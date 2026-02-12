Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
Xtra Atto 54g 4K Hands-Free Creator Camera miniphone ultra (mpu) Apple Watch Ultra Case NeoSander Mini Electric Reciprocating Detail Sander RheoFit A1 Robotic Roller for Hands-Free Recovery
Trending:Xtra Atto 54g 4K Creator Camera
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:Xtra Atto 54g 4K Creator Camera
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change
Tech News

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change

Feb 12, 2026, 3:17 pm EST
4 min read
0 comments
Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change
Image Credit: Evan Blass

Samsung will host Galaxy Unpacked 2026 on February 25. I expect the brand to unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup. We might see new wearables and earbuds as well. Still, Samsung seems to put most of its energy into fresh software features.

Design and display

Samsung trims some thickness and weight across the lineup. The look stays close to the Galaxy S25 series. I don’t hate that move, yet I miss the S21 and S22 camera layout. Those housings had more character than the separate lens rings that came with the S23 line.

Screen sizes stay the same. Samsung uses new Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels in 6.3, 6.7, and 6.9 inch options. The base model runs at 2340 x 1080, also known as Full HD+. The two larger phones push 3120 x 1440, which hits a 3K tier. Each device gets Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on top and a refresh rate that shifts from 1 Hz to 120 Hz.

Camera

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ pack three rear sensors. The main camera uses a 50 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.0 micrometer pixels. Samsung builds it on a 1/1.56 inch format. You also get dual pixel phase detect autofocus and optical image stabilization in hardware. The focal length equals 24 mm.

The S25 Ultra brought a big jump in image processing, with strong gains in low light. As for the S26 series, leaks hint at faster apertures for the main and 5x telephoto lenses, even if the hardware looks similar on paper. Wider apertures should help pull in more light, which means cleaner night shots.

S25 Ultra
Image Credit: Samsung

Battery

Samsung keeps battery capacity the same again. The Galaxy S26 packs 4,300 mAh. Inside the S26+, you get 4,900 mAh. The S26 Ultra sticks with 5,000 mAh. At this point, that choice feels stale.

Several Chinese brands ship phones with 7,500 mAh cells. A few even push 10,000 mAh and keep a slim frame. Google fits a 5,200 mAh unit inside the Pixel 10 Pro XL. So why does one of the biggest tech giants on the planet refuse to level up here?

Qi wireless charging

None of the three phones includes built-in Qi2 magnets. Samsung will most likely push Qi2 cases again, just like it did with the Galaxy S25 line. Many Android brands follow that path, while the Pixel 10 stands out as a rare exception.

What bugs me more is the pattern. Over the years, Samsung has copied Apple moves that hurt its own phones, such as removing the battery swap, the microSD slot, and the 3.5mm jack. Yet when Apple introduces a feature that adds value, Samsung holds back.

Galaxy Buds3 series

Android Headlines shared renders of the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro, and a debut at Unpacked looks possible. Metal strips now run along the stems, which help them stand apart from AirPods. Both models rest flat inside cases with clear lids.

My main question centers on sound and battery life. The Buds3 line had issues with high frequency detail and endurance. Samsung needs to fix that.

Galaxy S25 Edge

Last year, Samsung beat Apple to market with the slim Galaxy S25 Edge. Sales numbers look soft, so the future of an Edge follow up feels uncertain. From what I notice, buyers like the phone overall aside from battery life and the camera. 

Parting thoughts

I like the direction Samsung takes with software, and I feel that focus could shape the whole S26 experience more than raw specs. Earbuds also matter to me, since they round out the ecosystem, and I hope Samsung gives them real upgrades rather than small tweaks. If the company can pair smart software with stronger hardware choices across phones and earbuds, I think the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 could feel complete. Right now, I see strong potential.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
BAOBAO at CES 2026: rethinking what a home robot can be
BAOBAO at CES 2026: rethinking what a home robot can be
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
I use a Samsung S23—here’s what Galaxy S26 leaks say about upgrading
I use a Samsung S23—here’s what Galaxy S26 leaks say about upgrading
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Parenting in the age of AI: what the next 30 years could look like
Parenting in the age of AI: what the next 30 years could look like
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
CES 2026: Why OLLO made me rethink what home robots are for
CES 2026: Why OLLO made me rethink what home robots are for

Latest Blog Posts

Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Valentine’s Day tech gifts under $50 your loved one will use, with pleasure
7 Valentine’s Day tech gifts under $50 your loved one will use, with pleasure
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Sony launches 16 redesigned models in BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series
Sony launches 16 redesigned models in BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Why GFiber Wi-Fi 7 is the first multi-gig upgrade I’d pay attention to
Why GFiber Wi-Fi 7 is the first multi-gig upgrade I’d pay attention to
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Winter Olympics 2026 tech guide: Big Air, drones, AI replays, and more
Winter Olympics 2026 tech guide: Big Air, drones, AI replays, and more
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Best Swiss watches for men: The perfect Valentine’s gifts, now within reach
7 Best Swiss watches for men: The perfect Valentine’s gifts, now within reach
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change 7 Valentine’s Day tech gifts under $50 your loved one will use, with pleasure Sony launches 16 redesigned models in BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept