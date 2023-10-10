Our favorite Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers you can snag now

Ready to score the hottest discounts of the year? Then check out these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers. From electronics to home essentials, these markdowns are too good to pass up!

Attention, bargain shoppers! Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, and you know what that means. Yes, it’s time to round up the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers out there.

We scoured the virtual aisles to bring you steep discounts on some of the year’s most popular products. So, whether you’re a gamer, a security-conscious homeowner—or both—we’ve got you covered.

First up, the newly released Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen 2023) is 56% off today and tomorrow. Treat yourself to smart tech at your bedside so you can get your day started early.

Then, if you’ve been thinking about buying a new gaming monitor, now’s the time to act. The Samsung 25″ Odyssey G4 monitor is 34% off for Prime Day, making it $229.99 instead of $349.99.

Roborock Q5+ vacuuming a spill

Amazon deal price: $399.99 (Typical price: $699.99)

Get sparkling clean floors with zero effort when you have the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum. This cutting-edge device combines high suction power, a long-lasting battery, and hands-free cleaning. With its Auto-Empty Dock Pure, you can say goodbye to dustbin emptying for up to 7 weeks.

My favorite feature is the voice assistant compatibility. It lets you customize cleaning schedules with a simple voice command. Overall, this intelligent vacuum is great for multi-level homes thanks to its advanced mapping and safety features.

Samsung 25″ Odyssey G4 front and side view

Amazon deal price: $229.99 (Typical price: $349.99)

Elevate your gaming experience with the Samsung 25″ Odyssey G4 gaming monitor. Its FHD resolution and IPS panel bring your games to life, offering vivid colors and a wide 178º viewing angle for clarity. With a lightning-fast 240 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time, you’ll enjoy lag-free, ultra-smooth gameplay that immerses you in the action.

Thanks to its ergonomic stand and Auto Source Switch+ feature, this monitor is all about enhancing your gaming setup for maximum comfort and convenience.

PitPet Smart Automatic Pet Feeder in white

Amazon deal price: $23.49 (Typical price: $29.99)

Whether you’re swamped at work, away on vacation, or just catching up on sleep, the PitPet Smart Automatic Pet Feeder has you covered. It can hold up to 6 liters of pet food, which translates to 6 daily meals for your cat over 35 days—or 20 days for a small dog.

I love how the feeder dispenses precise portions, so users don’t have to worry about their pet overeating. This pet gadget even works during power outages thanks to a dual power supply and memory setting.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K front view

The Amazon deal price: $22.99 (Typical price: $49.99)

Enhance your TV time with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It brings vibrant 4K Ultra HD, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support. It also delivers immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles when paired with compatible audio systems.

Then, it gives you access to over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. Alexa’s in the house, too, thanks to the Alexa Voice Remote. Whether you want to check the weather, set the mood with dimmed lights, or listen to music, just ask Alexa.

Sony WH-1000X M4 official video

Amazon deal price: $248 (Typical price: $348)

Experience next-level noise cancellation with the Sony WH-1000X M4 headphones. They allow you to dive into your tunes with unrivaled noise-canceling tech. You’ll hear every word and beat with total clarity. There are even additional mics that isolate sound while you talk for better call quality.

What’s more, the WH-1000X M4’s Touch Sensor controls put everything at your fingertips—pause, play, skip tracks, crank up the volume, activate your voice assistant, and even answer phone calls. Plus, it’s got a nifty trick: the speak-to-chat feature automatically lowers the volume during conversations.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt on a dresser

Amazon deal price: $29.99 (Typical Price: $59.99)

Keep your home under a watchful eye with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt indoor security camera. This smart camera can rotate to give you a 360º view of any room, and it’s all accessible from your tablet, smartphone, or other Alexa devices. Just swipe on the Blink app to pan left and right or tilt up and down.

I appreciate the HD video and infrared night vision. You’ll see everything crisply, even after dark. And, if something’s afoot, it’ll ping you with real-time motion alerts, no matter where you are. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt also offers 2-way audio, so you can chat with whoever’s on the other end through the app.

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Gen on a nightstand

The Amazon deal price: $39.99 (Typical Price: $89.99)

Get nightstand smarts with the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen 2023) smart display. It boasts enhanced speakers for richer sound and a host of new features to streamline your mornings, including a 5.5″ display for quick access to news, weather, cameras, video calls, and music streaming.

With improved speaker quality delivering crisper vocals and deeper bass, it’s great for enjoying music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Alexa responds swiftly to your commands, allowing you to control lights, music, and more before even getting out of bed. Sounds like my kind of gadget!

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker side view

Amazon deal price: $118.99 (Typical Price: $169.99)

Get ready to celebrate the Star Wars 40th Anniversary with the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker. Inside, you’ll find 6 cool LEGO Star Wars minifigures, including Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT Drivers, and 2 Snowtroopers.

This AT-AT figure is posable, with movable legs, a head that opens to reveal a cockpit for 3 minifigures, and spring-loaded shooters for epic battles. Plus, it’s got neat extras like foldout panels, a speeder bike, and a bottom hatch for Luke to toss in a thermal detonator.

Peloton Bike+ in a home gym

Amazon deal price: $1,995 (Typical price: $2,495)

Transform your fitness journey with the Peloton Bike+. This cutting-edge stationary bike offers a complete total-body workout experience, seamlessly transitioning from cycling to strength training, yoga, meditation, and beyond. It’s all available via the Peloton All-Access Membership.

The design is interesting because it can fit compact spaces. Plus, the Bike+ features an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, accommodating riders of all heights. You also get an array of features including a rotating screen with 360° movement, studio-quality sound, resistance control options, and a touchscreen display.

Casper Sleep Original Pillow side view

Amazon deal price: $57 (Typical price: $65)

The Casper Original Sleep Pillow offers the ideal combination of support and comfort for your sleep. Its innovative pillow-in-pillow design is packed with microfiber fill, ensuring you get the support your neck needs while enjoying plush, comfort.

Moreover, this is a high-quality pillow that uses my favorite breathable percale weave. It keeps you cool throughout the night. Plus, cleaning is a breeze thanks to a removable, machine-washable outer layer.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is taking place on October 10 and 11, 2023, running for a total of 48 hours. However, the exact date can vary, so it’s best to keep an eye out for official announcements from Amazon.

How long does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days last?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days typically lasts for 48 hours, offering a 2-day window filled with exciting deals. It’s a 2-day shopping extravaganza with incredible deals on a wide range of products.

What kind of products are discounted on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers discounts on a wide range of products across various categories. You can find deals on electronics, home appliances, fashion items, beauty products, kitchen gadgets, and much more. It’s an excellent opportunity to save on popular brands and snag bargains.

Can I expect better deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days compared to other sales events?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is known for offering some of the best deals of the year, often surpassing other sales events. It’s a great time to score significant discounts, exclusive offers, and limited-time promotions. However, it’s always a good idea to compare prices and do some research before making a purchase to ensure you get the best deal.

