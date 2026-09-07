The best products at IFA 2026: what we’d take home with us

IFA 2026 was full of big launches and bold ideas. As always, plenty of things competed for our attention. After taking it all in, some things stood out from the rest.

For this year’s best of IFA list, we’re sharing the products and innovations we’d actually take home with us. They’re the ideas that caught our eye, sparked our curiosity, and left us thinking, “I’d love to own this myself.”



Here’s our take on the best of IFA 2026.

Xsnap 7 Pro Rugged Smartphone

The Xsnap 7 Pro packs a rugged phone and an action camera into one shell, with the camera module popping off to shoot underwater down to 5m. On the back you get a 50MP OIS lens for daily shots plus a 64MP infrared night camera that pulls detail out of the dark with no flash. The 9300mAh battery lasts a full day and can top off the detached camera up to 20 times, good for roughly 800 minutes of footage.

IP68, IP69K, and Gorilla Glass Victus mean it takes rain, dust, mud, and drops without flinching. Built for anyone who wants their everyday phone and their adventure camera to be the same device.

Xsnap 7 Pro Rugged Smartphone The Xsnap 7 Pro is a rugged Android phone with a detachable action camera that snaps onto the back, giving you two devices in one rugged shell. Coming Soon $ 999.00

Laifen Glowy Vanity Mirror

The Laifen Glowy Vanity Mirror brings studio-grade lighting to your vanity, with a CRI of 98 and over 1450 lux close enough to daylight that skin tone and detail come through true to life. A 24GHz radar sensor handles the rest: the mirror turns on at your last settings as you sit down and switches off when you leave.

A 5500mAh battery runs 4 to 5.5 hours and is built to hold steady brightness even as it gets low, with fast charging to bring it back up. Three color temperatures and six brightness levels with stepless dimming pair with an adjustable stand for getting the angle right, while RG0 blue-light protection and an aluminum alloy body are built for daily use on a busy vanity. Between the lighting accuracy, the hands-free setup, and the sturdy build, it’s a solid upgrade for anyone’s beauty routine.

Laifen Glowy Vanity Mirror The Laifen Glowy Vanity Mirror brings studio-grade lighting to your vanity, matching natural daylight so tones and detail look true, and it turns on as you sit down. Get it for $ 129.00 $ 117.00 -9.3%

Zenowell Luna Plus AI-Powered Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Zenowell Luna Plus takes vagus nerve stimulation and puts it in the ear, pairing a 20-minute daily routine with an AI coach and body-signal tracking aimed at calming an overactive nervous system. Six modes, Sleep, Relax, Relief, Medit, Focus, and Digest, cover everything from evening wind-down to head tension to after-meal discomfort, all from one device. The app leans on check-ins, body signals, and session history to recommend what mode to use next, adjusting as habits form.

Paired with the Zenoband Mobi, Luna Plus tracks heart rate, HRV, and sleep score, and a contactless face scan can pull HR trends without any wearable at all. The underlying taVNS technology has been studied in placebo-controlled trials across more than 2 million sessions with no serious adverse events reported, giving the clinical claims some real backing. It’s a device that turns short daily sessions into actual nervous-system data, making it a practical option for anyone chasing better stress and sleep support.

Zenowell Luna Plus Zenowell Luna Plus is an ear-based vagus nerve stimulator that pairs a 20-minute daily routine with an AI coach and body-signal tracking to help calm an overactive nervous system. Get it for $ 659.00 $ 499.00 -24.3%

Philips Hue Liane 360° Rope Light (16ft)

The Philips Hue Liane is a rope light that bends around walls and ceilings to trace a smooth glowing line through a room, in white or color light controlled straight from your phone. The silicone rope is cut-to-fit, so it can be trimmed and bent to hug the exact lines of a wall, ceiling, or work surface rather than sitting as a generic strip.

Philips’ OmniGlow diffusing tech blends the LEDs into one even line with no visible dots, and you get the full range from crisp white for tasks to warm white for relaxing to soft color gradients for setting a mood. Everything runs through the Hue app, where you can set brightness, color, and scenes, then schedule them to shift automatically through the day. It also works with Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Matter, so it slots into whatever smart home setup is already in place. Backed by a 2-year warranty, the Liane is less a light fixture and more a sculptural element you can shape into the room.

Philips Hue Liane 360° Rope Light (16ft) The Philips Hue Liane rope light bends around walls and ceilings to trace a smooth, glowing line through any room, in white or color light you control from your phone. Get it for $ 529.99

Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Inverter Split AC

The Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Inverter Split AC reads a room’s temperature and humidity, then decides on its own when to blast cool air and when to ease off into something quieter. Sensors track those conditions plus your habits, switching between Fast Cooling, WindFree, and Dry Comfort without you touching a setting.

Five Motion Wind modes give you more direct control when you want it: Max Wind for 15% faster cooling, Long Reach Wind to push air twice as far, or WindFree, which relies on 23,000 micro holes for cooling you can’t even feel moving. AI Energy Mode studies usage patterns and smooths out compressor changes instead of the usual stop-start cycle, which is said to cut energy use by up to 30%. A twin compressor with two cylinders and neodymium magnets is behind the headline number, cooling a room 52% faster while keeping noise down even at full output. Between the AI-tailored comfort, the speed, and the lower bills, it’s built with Indian summers specifically in mind.

Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Inverter Split AC The Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Inverter Split AC reads the room’s temperature and humidity, then switches between fast cooling and gentle, draft-free comfort on its own. Coming Soon $ 1693.00

Roborock F25 Pro Turbo Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The Roborock F25 Pro Turbo is a cordless wet-dry vacuum built to scrub, suck up, and wash away spills and dried stains in a single pass, then clean itself when it’s done. HyperScrub mode kicks in when you hold the trigger, boosting water flow, suction, and roller speed together to break down dried spills and kitchen grime on contact. That’s backed by 25,000 Pa of suction paired with fast roller strokes, strong enough to lift wet and dry messes in one glide and cut bacteria by over 99.99 percent.

The JawScrapers brush uses shark-tooth blades to strip hair off the roller as it spins, so hair and pet fur don’t get the chance to wrap around it. FlatReach 2.0 lets the body tilt flat to 12.5cm, low enough to slide under beds and couches without losing suction. Once you’re done, the dock washes the roller at 95°C and dries it in five minutes, so it’s ready to go again. It’s a machine built to handle the mess and the cleanup in one motion.

Insta360 Luna Ultra

The Insta360 Luna Ultra is a flagship dual-lens gimbal camera built for creators who want cinema-quality footage without hauling around professional gear. The main lens is a Leica Summicron with a 1″ 8K sensor, F1.8 aperture, and 14 stops of dynamic range, enough to keep footage rich and detailed even in high-contrast scenes. A second, pro-grade telephoto lens brings a 1/1.3″ sensor, F2.0 aperture, and up to 12x zoom across five focal lengths, including telephoto macro, so switching from wide shots to tight details doesn’t mean switching cameras.

Under the hood, dual imaging chips handle sensor processing while a separate 4nm AI chip manages everything else, a setup aimed squarely at low-light performance. The 2″ OLED touchscreen rotates and detaches entirely, working as a remote monitor up to 20 meters away with its own built-in mic. Deep Track 5.0 rounds it out: tap the screen or press the joystick to lock onto a subject, and the camera keeps them centered using Active Zoom Tracking, group tracking, and preset golden-ratio framing. It’s a compact, stabilized package aimed at creators who need serious imaging tools without the usual bulk.

Insta360 Luna Ultra The Insta360 Luna Ultra is a flagship dual-lens gimbal camera. It’s for creators who want cinema-quality footage without carrying professional gear. Get it for $ 769.99

Circular Ring 3 Pro

Meet the Circular Ring 3 Pro, a smart ring that adds payment support, haptics, and sharper health tracking to the category. A built-in NFC chip lets you tap to pay without reaching for your phone or wallet. A silent vibration motor handles reminders and can also work as a silent alarm that wakes only the wearer. On the health side, it tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature, with a single-lead ECG that checks for atrial fibrillation.

New trend tracking estimates blood pressure and glucose, though these are rough readings rather than a substitute for a medical device. Battery life lands at 12 days per charge, enough to cover workouts, sleep, and travel before it needs the dock again. The Ring 3 Pro ships in early 2027, with pricing still to be confirmed in the coming months.

DJI ROMO 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop

DJI brings its drone-grade sensing technology down to the floor with the ROMO 2, a robot vacuum and mop that spots obstacles, judges surfaces, and clears each room without doubling back, all guided by onboard AI. Its obstacle sensing works at the millimeter level, picking out cables and pet pads as thin as 2mm and avoiding glass and mirrors that trip up other robots.

A 123° swing robotic arm, guided by LiDAR, extends 7.8cm further and reaches 4.5cm deeper, getting under cabinets and sofas that other robots simply skip. On carpet, 36,000 Pa of suction paired with a sealing pressure plate pulls deep dust out of the fibers in a single pass. The base station handles its own upkeep too: four water jets scrub the mop pads clean, letting it run up to 365 days without maintenance. Sound-dampening materials cut noise by up to 85 percent, keeping mopping as quiet as 38 dBA. The ROMO 2 turns everyday cleanup into one hands-off routine, and it’s ready to order from store.dji.com this September.

UGREEN HomeAgent Local AI Hub

UGREEN HomeAgent is a local AI hub built for the smart home, storing files, watching over cameras, and answering questions through its built-in voice assistant, Uliya. Uliya is built to understand natural speech, so instead of memorizing specific commands, you can just ask your home a question or hand it a task. Everything runs local-first: data stays on the device and processes there, so HomeAgent keeps working offline and skips the usual monthly cloud storage fees.

On the security side, it flags new faces, packages left at the door, and even crying babies, then follows the same person as they move from camera to camera. Storage is split into separate drive bays for personal files and camera footage, with automatic backup pulled in from your phone and computer. It also pairs with UGREEN’s own security cameras, smart speakers, and photo frames, along with third-party smart home devices. The HomeAgent HA100 is open for reservation now, alongside a more powerful Pro model and the NVIDIA-powered MasterAgent.

UGREEN HomeAgent Local AI Hub UGREEN HomeAgent is a local AI hub built for the smart home. It stores your files, watches your cameras, and answers you through Uliya, its built-in voice assistant. Coming Soon $ 1799.00 $ 899.00 -50%

And apart from these, if you are still willing to explore the entire coverage, feel free to check our category and see more exciting innovation from the show floor.