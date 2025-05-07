The OMBAR M572 made me rethink everything I knew about dash cams

Madhurima Nag on under Product Reviews , Byunder

The OMBAR M572 is a feature-packed dash cam with 4K front and 1080p rear recording, a 360° swivel camera, built-in 5G WiFi, and smart functions like G-sensor collision detection, parking modes, and loop recording. With sharp visuals, app control, and a surprisingly good screen, it’s a practical, tech-savvy upgrade for everyday drivers who want reliable road coverage.

OMBAR M572 dash cam product review

Some gadgets just hit that sweet spot between “smart enough to impress” and “practical enough to actually use”—and the OMBAR M572 Dash Cam is firmly in that camp. This sleek little camera somehow has everything I never knew I needed in a dash cam—and now can’t stop thinking about.

I know what you’re thinking. “It’s a dash cam. Relax.” But this one? This one’s got 4K. It’s got 5G WiFi. It’s got a 3.18-inch screen and a rear cam that does a full 360-degree pirouette. If that’s not enough to trigger some gadget lust, are you even alive?

Let’s break down what makes the OMBAR M572 my current obsession.

4K Front, 1080p Rear = Basically the Christopher Nolan of Dash Cams

First things first: this thing records in 4K. Actual 4K. The kind of resolution that’ll let you see every license plate, traffic light, and rogue squirrel in breathtaking detail. And it doesn’t stop there—it’s got a 170° wide-angle front view and a 150° rear view, capturing a full cinematic scope of the road.

Imagine rewatching a near-miss and being able to count the beads of sweat on your forehead in ultra HD. Not that I enjoy revisiting stressful moments on the road, but if I have to, I want them looking sharp.

OMBAR M572 2 channel recording

The rear cam? Oh, it swivels. A full 360 degrees of rotation. Which, let’s be real, makes me feel like I’m running a secret surveillance van. Or maybe just prepared for every angle when someone inevitably tries to reverse into my bumper at Starbucks.

Built-In 5G WiFi + App = Dash Cam With Benefits

Now, the nerdy side of me absolutely lives for this part: it’s got built-in dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5G), and it works with an app called “OMBAR.” No need to yank out the SD card and plug it into your laptop like it’s 2008. You can just open your phone, view or download footage, and even share it if someone needs video evidence—or if you just want to post a cinematic retelling of your epic parallel park.

One catch? The WiFi is for local use only—it’s not like you can stream your drive from your couch while sipping coffee. But honestly, I respect that. I don’t need my entire highway commute live-broadcasted. That’s for my Spotify car concerts only.

OMBAR M572 super night vision and WDR technology

G-Sensor & Supercapacitor = The “Oh No!” Proof Combo

If something does go wrong, the M572’s G-sensor is like your ride-or-die. It detects collisions and locks that footage down like it’s protecting state secrets. So no overwriting, no disappearing evidence, no arguments with your insurance company that make you question the existence of justice.

Also, no battery. Instead, it uses a supercapacitor—basically the adult version of a power source. It holds up in extreme temperatures (-4°F to 158°F), which is perfect because my car has two modes: lava pit or cryogenic chamber.

Parking Mode = Because Chaos Doesn’t Sleep

Even when you’re not in the car, the M572 is still watching. In a good way. It’s got two parking modes: Time-Lapse (which records at 1 frame per second to save space) and Collision Detection (which kicks in with a 1-minute recording if someone bumps your car while you’re in line getting tacos).

Full disclosure: you do need to buy a separate hardwire kit to make these modes work. But if you ask me, the idea of catching a ding-dong driver in the act is worth the extra Amazon checkout tab.

Loop Recording = Never Miss a Beat

Like every good content creator (or dash cam), the M572 knows how to manage storage. It loops old footage once your SD card is full, so you never run out of space—unless you didn’t insert an SD card to begin with. Which… yeah, you’ll need to buy separately. (Heads-up: max support is 256GB, and they recommend formatting it before first use.)

I will absolutely forget to do this. But I’m pretending I won’t.

The Screen Is… Shockingly Good

I’ve seen my fair share of grainy little dash cam screens, and let’s just say they usually look like a Game Boy from 1995. But this one? It’s got a 3.18-inch LCD that actually looks usable. Bright, clear, and just the right size—not too tiny, not an iPad glued to your dash.

It gives me just enough screen real estate to check my angles without being a visual distraction. And considering my attention span is one rogue squirrel away from disaster, that’s appreciated.

Things You Might Miss If You Don’t Read the Fine Print

Now, I’m nothing if not thorough, so here are a few things that could surprise you if you skim the product page:

SD Card Not Included: You’ll need to buy one. Preferably the one they recommend (ASIN: B0CBRG16X4).

You’ll need to buy one. Preferably the one they recommend (ASIN: B0CBRG16X4). Hardwire Kit for Parking Mode: Also not included. (ASIN: B0DK1QW7ZM)

Also not included. (ASIN: B0DK1QW7ZM) WiFi ≠ Wireless: This threw me at first. WiFi is just for transferring files to your phone. The camera still needs to be powered via the cigarette lighter at all times. This is not a cordless wonder.

This threw me at first. WiFi is just for transferring files to your phone. The camera still needs to be powered via the cigarette lighter at all times. This is not a cordless wonder. Don’t Yank the Rear Cam Mid-Recording: Apparently this is a no-no. Power it off before fiddling.

Not deal-breakers, but you’ll want to know before unboxing like a maniac and wondering why nothing’s working.

So… Should You Get It?

Based on specs, features, and the frankly obsessive amount of time I’ve spent reading customer reviews, this thing seems like a total win.

You get full front-and-rear recording at impressive resolutions, app control with built-in WiFi, extreme temp tolerance, and intelligent features like G-sensor recording and two parking modes. Oh, and a rear camera that rotates like it’s auditioning for a dance competition.

Yes, there are a couple of accessories you’ll need to buy separately. And no, it won’t send live footage from your car to your phone while you’re lounging at home (that’s a different level of tech paranoia). But for everyday protection on the road—and the occasional post-drive video binge—it checks all my boxes.

Final Thoughts

This dash cam just feels like it would treat me right. It’s not flashy just to be flashy. It’s practical, smart, and doesn’t ask for much. Just a little power, a formatted SD card, and maybe a hardwire kit for those overachievers out there.

If you’re like me—equal parts anxious driver, tech nerd, and sucker for crisp video—this one’s worth a serious look. Just don’t be surprised if you start narrating your commutes like a director reviewing dailies.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to add that SD card and hardwire kit to my cart. You know, just in case.