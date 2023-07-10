Early Amazon Prime Day deals you need to see

It may not be Prime Day yet, but the deals have begun. Amazon is kicking off its discount days with amazingly low prices. We've found some of the best!

Hey there, bargain hunters! Get ready to snag some incredible deals because Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. And, to heighten the anticipation, brands are already announcing deals. So that’s what we’re highlighting today. These are the early Amazon Prime Day deals you absolutely must check out.

First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. This brand-new 2023 smartphone is all about capturing stunning photos that will take your Instagram game to the next level. Its seriously advanced 50 MP camera will blow you away with the quality of your shots. Whether you’re shooting in low-light conditions or need to capture intricate details, this phone has you covered.

Next are the JBL Tune 510BT wireless over-ear headphones. If you’re tired of tangled wires and want the freedom to move while jamming to your favorite tunes, these headphones are your new best friends. With up to 40 hours of battery life, they let you enjoy your music all day long. And if you’re in a rush, the speed charge feature gives you an extra 2 hours of playtime in just 5 minutes.

So get ready to score some epic deals on these awesome early Amazon Prime Day finds!

The JBL Tune 510T headphones are a steal at $39.90. Treat yourself to high-quality audio tech for an unbeatable price.

JBL Tune 510T product video

Next up are the JBL Tune 510BT wireless over-ear headphones. Jam out with the JBL Pure Bass sound that you’d usually find in famous venues worldwide.

With Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, these headphones let you listen wirelessly. They even make it easy to switch between 2 devices.

The best part? They offer up to a whopping 40 hours of playtime, and a quick 5-minute charge gives you an extra 2 hours of use. With an adjustable headband and four color options, these comfortable headphones are perfect for music lovers on the go.

And the added convenience of voice-assistant support and hands-free calls makes them one of our favorite Early Amazon Prime Day deals.

The Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a sweet $99.99 instead of $199.98. Protect your home for less.

Ring Video Doorbell Bundle components

Ready for some exciting home upgrades? Check out the Ring Video Doorbell. This bundle includes a sleek Satin Nickel video doorbell and a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery in White.

With 1080p HD video, it lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. The improved motion detection, privacy zones, and crisper night vision enhance your home security.

Setup is a breeze, and you can power it with a built-in rechargeable battery or connect it to existing doorbell wires. Want to keep an eye on things when you’re away? With a Ring Protect Plan, you can record all your videos and review them for up to 180 days.

The Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi System is 36% off for a total of $89.99. It’s a good deal on faster, more reliable internet.

Amazon eero 6+ mesh on a side table

Looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi experience? The Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system is the answer. With gigabit speed support and Wi-Fi 6 technology, you’ll enjoy blazing-fast gaming and seamless multitasking across your entire home network.

The patented TrueMesh technology ensures reliable connectivity without dead spots. Setting it up is a breeze, with the eero app guiding you through the process.

The Nupro Star Wars The Mandalorian Stand for Amazon Echo Dot (4th & 5th Gen) is 25% off for just $29.99. Treat yourself to galaxy-inspired organization!

Nupro Star Wars The Mandalorian Stand for Amazon Echo Dot

You can make your Echo Dot stand out with the Nupro Star Wars The Mandalorian Stand. This playful stand will light up the eyes of every Star Wars fan.

Designed to fit the Echo Dot 4th and 5th gen, it adds a fun touch to your smart home setup without interfering with its functions. Made with durable material, it withstands day-to-day use and adds a touch of intergalactic charm to your tabletop or nightstand.

But you’ll have to act fast on this deal. It’s available in only limited quantities, so the company is honoring purchases for Prime members by invitation only. Request your invitation on the Amazon page as it’s one of the most in-demand early Amazon Prime Day deals.

The Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13″ laptop is 25% off for Prime Day. Get its powerful performance for $749.99 instead of $999.99.

Apple 2020 13″ MacBook Air front view

Now, let’s talk laptops! The Apple 2020 13″ MacBook Air Laptop with M1 Chip offers all-day battery life, perfect for those on the move. Its powerful performance, courtesy of the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, handles everything from professional editing to gaming with ease.

With a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display, the visuals come alive. And don’t worry about compatibility; your existing apps like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and Google Drive all work seamlessly on this MacBook Air.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen earbuds are $199.99 instead of $249. It’s a steep markdown on an Apple favorite.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen in use

Then, you can indulge in rich audio with the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. Equipped with the H2 chip, these earbuds deliver smarter noise cancellation and immersive sound. They now come with 4 pairs of silicone tips to ensure a customizable fit and all-day comfort.

With personalizable Spatial Audio and improved battery life, they’ll fully immerse you in your favorite music and have a longer listening experience. Controlling your AirPods is easier than ever with swipe gestures for adjusting volume, play/pause, and answering calls.

The OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 57% off. Snag effortlessly clean floors for just $149.99.

OKP Life K2 in blue

The OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner keeps your home clean and tidy on a daily basis. With 4 cleaning modes (Auto clean, Spot clean, Wall Follow clean, and Manual clean), it can adapt to your needs. The K2 robot has a long running time of up to 100 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Take advantage of the smart app and easily create a cleaning schedule, change modes, and control the direction. You can even use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant to start and stop the cleaning process.

Equipped with advanced FreeMove Technology 2.0 and anti-collision infrared sensors, the K2 robot efficiently cleans your home, making it one of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals.

The SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker is a whopping 44% off. Homemade fizzy water is just $89.99 instead of $159.99.

SodaStream E-TERRA in a kitchen

Enjoy the convenience of making fresh sparkling water with the SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker. This package includes the sparkling water maker, a 60L CO2 cylinder, and a dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle.

Powered by the CO2 cylinder, this water maker is energy efficient and can carbonate up to 60 liters of water. It is compatible with all SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles (BPA-free and eco-friendly), except for the SodaStream glass carafe.

The EWA Travel Case Packed Portable Bluetooth Speaker is just $21.99 instead of $40. Bring music everywhere for less.

EWA Travel Case Packed Portable Bluetooth Speaker in use

Last but not least, the EWA Travel Case Packed Portable Bluetooth Speaker has impressive volume and bass with the A106Pro mini speaker. It’s small in size but delivers crystal clear sound and room-filling loudness through its powerful driver and subwoofer.

Take your music on the go with its lightweight design and carrying case. What’s more, you’ll enjoy up to 5 hours of playtime with the built-in rechargeable battery. With a simple yet stylish design, this speaker focuses on delivering great sound without unnecessary features.

Don’t wait to take advantage of these early Amazon Prime Day Deals!

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) smart display comes with a smart LED light and a 38% discount. Buy it for just $162.99 instead of $264.98.

Echo Show 10 3rd Gen in white

Experience the ultimate smart home upgrade with the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) bundled with a smart LED bulb. This dynamic duo brings convenience and style to your space. The Echo Show 10 features a 10.1″ HD screen that moves with you, allowing you to stay connected while multitasking.

Then, you can use your voice to control the included smart LED bulb. Plus, the bulb replaces standard A19 bulbs and delivers 800 lumens, making any room brighter.

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve brews multiple cup sizes. It’s 21% off for just $149.78 instead of $189.99. It’s better coffee for less than you’d normally pay.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve in brushed gold

Kickstart your mornings with the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve. This versatile brewer allows you to enjoy your favorite cup sizes, ranging from 4 to 12 ounces. With its strong brew button, you get a bolder taste.

Meanwhile, the iced setting lets you brew hot coffee over ice, creating a refreshing and full-flavored iced coffee experience. The K-Elite also has a hot water on-demand button, perfect for preparing instant soups or oatmeal. With its large 75oz water reservoir, you can brew up to 8 cups before needing to refill.

The Greater Goods Slow Masticating Juicer extracts the maximum flavor and nutrients. It’s a steal at just $99.88 instead of $109.88.

Greater Goods Slow Masticating Juicer with oranges

Enhance your healthy lifestyle with the Greater Goods Slow Masticating Juicer. This powerful juicer extracts the purest, nutrient-rich flavors from your fruits and vegetables with ease. Its slow masticating technology ensures maximum yield and preserves essential nutrients.

Best of all, the juicer operates quietly so that you can enjoy fresh juice without a grating noise. Designed with a compact and intuitive design, it fits nearly any kitchen space. And the best part? Cleaning is a breeze with its dishwasher-safe parts. It’s one of the best early Amazon Prime Day Deals.

The Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 portable projector is impressively portable and shines 3,000-lumen images. Purchase it for $299.99 instead of $429.99.

Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W001 in white

Elevate your entertainment experience with the Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 portable projector. Sleek and lightweight, this projector delivers stunning images up to 300 inches. Plus, its ultra-bright 3,000 lumens of color and white brightness offer outstanding-quality images in any lighting.

Meanwhile, the projector features best-in-class color accuracy, displaying 100% of the RGB color signal for vibrant and true-to-life colors. Plus, it is compatible with popular streaming devices, so you can enjoy your favorite content.

The TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill walking pad helps you get a walk or run in while you work. It’s currently $179 instead of $219.

TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill in use

Step up your productivity with the Under Desk Treadmill walking pad. This versatile and efficient treadmill is great for quick workouts at home or the office. With a speed range of 0.5-5 MPH, it accommodates walking, jogging, and running.

