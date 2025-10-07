Prime Big Deal Days: Amazon’s Two-Day Savings Event Lands October 7–8

Holiday shopping starts early this year with Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon’s exclusive two-day savings event running October 7–8. Available only for Prime members, this event delivers epic discounts across categories you’ll actually want to shop—think top tech, home upgrades, fashion finds, everyday essentials, and early holiday gifts.

Image Credits: Amazon

What makes Prime Big Deal Days special is the timing: it arrives right before the peak shopping season, giving you a head start on crossing off your holiday list without the last-minute rush. Whether you’re hunting for a new gadget, sprucing up your home, or snagging thoughtful gifts, this event is designed to bring serious value to Prime members. With just 48 hours to shop, it’s the perfect chance to grab big-ticket items and everyday deals alike—before the holiday frenzy even begins.

FED Fitness FEIERDUN 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell Set (36% OFF)

The FEIERDUN 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell Set bring versatility to home workouts with a smart 5-in-1 design that converts into dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, and push-up stands—covering everything from curls to bench presses. Built under the FED Fitness brand, they combine durable, floor-safe plates with a foam-padded connector for comfort and up to 22.5 lbs per dumbbell for serious strength training. As part of FED Fitness’s all-in-one family-focused lineup—including YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, Sportsroyals, and BCAN—FEIERDUN delivers pro-grade performance and value for every fitness level.

EIERDUN Adjustable Dumbbells
Credit: FEIERDUN

Waterdrop X12-PRO 1200 GPD Reverse Osmosis Water Filter (28% OFF)

Perfect for health-conscious families, the WD-X12-PRO delivers premium water purification with superior filtration, ensuring safe, alkaline-rich water for drinking, cooking, and everyday use. Designed with performance and convenience in mind, it’s especially valuable for households with babies or elderly members—making formula prep, tea, and daily hydration healthier and easier

Waterdrop X12-PRO 1200 GPD Reverse Osmosis Water Filter
Waterdrop X12-PRO 1200 GPD Reverse Osmosis Water Filter

Yarbo 4-in-1 Yard Robot (350 USD OFF)

Sick of trading weekends for yard work? The Yarbo 4-in-1 Yard Robot might just be your new best friend. This beast swaps between lawn mowing, snow blowing, leaf clearing, and more with its modular design; no more machines cluttering up your garage. I’m especially impressed by the Lawn Mower Pro module, packing dual 300W motors and straight blades that slice through thick grass like butter. When winter hits, it just switches gears to autonomous 24/7 autonomous snow removal, which feels pretty futuristic.

Yarbo 4 in 1 Lawn Robot
Credit: Yarbo

70mai T800 4K 3-Channel Dash Cam (25% OFF)

Enhance your vehicle’s safety and security with the feature-packed 70mai T800 4K 3-Channel Dash Cam. Its dual 4K front and rear cameras, paired with a 1080P interior lens, capture every angle of your vehicle, eliminating blind spots and helping reduce collision risks. Powered by the 70mai MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™, the dash cam delivers crystal-clear, cinematic footage that makes license plates and road signs easy to spot, day or night. With evidence this sharp, you’ll have reliable protection on the road and in the courtroom.

Credit: 70mai

70mai 4K Omni Dual Dash Cam (24% OFF)

Tired of bump-and-runs? The 70mai 4K Omni Dual Dash Cam gives you 4G remote and 24/7 parking monitoring. That’s right, the front and rear dash cams send real-time alerts to your devices whenever they detect something amiss: bump, scratch, door tampering, among other things. Meanwhile, the 70mai app remotely locates your vehicle, so you can say goodbye to those “dude, where’s my car” moments. The 4K 60FPS front dash cam captures stunning detail in fast-moving scenes. Colors are vivid and clear with the 70mai MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™.

70mai 4K Omni X800
Credit: 70mai

70mai A810 4K Dash Cam (34% OFF)

Get solid video coverage for your vehicle this Prime Day with the 70mai A810 4K Dash Cam. It records in true 4K using the latest IMX678 sensor and the exclusive 70mai MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™. The footage is clear and sharp, to the extent that you can use it as evidence for insurance purposes or in court. With HDR super night vision, it captures exceptional video in low-light conditions and at night. Plus, the built-in GPS tracks vital stats, like date, time, location, and speed, serving as your alibi in the event of an accident.

