Protect your MacBook in style: Top picks for the best laptop sleeves

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 28, 2024, 7:00 am EDT

From budget steals to luxe picks, here’s your guide to the best laptop sleeves that'll keep your computer safe and looking fresh!

The best laptop sleeves for your MacBook / Image Credit: Aleksanders Karevs, Unsplash

Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Pro this week—are you ready? Whether you’re planning on grabbing the latest model or sticking with your current one, now’s the perfect time to invest in a reliable laptop sleeve. We’re covering the best laptop sleeves of 2024, from budget-friendly finds to high-end designs, so you can keep your MacBook safe and stylish.

A laptop sleeve is a simple but essential way to safeguard your tech. Chances are, your laptop spends plenty of time outside its bag—in the wild terrain of everyday life. So, it makes sense to keep a lightweight yet sturdy case over it as an extra layer of protection.

Because drops, bumps, and even the occasional spill happen. My laptop accidentally fell out of my laptop bag once—but thankfully, the sleeve was on. The right sleeve can absorb impact, prevent scratches, and even resist a bit of water. With options under $10, there’s simply no way to lose.

Ready to find the sleeve of your dreams? See my picks below!

1. tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve

tomtoc 360
tomtoc 360° in Black

The tomtoc 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve has received glowing reviews from the Wirecutter, NBC Select, and other reputable publications. Users love its high-quality protection and design features like 360° drop protection (hence, the name!), spill-resistant recycled fabrics, and YKK zippers.

The sleeve comes in a range of sizes that fit up to a 16″ MacBook Pro to an 11″ iPad Pro/Air. Meanwhile, it also boasts storage—the extra front pocket holds things like your mouse, charger, and cable. Best of all, it comes in 11 different color options.

Amazon Price: $30.99

2. Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve

Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve
Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve in gray

A brand that always creates stylish products, Lenovo didn’t disappoint with the Urban Laptop Sleeve. Compatible with up to a 14″ laptop or notebook, it has a durable, water-resistant design—you won’t have to worry about rain or water splashes getting to your MacBook in this sleeve.

Conveniently, it also has a carrying handle and a slim, lightweight form factor—so you might even be able to ditch your laptop bag or keep your heavy backpack at home. The streamlined design is modern and professional, making it a solid choice for the office or school.

Amazon List Price: $15.99 Deal Price: $12.74 SAVE 20%

3. MOFT Laptop Bag Sleeve

Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve
MOFT Laptop Bag Sleeve in Deep Blue

With a built-in stand that folds out origami style, the MOFT Laptop Bag Sleeve is one elegant laptop sleeve. And, at $59.99, it’s also a pricy one. But if money isn’t an issue, you’ll appreciate the stylish design and the stand’s 2 adjustable angles.

And while the storage area looks slim, it actually expands to fit a mouse, power adapter, or keys. At just 7mm thin, it protects your laptop from scratches and the odd splash of water—it easily holds laptops up to 5 kg.

Amazon Price: $59.99

4. Inateck 360° Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Bag

Inateck 360 Degree Protection Laptop Bag
Inateck 360° with accessories bag

Compatible with 13″, 14″, 15″, and 16″ Laptops, the Inateck 360° is protection in a convenient and minimalist design. With thoughtful touches like a strip at the opening that prevents the zipper from scratching your laptop and cotton-padded sides, it cradles your MacBook like a baby.

I like the accessory compartment; a zipped bag on the front of the sleeve. It’s a handy spot for keeping small-to-mid-sized essentials like keys, cards, and cords.

Amazon Price: $20.99

5. MOSISO Sleeve Bag

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Bag
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve front view

An Amazon’s Choice product, the MOSISO Laptop Sleeve is popular for its comfortable soft shell design. A polyester foam padding layer protects your laptop from bumps and shocks, while the soft fabric interior prevents scratches. The polyester also offers some water resistance.

It’s modern yet professional and ideal for anyone who carries their work laptop on the go. Available in a huge array of colors, you can style it to suit your tastes.

Amazon Prices: $15.99

6. Nillkin Laptop Sleeve for MacBook Pro

Nillkin Laptop Sleeve for MacBook Pro
Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with a laptop and a mouse

I use the Nillkin Laptop Sleeve to protect my MacBook Pro. Don’t worry, this isn’t paid advertisment—I just like the product. It’s great if, like me, you sometimes work at a coffee shop or while traveling. The built-in stand and mouse pad let me set up a workspace pretty much anywhere—all you need is a table or desk.

The fold-out stand has 2 adjustable angles, and the sleeve fits 13’–14″ laptops like the MacBook Pros, Airs, and some Microsoft Surface Laptops. Made from high-quality PU leather, it’s soft to the touch and absorbs shocks.

Amazon Price: $32.99

7. HexinYigjly 13.3–14″

HexinYigjly Laptop Case
HexinYigjly Laptop Sleeve in color options

The HexinYigjly Laptop Sleeve is as cheap as it comes, but it has good aesthetics. It comes in 6 colors and has clean, modern lines that’ll complement the rest of your setup. It boasts PU leather material and its outer layer is dustproof and waterproof.

Slim and sleek, it also doesn’t add extra bulk to your laptop. That way, it’ll fit easily in backpacks, briefcases, and luggage. If you travel often and just want some extra coverage for your laptop while it’s in a bag, this is a practical option.

Amazon Price: $6.99

8. Bellroy Sleeve

Bellroy Laptop Sleeve
Bellroy Laptop Sleeve in Navy

Another of the best laptop sleeves in 2024 is the Bellroy Laptop Sleeve. It’s another splurge-worthy item, but it uses fabrices from recycled sources—like PET bottles, fishing nets, and industrial nylon offcuts. So, it’s a sleeve that definitely keeps sustainability in mind if that’s something you shop for.

It fits laptops up to 16″ and has a cool magnetic closure—with it, you can slide your laptop in one-handed and snap it shut. It’s one less thing to struggle with throughout the day!

Price: About $64

9. BAGSMART Laptop Sleeve

BAGSMART 13_3 Inch Laptop Carrying Sleeve Case
BAGSMART front view

While a budget find, the BAGSMART Laptop Sleeve looks glamorous with its puffy, quilted exterior. Priced at just $15.99, it delivers 360° of coverage, keeping your MacBook safe and sound.

What’s more, it’s an all-in-one solution for your portable tech. The accessory pocket stores things like a mouse, charger, and webcam. I love the extendable handle, which makes carrying the sleeve in a bag or backpack easier.

Amazon Price: $15.99

Protect your 2024 MacBook

No matter your style or budget, there’s a great sleeve here to keep your tech safe and looking sharp. Grab one to protect your MacBook today! Or, check out our MacBook Accessories category for more ideas!

 

