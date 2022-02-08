Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing

By Mark Gulino on Feb 8, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

If you're a professional who's either working from home, out of an office or live streaming, you'll want to check out Opal's C1 webcam. This high-end camera is loaded with advanced tech, yet comes at a price most can afford. From DSLR and 4K resolution to a glass lens and noise-canceling microphones, you won't want to miss it. Read on to learn more!

Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing
Opal C1 professional webcam includes DSLR and 4K image tech

Webcams are practically essential these days if you’re working from home. If you’re also streaming–be that full-time or on the side–it may be even more important for you. Of course, not all webcams are made the same way. Some are marred by poor-quality components or tainted by low-resolution imagery. In fact, probably the majority leave much to be desired. However, tech company Opal has a solution to this problem: The Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam. Let’s take a closer look and see what it’s all about.

Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing
The Opal C1 has an incredibly sleek aesthetic design

Provides incredible visuals with high-end optics technologies

What sets the Opal C1 apart from most webcams is its ability to deliver some seriously powerful tech in such a small package. More specifically, where so many other webcams fall short. For example, Opal boasts that its C1 device is the first professional, DSLR webcam. It provides stunning image clarity and uses the most advanced materials, like machined aluminum and an anodized finish.

The Opal C1 may also have the fastest lens available on a webcam right now. It features an f1.8 6-element glass lens capable of capturing high-definition low-light video. Because of its glass lens, it can take in 2.4x more light than its competitors, providing an added advantage. Still not enough? The C1 includes a 7.8mm 4K Sony sensor which gives users 5x the resolution of standard webcams.

Marques Brownlee’s 2022 EDC, including the Opal C1 webcam

Offers an array of built-in mics, plus other sound enhancements

What’s a video without a little audio? No need to worry about whether or not Opal put all their eggs in one basket. The Opal C1 features a slew of sound enhancements and MicMesh technology. MicMesh is an array of onboard beamforming microphones capable of honing in on vocals. Additional support like noise cancellation helps to isolate and suppress undesirable background sounds. Not bad at all Opal.

Includes the dedicated Opal app and a powerful processing chip

There’s plenty of support on the software end for the Opal C1 as well. For example, within its dedicated Opal app are features like Opal Computer Vision. This means you’re able to make finer adjustments, add Bokeh effects, use gesture controls, and even automatic zooming with FaceLock. All of this is powered, of course, by its 14-nanometer VPU Intel Myriad X chip. It’s what keeps things running smoothly, so that software features, editing, and other processes that rely on it are able to do so quickly and efficiently.

Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing
Opal C1 webcam features a glass lens

A premium webcam that rivals competitors at a better price

There’s no arguing that Opal has one of the best webcams available right now. Whether it’s the best on the market, we’ll leave it up to you. That said, it’s probably the best bang for your buck that you’ll find. This is because, for all the incredible high-tech hardware and software wrapped up in this sleek little webcam, it also comes with a fair price tag. While some companies will charge much more for DSLR-level cameras and cutting-edge features, Opal is offering it in a way that those serious about their webcam needs will be able to access. We think that’s pretty cool.

You can get the Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam here for $300.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace

Whether you work from home full time or run a side business on the weekends, you want your home office to feel like it’s yours. So today we’re highlighting some of the best home office gadgets that can help personalize..
The coolest home gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: must-haves for 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest home gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: must-haves for 2022

Home is where you relax, entertain, and spend most of your time off. So it makes sense to outfit it with some of the coolest home gadgets and accessories in 2022. These products make home a more inspiring place. Related:..
Weekend Digest: the ultimate yoga gadgets buyer’s guide—uplift your fitness routine with these best yoga accessories
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: the ultimate yoga gadgets buyer’s guide—uplift your fitness routine with these best yoga accessories

There was a time when yoga was the punch line of many jokes. It carried a certain stigma or set of stereotypes. Growing up, I often saw it represented as little more than a fad for hippies and hipsters, and..
The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home

You’ve done well for yourself. So you want your home—and the items in it—to reflect your success. That’s why you don’t mind shelling out the big ones on the most expensive luxury home gadgets out there. Related: 10 Product concepts..
The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night

Pretty much everyone charges devices near their bed. So, when you’re looking for a new charger, you’re going to want one that blends into your room’s aesthetics. From lay-flat designs to others with 3-in-1 capabilities, the best bedside chargers will..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Chord Mojo 2 lets you hear your music in stunning, superior clarity and detail
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Chord Mojo 2 lets you hear your music in stunning, superior clarity and detail

Do you ever listen to music and feel like something’s missing? You sit down and place your expensive headphones over your ears and, sure, it sounds great. However, it doesn’t sound as great as you feel it should. You know..
Peloton Heart Rate Band can be worn on the arm and has LED indicator lights
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Peloton Heart Rate Band can be worn on the arm and has LED indicator lights

Peloton is always looking for the next way to expand its product line. Now, it’s back with a new offering that falls into the wearables category. Wearables have become a popular and effective way to track health and workout data,..
The most useful MagSafe chargers you can get for your vehicle now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful MagSafe chargers you can get for your vehicle now

If you make business deals while you drive or rely on your iPhone for navigation, you need a charger that does more than, well, charge. And, luckily, the most useful MagSafe chargers have a slew of practical features. Related: Smart..
MedWand medical device makes it easier for doctors to diagnose patients remotely
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

MedWand medical device makes it easier for doctors to diagnose patients remotely

The pandemic has caused a significant evolution in how we use technology to interact with each other. We’re able to work from home and virtually visit loved ones from afar. While the need for this was largely driven by the..
Pinterest is bringing new AR features for previewing furniture from major retailers
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Pinterest is bringing new AR features for previewing furniture from major retailers

Anyone with an active Pinterest account knows how easy it is to spend countless hours there. You mean to look up one thing, and, before you know it, you spiral down the rabbit hole. After all, you didn’t know about..
Want to try your hand at 3D printing? Check out our beginner 3D printing guide
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Want to try your hand at 3D printing? Check out our beginner 3D printing guide

You don’t have to have your own workshop or years of expertise to use a 3D printer. These days, there are plenty of compact, easy-to-use 3D printing gadgets out there that even newbies can handle, and we’re rounding them up..