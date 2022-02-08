Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing

If you're a professional who's either working from home, out of an office or live streaming, you'll want to check out Opal's C1 webcam. This high-end camera is loaded with advanced tech, yet comes at a price most can afford. From DSLR and 4K resolution to a glass lens and noise-canceling microphones, you won't want to miss it. Read on to learn more!

Opal C1 professional webcam includes DSLR and 4K image tech

Webcams are practically essential these days if you’re working from home. If you’re also streaming–be that full-time or on the side–it may be even more important for you. Of course, not all webcams are made the same way. Some are marred by poor-quality components or tainted by low-resolution imagery. In fact, probably the majority leave much to be desired. However, tech company Opal has a solution to this problem: The Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam. Let’s take a closer look and see what it’s all about.

The Opal C1 has an incredibly sleek aesthetic design

Provides incredible visuals with high-end optics technologies

What sets the Opal C1 apart from most webcams is its ability to deliver some seriously powerful tech in such a small package. More specifically, where so many other webcams fall short. For example, Opal boasts that its C1 device is the first professional, DSLR webcam. It provides stunning image clarity and uses the most advanced materials, like machined aluminum and an anodized finish.

The Opal C1 may also have the fastest lens available on a webcam right now. It features an f1.8 6-element glass lens capable of capturing high-definition low-light video. Because of its glass lens, it can take in 2.4x more light than its competitors, providing an added advantage. Still not enough? The C1 includes a 7.8mm 4K Sony sensor which gives users 5x the resolution of standard webcams.

Offers an array of built-in mics, plus other sound enhancements

What’s a video without a little audio? No need to worry about whether or not Opal put all their eggs in one basket. The Opal C1 features a slew of sound enhancements and MicMesh technology. MicMesh is an array of onboard beamforming microphones capable of honing in on vocals. Additional support like noise cancellation helps to isolate and suppress undesirable background sounds. Not bad at all Opal.

Includes the dedicated Opal app and a powerful processing chip

There’s plenty of support on the software end for the Opal C1 as well. For example, within its dedicated Opal app are features like Opal Computer Vision. This means you’re able to make finer adjustments, add Bokeh effects, use gesture controls, and even automatic zooming with FaceLock. All of this is powered, of course, by its 14-nanometer VPU Intel Myriad X chip. It’s what keeps things running smoothly, so that software features, editing, and other processes that rely on it are able to do so quickly and efficiently.

Opal C1 webcam features a glass lens

A premium webcam that rivals competitors at a better price

There’s no arguing that Opal has one of the best webcams available right now. Whether it’s the best on the market, we’ll leave it up to you. That said, it’s probably the best bang for your buck that you’ll find. This is because, for all the incredible high-tech hardware and software wrapped up in this sleek little webcam, it also comes with a fair price tag. While some companies will charge much more for DSLR-level cameras and cutting-edge features, Opal is offering it in a way that those serious about their webcam needs will be able to access. We think that’s pretty cool.

You can get the Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam here for $300.