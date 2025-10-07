12 Prime Day tablet deals: Galaxy, iPad, Fire, OnePlus, and Wacom for productivity and fun at every budget

I love finding the perfect tablet without overspending, and Prime Day makes that simple. There’s something for every need and budget.

Image Credit: OpenAI’s Sora

High-end tablets with fast processors and stunning OLED displays often go above $1,000, while $100-something models handle simple browsing or reading. Picking the right one can be confusing, but Amazon’s Prime Day tablet deals make it easier by highlighting the top options (and are nicer on your wallet).

Whether you’re after AI features, want to run demanding games, or need a device to stay productive, I’ve found tablets that suit every need and budget.

Samsung tablet Prime Day deals

Android tablets have come a long way from being just oversized phones. They now shine as tools for work and fun. The system itself keeps improving, and developers take full advantage of the bigger screens. That’s why Galaxy Tab users enjoy more freedom, like juggling multiple apps at once and installing apps without limits.

1. Galaxy Tab A9+

Image Credit: Amazon

The $148.94 (32% OFF) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ nails what a budget tablet should offer. You get a big 11-inch screen for movies and shows, a clean design, smooth performance, and a microSD slot for extra space.

2. Galaxy Tab S10 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE ($414.99, 17% OFF) hits the sweet spot between cost and capability at $414.99 (17% OFF). It’s a strong midrange Android tablet with an accurate S Pen, long battery life, smooth One UI experience, and a comfortable build. It doesn’t chase flagship power but gets the essentials right.

Many people use the Tab S10 FE for taking notes, and it captures handwriting with impressive accuracy. It feels quick, responsive, and light in the hand.

3. Galaxy Tab S10+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ ($834.99, 17% OFF) stands out as a powerhouse Android tablet with fast performance, smart productivity tools, and useful AI features. One of the coolest parts is Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image, which transforms rough doodles into polished artwork.

Apple iPad Prime Day deals

Tablets don’t match a laptop in all tasks, but an iPad handles plenty of work. For entertainment, nothing beats pulling out your iPad on a flight to watch a great movie while people walk past in the aisle. I’ve recommended iPads as the top tablets for a long time, and that still holds.

4. iPad 11-inch (A16)

Since the iPad first launched, Apple has led the tablet market. Over 14 years later, the Cupertino giant still dominates, making up more than 40% of tablet shipments by the end of 2023. A large portion of these sales comes from Apple’s entry-level iPad.

The iPad 11-inch (A16), now $279 with a 20% discount, works well for most users. It supports the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Center Stage calls, and offers enough power for gaming on the go. Owners say that the A16 Bionic chip keeps performance smooth and responsive.

5. iPad Air 11-inch (M3)

Image Credit: Apple

The iPad Air ($449, 25% OFF) is a versatile and powerful tablet, featuring the M3 chip for Apple Intelligence, a brilliant Liquid Retina display, and Touch ID for easy access.

6. iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4)

If you want top-tier tablet performance, the M4 iPad Pro ($899, 10% OFF) is the one to get. It delivers the ultimate iPad experience in a thin, light design, with the Ultra Retina XDR display, powerful M4 chip, and superfast wireless connectivity.

Amazon Fire Prime Day deals

Amazon Fire tablets strike a balance between price and quality, making them the best affordable option for reading and watching videos, with access to a large library of movies, ebooks, and music.

7. Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 ($54.99, 45% OFF) is an excellent budget tablet for reading or streaming videos, especially if you use Amazon’s content library.

8. Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Image Credit: Amazon

Perfect for little hands, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro ($64.99, 54% OFF) is easy to use and navigate. Its lightweight design makes it simple for kids to carry around, and the 8-inch HD screen is just the right size to slip into a bag without any trouble.

By the way, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro also comes with 6 months of Amazon Kids+, offering unlimited ad-free, age-appropriate content that keeps children entertained and learning.

9. Fire HD 10

You can navigate the Amazon Fire HD 10 ($69.99, 50% OFF) with ease thanks to its fast, responsive performance, which is 25% quicker than the previous generation. You’ll also love the sharp, 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, perfect for videos, reading, or browsing the web.

10. Fire Max 11

The Amazon Fire Max 11’s ($189.99, 32% OFF) vivid 11-inch screen, with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution), lets you see every detail in your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. I find that around 10–11 inches is perfect for most tasks—any smaller, and reading PDFs with small fonts becomes difficult.

11. OnePlus Pad 3

The OnePlus Pad 3 has a sharp display, strong processor, and smooth software all packed into a thin, light design. It competes with Samsung’s Galaxy tablets and matches up with Apple’s lineup.

Inside, the OnePlus Pad 3 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 12 GB of RAM. Expect fast performance and smooth multitasking. Amazon Prime Day drops the price to $594.99 with a 15% discount.

12. Wacom One 13 touch

Image Credit: Wacom

The Wacom One 13 touch ($569, 5% OFF) pen display gives you multitouch control and a bright screen with clear images, making it a solid pick for new artists. It sits at the top of Wacom’s budget-friendly drawing tablet lineup.

What’s cool is you don’t have to stick to just the pen. You can use 10 different gestures to scroll, pan, and zoom while you work. The catch is that the Wacom One 13 touch doesn’t come with a built-in kickstand like the previous model, so you’ll need to find another way to prop it up or get a separate stand.

Before you go

I’ve found that matching a tablet to your needs—and snagging it at a discount—makes the choice way less overwhelming. Whether you’re after a powerful iPad for work and creativity, a Galaxy Tab for multitasking freedom, or an affordable Fire for reading and streaming, there’s something for every budget.



