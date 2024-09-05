Meet the NEO Beta futuristic humanoid robot: 3 features to watch out for

By Grigor Baklajyan on Sep 5, 2024, 3:20 pm EDT under Tech News,

Imagine a humanoid robot that’s as friendly as it is advanced. 1X's NEO Beta is making that vision a reality!

Max Aguilera-Hellweg, a doctor and photographer, has an eye for capturing how robots are starting to resemble humans. His book Humanoid features a variety of humanoid and android portraits, from lifelike geminoids to eerie robots designed to learn. With 1X rolling out its NEO Beta, a futuristic humanoid robot, could Aguilera-Hellweg’s vision be on the verge of coming true?

NEO Beta futuristic humanoid robot

The NEO Beta isn’t just any robot—it’s like having a friendly companion at home, ready to help out and even give a hug. As this robot begins to make headlines, you might be wondering how close we are to such a future. With a futuristic humanoid robot like NEO Beta, this vision seems closer than ever. Stick around to find out how NEO Beta is paving the way for a new era in robotics!

Safety

Between 1992 and 2017, workplace robots killed at least 41 people in the US. It’s a stark reminder that robots have had the potential to cause harm for quite some time. As artificial intelligence evolves, so does the risk.

But now, we’re seeing a shift in robotics with the NEO Beta. This new humanoid robot goes beyond the stiff, mechanical designs of the past. It adopts bio-inspired technology to safely work alongside people. NEO’s body is designed with muscle-like structures, making it both strong and gentle, just like us. This futuristic humanoid robot marks a huge step forward for 1X, as they move from the drawing board to actually bringing these advanced robots into homes.

Ensuring a robot is safe is just the first step in smooth human-robot interactions. It’s also important for people to feel safe around it, not just know it’s safe. In other words, getting people to see robots as safe is key if we want them to be accepted as partners in our everyday spaces. In a promotional video, the NEO Beta is in a living room with a young woman, helping her by handing over her backpack. The interaction ends with a gentle embrace, a rare sight in human-robot relationships. And who would have thought we’d see the day where a robot could give a hug?

NEO Beta futuristic humanoid robot

Design and functionality

The NEO Beta comes in at just 66 pounds, making it significantly lighter than other robots out there. By comparison, Tesla’s Optimus GEN2 is 125.6 pounds.

In terms of movement, the NEO Beta handles it all—walking, jogging, and even climbing stairs. With a walking speed of 2.5 miles per hour and the ability to run at 7.5 miles per hour, it’s quick enough to keep up with most tasks. Plus, it can carry up to 44 pounds, making it practical for a variety of uses around the house. This kind of versatility is what you might expect from a futuristic humanoid robot.

The battery life of 2-4 hours is solid for most day-to-day activities. Whether it’s helping with simple tasks or just navigating your space, the NEO Beta seems well-equipped to handle whatever comes its way. By the way, it learns and becomes more efficient as it goes.

Will futuristic humanoid robots become affordable anytime soon?

Professor Robert Riener from ETH Zurich sees great potential in making humanoid robots more affordable. He says, “Costs will be cheap in the long run. Such robots can especially help people with disabilities, or elderly individuals who need support and want to stay independent, or those who don’t have family to help them or can’t afford care.”

Adding some perspective, Narek Vardanyan from Gadget Flow compares this to the development of autonomous cars. “It took about 6-7 years after companies started developing autonomous cars in 2017 for fully autonomous vehicles to become a reality.” This suggests that while humanoid robots may become more affordable, it could take a bit longer for them to become a common feature in households. So, the prospect of having an affordable futuristic humanoid robot might take time to fully come to fruition. I don’t expect the NEO Beta to make robotics a regular part of everyday life just yet.

Parting thoughts on the NEO Beta futuristic humanoid robot

With the NEO Beta making waves, we’re inching closer to the future Max Aguilera-Hellweg envisioned. This advanced humanoid robot not only boasts impressive design and functionality but also brings a friendly, human-like touch to robotics. This futuristic humanoid robot shows significant improvements in safety and practicality, marking a shift from the robots of the past.

Though we might not see these robots in every home just yet, the NEO Beta’s advancements suggest a bright future ahead. As technology evolves, we could soon find ourselves welcoming these robots as everyday helpers and companions.

