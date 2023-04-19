The best workout headphones and earbuds to level up your fitness routine

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 19, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Maximize your spring/summer 2023 fitness with the best workout headphones and earbuds on the market. From bone-conduction headphones to waterproof options, this blog has you covered.

Looking for the best workout headphones and earbuds to enhance your training sessions? Whether you’re an avid runner or a fitness enthusiast, having the right headphones or earbuds can make a huge difference in your workout experience. For that reason, we’ve rounded up some of the best workout headphones and earbuds that will keep you motivated, focused, and safe while you train.

If you need headphones that can keep up during a tough workout, the Tribit MoveBuds H1 Wireless earbuds are a great option. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, they can withstand sweaty sessions or runs in the rain.

Then, if you like to stay aware of your surroundings during workouts, consider the HAYLOU PurFree bone conduction headphones. Their open-air design and skin-friendly silicone material keep you comfortable during workouts.

Check out these top-notch products to take your fitness routine to the next level!

1. The JBL Endurance Peak 3 waterproof earbuds have a bendable ear hook enhancer that keeps them on your head. Buy them for $99.95 on the official website.

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 waterproof earbuds can certainly keep up with your workout routine. Their ergonomic ear hook design ensures they don’t fall out, even after the most rigorous exercise. Then, thanks to their IP68 waterproof rating, they’re ready for your most active adventures, even surfing.

2. The HAKII MIX open-ear headband-style headphones give you a new way to work out to your favorite beats. Get them for $139.39 on the company website.

HAKII MIX in blue

Take your workouts to the next level with the HAKII MIX open-ear headband-style headphones. While they look like a classic headband, they pack serious audio tech. The open-ear design lets you hear environmental noise while you enjoy premium sound. What’s more, they’re super comfortable and have an IPX5 rating.

3. The Wisearphones smart earphones have neural-based controls, giving you hands- and voice-free control during workouts. Request a demo on the brand’s website.

It sounds incredible, but the Wisearphones smart earphones work using neural-activity-based controls like facial and eye activity. This gives you voiceless and touchless control over audio and head-mounted devices. Plus, you can customize the controls for different activities like exercising, gaming, or working.

4. The LG TONE Free Fit TF8Q Bluetooth UVnano+ Earbuds destroy 99.9% of bacteria on their eargels. They cost $169.99 on the official website.

Tired of constantly cleaning your workout earbuds? Check out the LG TONE Free Fit TF8Q Bluetooth UVnano+ Earbuds! These sports earbuds come with a charging case that uses UV-C light to kill 99.9% of bacteria on the eargels. And it works in just 10 minutes.

5. The adidas Z.N.E 01 True Wireless earbuds bring engaging sound and an easy fit into your active life. Purchase them for $100 on adidas’s website.

adidas Z.N.E. 01 True Wireless in use

Find the rhythm in your daily routine with the adidas Z.N.E 01 True Wireless earbuds. They offer clear, beautiful sound in a minimal design. And, thanks to their easy fit, they stay in place while you train. Meanwhile, with an IPX4 rating, they’re splash- and sweat-proof.

6. The Cleer Audio Roam Sport earbuds withstand your most intense exercise thanks to the Freebit wing and IPX4 rating. Buy them for $99.99 on the company website.

Cleer Audio Roam Sport in silver

Take your training sessions above and beyond with the Cleer Audio Roam Sport earbuds. Their Freebit wings ensure a secure, comfortable fit. Then, the sweat- and water-proof rating make them the perfect companion for your workouts.

7. The HAYLOU PurFree bone conduction headphones keep your ears unblocked for safer outdoor runs and training. Purchase them for $99.99 on Amazon.

HAYLOU PurFree product video

Stay safe during outdoor workouts when you have the HAYLOU PurFree bone conduction headphones. Their open-ear design is perfect for cycling or running. They’re also waterproof and have a noise reduction feature, ensuring you hear calls and music clearly.

8. The Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds are designed for workouts with an IPX8 rating, transparency mode, etc. Get them for $89.99 on the official website.

The Tribit MoveBuds H1 Wireless earbuds offer plenty of great features for the fitness-minded. They’re IPX8 water and sweatproof, which protects them from corrosion. Meanwhile, they boast an extended battery life, a transparency mode, an ear-hanging design, and antibacterial ear tips.

9. The adidas A.N.E 01 ANC wireless earbuds keep you focused while you’re on the move. They cost $150 on the brand’s website.

adidas A.N.E 01 ANC in a lifestyle photo

Enjoy an exceptional audio experience from the adidas A.N.E 01 ANC wireless earbuds. They deliver up to 26 hours of uninterrupted music, a secure fit, and both ANC and Awareness modes. What’s more, the IPX5 water-resistant rating ensures you can wear them while working out and during a rainy day.

10. The Zygo Solo waterproof headset boosts your pool laps with music and audio you can hear under water. Buy it for $299 on the company website.

Zygo Solo in blue

Enhance your swim routine with the Zygo Solo waterproof headset. Its unique bone-conduction tech is great for swimmers who go completely underwater. Connecting to a wireless transmitter that pairs with your smartphone, it lets you hear your content from up to 50 feet away from your phone and up to 2 feet underwater.

Investing in a good pair of workout headphones or earbuds can make a huge difference in your workout routine. Luckily, these options have you covered, no matter your exercise of choice. Which ones would you buy? Let us know!