Additionally, the treadmill’s compact size fits under desks, in living rooms, bedrooms, or offices, making it convenient for any space. Equipped with a 5-layer anti-slip running belt and a 265 lbs weight capacity, it provides a safe and comfortable experience. The treadmill also has an LED display for tracking calories burned, speed, time, and distance.

The FOREO LUNA 3 facial cleansing brush gives you fresher, brighter skin by lifting away dirt and oil. It’s currently 50% off for $109.50 instead of $219.

FOREO LUNA 3 in pink

Achieve radiant and healthy-looking skin with the FOREO LUNA 3 facial cleansing brush. This 2-in-1 device cleanses and firms your skin, powered by T-Sonic pulsations. Made of velvety soft silicone, the LUNA 3 is bacteria-resistant and 35x more hygienic than nylon brushes.

It removes up to 99.5% of dirt, oil, and makeup residue, leaving your skin refreshed and rejuvenated. The LUNA 3 also smoothes the appearance of fine lines and promotes microcirculation for a brighter complexion. It’s one of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is 29% off for Prime Day. So it’s just $199 instead of $279.99. Treat yourself to advanced health and fitness features for less.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on a person’s wrist

Stay connected and keep track of your wellness with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. This advanced smartwatch features an accurate sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages. With body composition analysis, you can monitor your body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index (BMI) right from your wrist.

What’s more, this smartwatch also boasts improved sensor accuracy, providing you with precise heart rate monitoring and wellness insights. With its sleek design and intuitive interface, it’s a helpful companion for a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

The JBL Endurance Race waterproof true wireless sport earbuds are IP67 water resistant. Get them for just $59.95 instead of $79.95.

JBL Endurance Race in a lifestyle scene

Rock out to bold sound and rich bass with the JBL Endurance Race wireless earbuds. These earbuds have a 6mm dynamic driver that delivers an immersive music experience. With up to 30 hours of battery life, you’ll never miss a beat.

The rugged and waterproof design allows you to stay active in any environment. Plus, the earbuds come with dual beamforming mics for clear calls and easy access to voice assistants like Google and Alexa. And you can stay aware of your environment with the Ambient Aware mode.

The Polaroid Now I-Type instant camera has autofocus for improved shoots. Buy it for $89.88 instead of $119.99.

Polaroid Originals Now I-Type in black

Capture every life moment with the Polaroid Now I-Type instant camera. This point-and-shoot analog instant camera comes with film, so you can start shooting right away. The camera is made with 40% recycled materials and features a USB-C rechargeable battery for eco-friendly convenience.

Get creative with double exposure and self-timer features. Plus, the accurate flash creates balanced shoots. Compatible with i-Type film and 600 film, the Polaroid Now lets you keep your memories forever in original Polaroid photographs.

The Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator is a handy gadget for your car, eBike, or motorcycle. And it’s only $199.97 instead of $129.97.

Fanttik X8 APEX in a video

Experience the power and convenience of the Fanttik X8 APEX cordless tire inflator. This tire inflator is designed for speed, providing 32L/Min of airflow to inflate tires quickly. With its rechargeable 7800mAh battery, it offers up to 40 minutes of wireless continuous runtime.

Impressively, the inflator comes with 4 preset inflation modes and a manual mode. The large LCD dual display shows real-time and preset pressure values for accurate inflation. Plus, the inflator doubles as a portable power supply with its USB-C input and USB-A output ports.

How can I find the best deals on Amazon Prime Day?

To find the best deals on Amazon Prime Day, you can visit the Amazon website directly and browse through the available deals. Additionally, many technology and shopping websites, such as ZDNET, compile lists of the best deals across various categories, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more. These lists often provide links to specific products and their discounted prices, making it easier for you to find the best deals.

What are invite-only deals?

Amazon is trying a new promotion strategy this Prime Day with invite-only deals. For these deals, Prime members can request an invitation to buy some of Prime Day’s most exclusive deals.

Can I use gift cards or promotional codes during Prime Day?

Yes, you can use Amazon gift cards and promotional codes to make purchases during Prime Day. When checking out, you’ll have the option to enter your gift card or promotional code, and the corresponding amount or discount will be applied to your total.

Are there any restrictions on Prime Day purchases?

While most items are eligible for Prime Day discounts, there may be certain restrictions on specific products. Some deals may have limited quantities available, and once they sell out, the discount may no longer apply. Additionally, certain deals may be limited to specific regions or countries, so it’s essential to check the availability and restrictions before making a purchase.

Can I return items purchased during Prime Day?

Yes, items purchased during Prime Day are generally eligible for Amazon’s standard return policy. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can initiate a return within the specified return window, which is typically 30 days. However, it’s always a good idea to review the return policy for each individual item before making a purchase.