70mai A810 4K Dash Cam
Credit: 70mai

UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus (20% OFF)

External drives feel like a Band-Aid—fine until you run out of space or lose one. The UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus is the smarter move: a 4-bay desktop NAS that gives you centralized storage, remote access, and RAID protection so even if a drive fails, your data stays safe. I like that it isn’t just about capacity (though 136TB is massive; you could stash 47 million photos without breaking a sweat). It’s also super speedy; with 10GbE and 10Gbps USB ports, backing up a gig takes less than a second.

UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus
Credit: UGREEN

CIGA Design Automatic Watch Blue Planet II Atlantic (203 USD OFF)

Most watches just tell time—the CIGA Design Blue Planet U Series tells a story. Inspired by Earth itself, this award-winning mechanical timepiece (yes, it took home the GPHG “Challenge Watch Prize,” aka the Oscars of watchmaking) feels more like wearable art than an accessory. Instead of traditional hands, the hour and minute indicators move in a synchronized dance around a single reference point, echoing our planet’s rotation. It’s a clever nod to innovation and perspective.

CIGA Design Automatic Watch Blue Planet II Atlantic
Credit: CIGA Design

Jimmy BX7 Pro Max (23% OFF)

Eliminate dust mites hiding in your bed with the Jimmy BX7 Pro Max. It tackles what regular vacuums can’t, with 15Kpa suction, UV sterilization, hot air, and even ultrasonic tech to wipe out allergens. I’m impressed by the smart LED screen that shows dust levels in real time—it’s weirdly satisfying to see just how much grime it pulls up. The 240mm suction head covers plenty of ground fast, while the metal-and-rubber brushroll pounds out hidden mites from deep in fabric. From mattresses and couches to pillows and even dog beds, this thing handles it all.

Jimmy BX7 Pro Max

Credit: Jimmy

Surfshark VPN

Fall is a great time to hook yourself up with a new VPN; school and work are in full swing! For Prime Day, Surfshark VPN is offering subscriptions for $1.99 per month. Surfshark VPN has features comparable (and better than) those of other VPN providers. You get speeds up to 640 Mbps, unlimited devices, antivirus solutions, and much more. If you’re looking for a great VPN, for less money, it’s a no-brainer.

Surfshark VPN
Credit: Surfshark

LG 27-Inch StanbyME 2 (31% OFF)

The LG StanbyME 2 combines a detachable 27-inch QHD touchscreen with a built-in 4-hour battery, letting you use it anywhere—tablet, desk, or wall. With smart features like the Alpha 8 AI processor, mood display modes, and included folio cover, it delivers portable entertainment with premium picture, sound, and style.

Image Credit: LG

The Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable, battery-powered smart security camera with up to two years of life, 1080p HD video, night vision, and two-way audio. With enhanced motion and person detection, Alexa compatibility, and flexible cloud or local storage options, it offers reliable, easy-to-manage home protection.

Image Credits: Amazon

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series (47% OFF)

Samsung’s The Frame TV blends art and technology with access to over 2,500 museum-quality artworks via the Art Store and a glare-free matte display that mimics real canvas. With customizable bezels, a clutter-free One Connect Box, and Pantone-validated color, it turns your wall into a personalized gallery.

Image Credits: Samsung

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (newest model) (45% OFF)

The Fire HD 8 packs an 8″ HD display, 3GB RAM, and up to 13 hours of battery life for smooth streaming, gaming, and everyday use. With Alexa built in, creative smart tools, and access to popular apps through Amazon’s Appstore, it’s a versatile tablet for entertainment, productivity, and staying connected.

Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (newest model) (68% OFF)

Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation deliver crisp, balanced sound with personalized audio tuning and up to 20 hours of total playtime. Compact, sweat-resistant, and voice-controlled through Alexa (plus Siri and Google Assistant support), they seamlessly switch between devices for hands-free, private, and immersive listening anywhere.

Image credit: Amazon

Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa (newest model) (49% OFF)

The Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa blend fashion and function, offering open-ear audio for music, calls, and smart home control—all hands-free. Crafted from premium Italian acetate with UV400 lenses, up to 6 hours of playback, and eco-conscious materials, they deliver stylish, private, and sustainable wearable tech.

In short, Prime Big Deal Days isn’t just another sale—it’s your early pass to the holiday season. Two days, thousands of deals, and a head start on gifting and upgrading your space before prices climb and shelves clear. So, if you’re a Prime member, this is your moment to click “Add to Cart” with zero regrets.

