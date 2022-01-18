Smart glasses buyer’s guide: the best ones to buy for yourself

Looking to buy a pair of smart glasses? Then check out today's digest. We're rounding up all the best connected audio frames you can buy for yourself.

HTC VIVE Flow VR glasses are technically impressive

Smart glasses promise to be the next must-have tech gadget this year and beyond. To help you choose a pair, today we present you with our smart glasses buyer’s guide.

Want to hear music and stay connected while being part of your surroundings? That’s a pretty good reason to switch from earbuds to smart glasses. And the Bose Frames Tenor is a great pair to rely on.

Otherwise, if you want to elevate your work or day-to-day communications, the Vuzix Blade is a high-tech option. These AR smart glasses support hands-free computing and can help surgeons in training experience complex surgeries.

Check out these cool smart glasses and more in the list below.

1. The Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses have a dual 5 MP camera, letting you capture photos easily without a phone.

Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories in a video

The Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses are a good choice for both video and audio. The camera adjusts to environmental light, so you always get high-quality footage.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

2. The Bose Frames Tenor audio sunglasses play music and let you make and take calls discreetly. Plus, they look ultra modern.

Bose Frames Tenor on a man

Tired of bulky, uncomfortable earbuds? Trade them in for a pair of Bose Frames Tenor audio sunglasses. Bose’s Open Ear Audio technology ensures clear, bass-boosting sound. Then, an advanced mic system zeros in on your voice during calls.

Get them for $259 on the official website.

3. The Vuzix Blade augmented reality smart glasses have an Autofocus HD camera and many other high-tech features in a small form factor.

Vuzix Blade in black

Use your devices and connect hands-free with the Vuzix Blade augmented reality smart glasses. They have advanced waveguide optics for ease of use. Additionally, they’re great for teleconferencing and connecting with a remote team on the job.

Get them for $999 on the official website.

4. The HTC VIVE Flow VR glasses

HTC VIVE Flow on a woman meditating

Another great item on our smart glasses buyer’s guide is the HTC VIVE Flow VR glasses. Interestingly, these smart glasses encourage your mental well-being with high-quality specs and immersive VR experiences.

Get them for $499 on the official website.

5. The Anker Soundcore Frames Bluetooth glasses have a swappable design and play audio. They even connect to your voice assistants.

Anker Soundcore Frames in use

Listen to your favorite beats with the Anker Soundcore Frames Bluetooth glasses. What’s more, you can control them via your phone’s smart assistants. Meanwhile, the Pull and Plug design lets you change styles. It’s another great option on our smart glasses buyer’s guide.

Get them for $199.99 on the official website.

6. The Bose Frames audio AR sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun and immerse you in audio that people around you can hardly hear.

Bose Frames on a woman

Interact with your surroundings when you go for the Bose Frames audio AR sunglasses. They provide rich sound and feature Bose AR, which is an augmented audio platform.

Get them refurbished on eBay for $139.95.

7. The Finis Smart Goggle lets you see your laps, set time, splits, rest time, and more in the corner of your eye while you swim in the pool.

Finis Smart Goggle on a swimmer

Now you don’t have to stop swimming to see your lap time with the Finis Smart Goggle. It displays your stats immediately in an unobtrusive way, and the app provides a further breakdown of your workout.

Get them for $235 on the official website.

8. The JLab JBuds Open-Ear Audio Frames fit on your current glasses for comfortable music and hands-free calls while you’re out.

JLab JBuds Open-Ear Audio Frames on sunglasses

Already have a pair of glasses you love? Add smart tech to them with the JLab JBuds Open-Ear Audio Frames. They boast 16 mm drivers for quality audio. They also connect to your smartphone. The side controls let you answer calls, pause music, skip tracks, and more.

Get them for $49 on the official website.

9. The Razer Anzu open-ear audio smart glasses let you easily answer calls on the go, protect your eyes from blue light, and have low-latency audio.

Razer Anzu on a person working

The Razer Anzu open-ear audio smart glasses made our smart glasses buyer’s guide because they’re so versatile. They’re great for handling calls, and the blue-light-filtering feature protects your eyes while you game or work. You can even swap in polarized lenses for 99% UVA/UVB protection.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The RYIDAR LinkLens Pro smart audio snow goggles play premium, immersive music. Connectivity with your smartphone keeps you informed on the slopes.

RYIDAR LinkLens Pro in color options

Listen to your favorite audio while you swoosh downhill with the RYIDAR LinkLens Pro smart audio snow goggles. Its open-air audio technology immerses you in music. Meanwhile, you get one-button access to clear calls. Single-Ear mode keeps you connected and safe.

Get it for about $235 on the official website.

Smart glasses are the next way to keep information, audio, and more right in front of you instead of in your bag or pocket. Which of these frames do you think you’ll go for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

