Weekend Digest: Best Apple Fitness+ gadgets and accessories for the ultimate workout

Have you signed up for Apple Fitness+ yet? Whether you're already signed up or simply looking to, we've got a great list for you this weekend. Today we're taking a look at some great accessories that can help enhance your Apple Fitness+ workouts. Read on to learn more about these useful workout gadgets.

Apple Fitness+ Gadgets and Accessories

Not all that long ago, Apple released a premium series of subscription content for the iOS platforms. It included unlimited access and special features for programs like Apple News and Apple Arcade. Also added to the Apple Fitness app, was a new Apple Fitness+ service.

This service offers content similar to the many other fitness programs out there, like those offered by many different exercise brands.

Apple Fitness+ brings iOS and Apple Watch users all kinds of workouts, from HIIT and strength-based to Yoga. Because the system is powered by your Apple Watch, it keeps you inspired by placing real-time metrics on-screen. For example, your heart rate. In fact, you can even go for a walk or a jog while listening to audio-guided experiences; another option for those interested in their library of content. Speaking of content, Apple adds a myriad of new workouts every week too. Fresh activities ranging from 5-minute workouts to 45-minutes are at your fingertips.

Of course, Apple Fitness+ isn’t just about the Apple Watch. There are other compatible products you can find to enhance your experiences as well. This is especially handy for anyone looking to expand their workout potential while keeping within the Fitness+ platform. So what are some of the best Apple Fitness+ gadgets and accessories you can get? That’s precisely what we’ll be exploring today. Let’s jump in and see what’s out there!

Apple Watch Series 7 is tough and features fitness tracking, a larger screen, and fast-charging capabilities.

The Apple Watch Series 7

What kind of Apple Fitness+ list would this be if we didn’t kick it off with the most integral gadget it’s built to use? That’s right, our first pick is the Apple Watch–and not just any Apple Watch, but the Apple Watch Series 7!

The Apple Watch Series 7 offers plenty of great features, from a crack-resistant crystal front face to a WR50 water-resistance rating. The device boasts a larger screen than any of its predecessors. In fact, it’s a 20% increase along with thinner borders. It’s also far brighter, has 18-hours of battery life, and can charge 33% faster than the previous Apple Watch 6.

You can get the Apple Watch Series 7 here for $400.

Satechi R1 Aluminum Stand offers users a way to effectively prop up all kinds of smartphones and tablets

The Satechi R1 Aluminum Stand

Even Apple itself recommends having a stand on its website to help out during your sessions. This is because those seeking to use a smartphone or tablet rather than a TV may not have a way to keep it upright and in view. Thankfully, we’ve got a recommendation for you.

The Satechi R1 Aluminum Stand is exactly what you need. It’s made from premium materials and can keep all kinds of devices in sight. For example, smartphones, tablets, and even laptops are all compatible with this nifty stand. There’s even a 180-degree base and a 270-degree mount hinge.

You can get the Satechi R1 Aluminum Stand here for $40.

Renpho Smart Jump Rope lets you track advanced skip stats and share data with the Apple Health app

The Renpho Smart Jump Rope system

You know about smart workout equipment, but did you know there are even smart jump ropes? Among the many different kinds of workout gadgets, jump ropes are a proven way to boost cardio and burn calories.

The Renpho Smart Jump rope features advanced tracking of your skip times, skip totals, and if you can believe it, even the tangles! It also comes with 3 different skip modes. It comes with non-slip grips that use foam material to ensure comfort. Plus, an LED display is built-in for you to review data as you use it. While the product doesn’t sync with Apple Fitness directly, it does allow you to transfer data to the Apple Health app so that all your data is in one place.

You can get the Renpho Smart Jump Rope here for $20.

NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill has a 10-inch touchscreen and speeds up to 12-mph.

The NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill

If you’re looking to take advantage of Apple Fitness+’s many walking and running workouts, but don’t want to be obligated to go outside, you’re in luck! You can do it inside the comfort of your own home. All you need is a treadmill. So what’s a really great treadmill to buy? Take a look at the NordicTrack EXP 10i.

The NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill is a fantastic option for Apple Fitness+ users. It features a 10-inch touchscreen display with a 3% to 12% incline. You can also use it at speeds of up to 12 miles per hour. It even supports more than one user profile and can track stats so you can manage your workout data.

You can get the NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill here starting at $1,600.

Saris M2 Smart Indoor Bike Trainer is a great way to use your own bicycle at home while tracking data.

Saris M2 Smart Indoor Bike Trainer

Among the workouts available on Apple Fitness+ are cycling-based lessons. So what’s a great way to take advantage without having to traverse beyond your own property?

The Saris M2 Smart Indoor Bike Trainer lets you use your own bicycle and track your exercise statistics without leaving home. It works by incorporating electromagnetic resistance training, along with dual ANT+FE-C and Bluetooth technologies. It’s not overly loud, plus it folds up for easy storage as well. There’s even Zwift certification and compatibility with a myriad of different apps. It’s one of the more unique Apple Fitness gadgets.

