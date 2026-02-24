MWC 2026 preview: What Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, and NVIDIA have planned

As March gets close, I can’t help but think about one of the biggest tech events of the year—Mobile World Congress (MWC). If you’ve never followed MWC before, think of it as a global tech trade show like CES. The key difference? You swap Las Vegas for the Mediterranean coast in Spain.

MWC 2025 gave us a clear look at how AI spreads across everything—from RAN and routers to robots. Machine learning, generative AI, and agentic systems showed up in every corner. In my MWC 2026 preview, I’ll walk you through what brands plan to unveil when the show kicks off from March 2 to 5 in Barcelona.

Google

Last year at MWC, Google’s Pixel 9 Pro won “Smartphone of the Year,” and Gemini took home the “Breakthrough Device Innovation” award. Google always has a big presence at the show. Still, the company saves its biggest software announcements for Google I/O, which will take place on May 19, 2026.

The Pixel 10a launched a few days ago, so we may see it showcased on the show floor. I also expect fresh AI and Android updates from Google during MWC, even if the company holds back its biggest reveals for I/O.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has confirmed the global launch date for the Xiaomi 17 series. The brand will unveil the phones on February 28 in Barcelona, just before MWC 2026 kicks off.

The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm. That marks an upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside last year’s Xiaomi 15 series. If you care about raw performance, this launch will matter.

Samsung

Samsung Display often brings bold screen concepts to MWC. Each year, it showcases new ways to rethink phone and device displays.

This time, Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25 in San Francisco. The Galaxy S26 series will already be official by the time MWC begins. Even so, MWC may offer the first opportunity for media and the public to go hands-on with the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung, along with Sony, may also showcase progress in glasses-free 3D and holographic displays. The company introduced glasses-free 3D digital signage at ISE 2026 earlier in February. That technology could hint at what comes after foldables.

HONOR

Image Credit: Huaweicentral.com

HONOR is preparing the teaser campaign for its next flagship foldable, the Magic V6. Actor Nicholas Tse has already been spotted using the device, which gives us our first real look at its design.

The Magic V6 appears in a red color option and keeps the octagon-shaped camera module with red and gold accents. HONOR has confirmed that it will launch the device worldwide on March 1, just before MWC. The event will take place at the Palau de Congressos de Barcelona at 1 PM CET, and the phone will remain on display throughout MWC 2026.

Motorola

Leaks reveal four new Motorola mid-range phones: the Moto G17, G17 Power, G67, and G77. All of the handsets feature flat displays with a centered punch-hole and triple rear cameras. Motorola pairs the designs with vegan leather backs.

The G67 and G77 appear more premium, with slimmer and more uniform bezels. They will run on Dimensity 6300 and 6400 chips. If you are looking for strong specs at a reasonable price, these models could stand out.

Lenovo

Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, may return to the ThinkPad Detachable lineup. A major leak points to a new model powered by a Core Ultra 3 “Panther Lake-H” processor.

When Lenovo launched the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 in 2024, it used Core Ultra 100U “Meteor Lake” processors. Many users considered those chips underpowered, even with the Core Ultra 7 164U vPro option. I expect Lenovo to address that criticism and introduce a stronger successor at MWC.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm plans to unveil a full Wi-Fi 8 platform portfolio at MWC 2026. Wi-Fi 8 aims to overcome the limitations of previous generations and deliver more reliable connections in demanding scenarios.

Unlike Ethernet, which supports full-duplex communication and can send and receive data at the same time, wireless networks still face constraints. Qualcomm wants Wi-Fi 8 to narrow that gap and improve overall performance.

NVIDIA

Telecom companies around the world are partnering with NVIDIA to deploy AI agents for customer care and network operations. They are also scaling sovereign AI factories and bringing AI-RAN into live wireless networks.

In Barcelona, NVIDIA will explain how AI and accelerated computing can help telecom companies position themselves at the center of the AI era. Expect detailed demonstrations and strategic updates.

Key themes

Counterpoint Research highlights key themes for MWC 2026: agentic AI, automation, and semiconductors.

Agentic AI refers to autonomous systems that go beyond generating content and instead pursue goals with minimal human input.

In the semiconductor space, NVIDIA is close to finalizing a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, which would replace a previously agreed $100 billion long-term commitment from last year. Reports suggest the deal could close around the time of MWC. If that happens, we may see a major announcement during the event.

As I look at everything on deck for MWC 2026, I feel that familiar mix of hype and curiosity. From phones and foldables to Wi-Fi 8 and AI-RAN, every brand wants to show you what the next phase looks like.

I expect big hardware moments from Xiaomi, HONOR, and Samsung. At the same time, Google, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA will push AI deeper into the stack, shaping the tools you use long after the booths come down. Some launches will dominate headlines. Others will spark shifts that take months to unfold.

If you plan to follow MWC 2026, pay attention to the themes, not just the product names. Watch how companies talk about agentic AI, automation, and new silicon. That’s where the real shift happens.





