website.

7. The Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches has apps for a many kinds of sports and has solar charging so you can extend the battery life in the sun.

Garmin fenix 7 series smartwatch
Garmin fēnix 7 with its LED flashlight

You won’t have to worry about running out of battery with the Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches. Simply get out in the sun to give it a boost. And, with modes supporting anything from surfing to cross country skiing, this is one of the most comprehensive multisport fitness smartwatches.

Get it for $699.99 on the official website.

8. The Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch helps you get strong and stay healthy with customized workout guidence and sleep tracking.

Polar Ignite 2 on a woman exercising

Stay on top of your health and fitness with the Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch. It supports over 130 different sports, which should cover your interests. Meanwhile, personalized suggestions for recovery, workouts, and sleep keep your days healthy.

Get it for $229.95 on the official website.

9. The Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatch has 150+ built-in sports modes and even takes every move, like housework, into account when tracking.

Amazfit GTS 3 sleek smartwatch
Amazfit GTS 3 in use

Beat workout boredom with the Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatch. With support for a whopping 150+ sports modes, it can track everything from ballroom dancing to trail running. What’s more, it offers in-depth health analysis, voice assistant compatibility, and so much more.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

10. The Coros PACE 2 premium GPS sports smartwatch tracks your running, cycling, swimming, and more and is super lightweight.

Coros PACE 2 Premium GPS sports smartwatch
Coros PACE 2 in Navy

You won’t even notice the Coros PACE 2 premium GPS sports smartwatch on your wrist thanks to its barely-there design. Track your splits, plan your next workout, and more with just one finger. Runners will appreciate the Race Predictor feature.

Get it for $199 on Amazon.

These multisport fitness smartwatches have the tech to track all your favorite sports and activities. Which one will you go for? Let us know in the comments.