You can get the Saris M2 Smart Indoor Bike Trainer here for $401.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells offer Alexa support with 5 to 50 lb weight adjustment options.

The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells

If you’re wondering about options for strength training, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. NordicTrack recently released a new set of smart dumbbells you won’t want to miss out on if you’re interested in using weights.

The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells bring plenty of useful features anyone can appreciate. For example, the device is capable of adjustments from 5 to 50 lbs. Not only that, they can interchange the weight automatically using a simple voice command (they support Alexa). There’s even a digital readout screen and a manual adjustment knob. It’s a great companion for your Apple Fitness workouts. We love this one, especially considering how many different kinds of workouts you can do with a pair of dumbbells.

You can get the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells here for $429.

Apple Airpods Pro earbuds feature active noise cancellation, motion tracking, and Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

Apple AirPods Pro earbuds

It’s likely that there are times when you need to work out more quietly or drown out a distracting environment. Apple’s own AirPods Pro earbuds are a perfect companion to the overall Apple Fitness experience.

The Apple AirPods Pro earbuds feature a slew of useful capabilities. There are 3 listening modes, including a transparency mode and active noise cancellation. There’s also motion tracking built-in along with Dolby Atmos spatial audio. The music playback is fairly balanced, however, there’s still an enjoyable amount of bass. They also include Siri support and enough battery to hold up through your workout sessions. Oh, and they’re water and sweat resistant too, so you won’t have to worry about them getting ruined by intense, repetitious workouts either. If you’re looking for a really great pair of earbuds that are perfect for listening to guided runs, lesson instructions, or workout playlists, these should be at the top of your list. Unless you don’t like this style of earbuds, you really can’t go wrong.

You can get the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds here for $250.

SmartMat Yoga Mat is interactive, provides useful feedback, and is entirely portable for those on the go.

Official Promo for the SmartMat Yoga Mat

This list covers the ways you can incorporate cycling, weights, walking, and running into your Fitness+ workouts. However, what about Yoga? Get ready to see the smartest Yoga mat to date, coming soon!

The SmartMat Yoga Mat is able to track your activity and provide handy feedback. It can tell if you’re out of alignment using advanced sensor technology and calibrates to your body shape and limitations. Pretty incredible if you ask us. There are also 6-hours of battery life which should be long enough to get through at least a day’s worth of activities. Lastly, the mat is 100% latex-free and easy to transport.

The SmartMat Yoga Mat is coming soon and will be available here upon release.

Wyze Scale S is a smart bathroom scale that can help you track body insights and syncs with the Apple Health app.

The Wyze Scale S

All this talk of working out… it’s only fair we mention throwing a smart scale into the mix. That’s why we’re recommending the Wyze Scale S to those looking to keep an eye on their hard-earned results.

The Wyze Scale S is a smart bathroom scale that can help you track key body insights like muscle mass, body fat, metabolic age, and much more. It comes with a 3.5-inch LED display and a practically non-existent wake-up time. There’s even a baby and pet mode for those who are looking for flexibility. Most importantly, it can sync with popular apps like the Apple Health app. This way you can easily track your weight as you continue on your fitness journey. Certainly an essential Apple Fitness gadget.

You can get the Wyze Scale S here for the amazingly low price of $13. Yes, you read that correctly!

Twelve South ActionBand for Apple Watches is comfortable and keeps your hands dry by absorbing sweat.

Not everyone enjoys silicone bands when working out with their Apple Watch on. However, you don’t want to lose the benefits of wearing your helpful fitness tracker either. This is where the Twelve South ActionBand comes in handy.

The Twelve South ActionBand is a comfortable wearable band for the Apple Watch. It uses Lycra and cotton which absorbs sweat as you work out. It still lets you adjust the positioning of your watch too. This way you don’t lose any valuable data if the placement needs to be re-calibrated. The band also helps to protect the watch as well, since some workout equipment poses more risk than others. It’s a great option for those looking for an alternative to the standard silicone watch bands, plus it’s compatible with the series 4 through 7 (along with the SE).

You can get the Twelve South ActionBand here for $30.

Apple Fitness+ is warming up to provide even more exciting content

All-in-all, Apple Fitness+ hasn’t been around for very long. This means that they’re only just beginning to warm up. So far, they’ve shown they’re ready to continually produce new content and tie in other technologies in useful ways. The way that they’re displaying relative information like your heart rate in real-time using the Apple Watch is one example.

As more companies (including Apple itself) develop compatible Apple Fitness+ gadgets and accessories, we’re likely to see some pretty dang cool ideas coming our way. It’s an exciting time for both Apple fans and fitness enthusiasts.

Apple Fitness+ on a smartphone with an Apple Watch

If you haven’t tried Apple Fitness yet you can try it via a 1-month free trial here. After that, it’s $9.99 a month. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Apple’s “Apple One” plan which includes Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud+. The One plan costs more per month but is a great way to get access to all of Apple’s subscription services for what’s ultimately less than buying each individually. You can even use it with your family plan.

Do you enjoy Apple Fitness+ or do you have a gadget you recommend using with it? Let us know in the comments below!

