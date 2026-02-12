Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Samsung will host Galaxy Unpacked 2026 on February 25. I expect the brand to unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup. We might see new wearables and earbuds as well. Still, Samsung seems to put most of its energy into fresh software features.

Design and display

Samsung trims some thickness and weight across the lineup. The look stays close to the Galaxy S25 series. I don’t hate that move, yet I miss the S21 and S22 camera layout. Those housings had more character than the separate lens rings that came with the S23 line.

Screen sizes stay the same. Samsung uses new Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels in 6.3, 6.7, and 6.9 inch options. The base model runs at 2340 x 1080, also known as Full HD+. The two larger phones push 3120 x 1440, which hits a 3K tier. Each device gets Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on top and a refresh rate that shifts from 1 Hz to 120 Hz.

Camera

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ pack three rear sensors. The main camera uses a 50 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.0 micrometer pixels. Samsung builds it on a 1/1.56 inch format. You also get dual pixel phase detect autofocus and optical image stabilization in hardware. The focal length equals 24 mm.

The S25 Ultra brought a big jump in image processing, with strong gains in low light. As for the S26 series, leaks hint at faster apertures for the main and 5x telephoto lenses, even if the hardware looks similar on paper. Wider apertures should help pull in more light, which means cleaner night shots.

Image Credit: Samsung

Battery

Samsung keeps battery capacity the same again. The Galaxy S26 packs 4,300 mAh. Inside the S26+, you get 4,900 mAh. The S26 Ultra sticks with 5,000 mAh. At this point, that choice feels stale.

Several Chinese brands ship phones with 7,500 mAh cells. A few even push 10,000 mAh and keep a slim frame. Google fits a 5,200 mAh unit inside the Pixel 10 Pro XL. So why does one of the biggest tech giants on the planet refuse to level up here?

Qi wireless charging

None of the three phones includes built-in Qi2 magnets. Samsung will most likely push Qi2 cases again, just like it did with the Galaxy S25 line. Many Android brands follow that path, while the Pixel 10 stands out as a rare exception.

What bugs me more is the pattern. Over the years, Samsung has copied Apple moves that hurt its own phones, such as removing the battery swap, the microSD slot, and the 3.5mm jack. Yet when Apple introduces a feature that adds value, Samsung holds back.

Galaxy Buds3 series

Android Headlines shared renders of the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro, and a debut at Unpacked looks possible. Metal strips now run along the stems, which help them stand apart from AirPods. Both models rest flat inside cases with clear lids.

My main question centers on sound and battery life. The Buds3 line had issues with high frequency detail and endurance. Samsung needs to fix that.

Galaxy S25 Edge

Last year, Samsung beat Apple to market with the slim Galaxy S25 Edge. Sales numbers look soft, so the future of an Edge follow up feels uncertain. From what I notice, buyers like the phone overall aside from battery life and the camera.

Parting thoughts

I like the direction Samsung takes with software, and I feel that focus could shape the whole S26 experience more than raw specs. Earbuds also matter to me, since they round out the ecosystem, and I hope Samsung gives them real upgrades rather than small tweaks. If the company can pair smart software with stronger hardware choices across phones and earbuds, I think the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 could feel complete. Right now, I see strong potential.