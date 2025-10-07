10 Prime Day Apple deals on AirTags, Watches, iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs

I’m always on the lookout for the best Apple deals, and Prime Day never disappoints. This year, I found discounts on AirTags, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

Image Credit: OpenAI’s Sora

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2025 runs from October 7-8. Apple is cutting prices on several products, with AirTags up to 34% off. I got my M3 MacBook Air during Prime Day Apple deals in 2024, so now is a smart time to pick up a MacBook while it costs less.

Need an iPad? There’s a deal waiting. Looking for an Apple Watch? You can grab one, too. If you do editing, the iMac will make a big difference, letting you work at near-native resolution on a 5K screen. Withour further ado, let’s check out all the deals.

1. AirTag

AirTags cost $64.99 for a pack of 4, thanks to a 34% discount. They tap into Apple’s huge device network to help you locate lost belongings. If an Apple device is nearby, you can pinpoint an item’s exact location.

Prime Day iPad deals

If you like reading ebooks, watching videos on the go, or taking notes, an iPad can help a lot. But don’t go hungry or broke just to get one. Prime Day gives you a perfect chance to grab an iPad at a lower price.

2. iPad 11-inch (Wi-Fi / 128 GB)

The base iPad with the A16 chip isn’t Apple’s most powerful tablet, but it’s the one most people should pick. It has solid build quality, a good screen, reliable performance, and long battery life.

If you plan to play a lot of games, storage may run out fast. However, for browsing Safari, watching YouTube, or taking notes, 128 GB is more than enough. At $279 (20% OFF), the 11-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 128 GB is a smart choice.

3. M3 iPad Air 11-inch (Wi-Fi / 128 GB)

Image Credit: Apple

The M3 chip gives the 2025 Air ($449, 25% OFF) an edge over the previous model in speed, battery life, media playback, and camera performance. The iPad Air runs iPadOS 18.4, which offers a range of multitasking tools, and you can connect it to an external monitor or laptop through the USB-C port.

4. M3 iPad 13-inch (Wi-Fi / 128 GB)

Some people love the 11-inch iPad Air for its compact display, while others want more screen space. That’s where the 13-inch M3 iPad Air (Wi-Fi / 128 GB) comes in. Its Liquid Retina display delivers P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, making everything look sharp and vibrant. The 13-inch M3 iPad Air costs $649 with a 19% discount.

5. M4 iPad Pro 11-Inch (Wi-Fi / 256 GB)

The iPad Pro delivers the ultimate iPad experience in a thin, light design. It has the Ultra Retina XDR display, blazing performance from the M4 chip, and superfast wireless connectivity.

The M4 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi / 256 GB) ($899, 10% OFF) also comes with 4 speakers, while the regular iPad has only 2 at the bottom. If you watch movies or TV shows in landscape mode, the Pro’s speaker setup gives a much bigger soundstage and more volume.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Smartwatches let you catch important phone notifications, send messages, and track your activity. If you have an iPhone, an Apple Watch helps you keep your phone in your pocket while checking messages, controlling smart devices, getting directions, monitoring heart health, and tracking fitness. Here are a couple of awesome Apple Watch deals I found for Prime Day on Amazon.

6. Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)

People who own the second-gen Apple Watch SE ($199.99, 28% OFF) with the silver aluminum case say it fits right into their everyday routine. It looks sleek on the wrist and comes with plenty of features that help you stay on top of your health and stay connected. One feature that stands out is the health tracking. You can keep track of your heart rate and get alerts if something seems off, which can give peace of mind.

7. Apple Watch Series 10

Image Credit: Guido Lamanna, Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 works with iPhones and delivers the best mix of style, notifications, apps, battery life, activity tracking, and value. I love that it can spot signs of chronic high blood pressure and alert you to possible hypertension. Right now, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm case] with a rose gold aluminum case for just $279 with a 30% discount.

Prime Day MacBook deals

Last year, I scored my M3 MacBook Air on a discount, and I’m grateful for it (hoping that feeling sticks for the next 5 years or so). This year, the deals look solid again.

8. MacBook Air M4 (2025)

The 13-inch MacBook Air I recommend in 2025 ($999, 17% OFF) comes with an M4 chip, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage—the same setup I use on my M3 MacBook Air.

The M4 chip delivers performance well beyond excellent. Its efficiency also gives the MacBook Air impressive battery life. In tests that involve continuous web browsing, the 2025 MacBook Air often lasts up to 15 hours.

9. MacBook Pro M4 (2024)

The MacBook Pro M4 (2024) runs Apple’s latest macOS, called Sequoia. Most updates keep the core features the same but improve split-screen management, presenter controls for video calls, and add quality-of-life upgrades to Apple’s built-in apps. You can pick up the MacBook Pro M4 (2024) for $1,399 thanks to a 13% discount.

10. iMac (2024)

Image Credit: Apple

With M4, the 2024 iMac ($1,348.50, 10% OFF) runs up to 1.7x faster for everyday tasks and up to 2.1x faster for demanding work like photo editing and gaming compared to the iMac with M1.

Parting thoughts

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to grab Apple gear, Prime Big Deal Days 2025 is it. From AirTags to iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and iMacs, Amazon has discounts that make upgrading or adding to your setup worthwhile.