Quest Nest Book 2: The Divine Forge is a GM-friendly adventure, limiting prep time so you can do what you love

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 17, 2022, 7:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

Make planning your campaign easier with this new GM-friendly adventure. Packed with tips and time-saving details, it still leaves room for your ideas.

Quest Nest Book 2: The Divine Forge is a GM-friendly adventure, limiting prep time so you can do what you love
Quest Nest Book 2: The Divine Forge book cover

Make your RPG passion less time-consuming when you have Quest Nest’s Book 2: The Divine Forge. This GM-friendly adventure takes care of some of the GM’s planning but leaves room for player advocacy and homebrew.

Do you spend hours setting up guilds, developing monsters, and determining deities for your RPG group? Work more effectively with Book 2: The Divine Forge, a new adventure from Quest Nest.

Book 2 has all the tools you need for a gripping tale. And this time, instead of working as a 1-man army, the creator worked with another 11 collaborators to achieve his vision. Let’s check it out!

What does Book 2: The Divine Forge have for GMs?

As a GM, you want to run a realistic game. But you might not have months to prep it. Quest Nest understands. For that reason, it created an adventure setup for you with all the tools a beginner GM might need.

To run this adventure, you don’t have to read Book 1. You don’t even need to read Book 2 multiple times, taking notes along the way.

Nope, each chapter boasts a quick-to-run section and GM Remember This Notes. These make your game easier to plan and play.

The company even includes math for encounters, helping you upscale and downscale. Meanwhile, you also get an area to write initiative/AP/HP, etc., during an encounter.

Furthermore, you also get Villian how-to-RP along with advice from other GMs on running this adventure. Whew, that’s a ton of helpful features.

Quest Nest Book 2 The Divine Forge
Quest Nest Book 2 The Divine Forge
Quest Nest Book 2: The Divine Forge game graphics

What can you expect from this 5e-compatible campaign setting?

Love adventures where every villain has a twist? You can expect that from Book 2: The Divine Forge. It brings you 5 baddies, 4 guilds/cults/ factions, 6 locations, 5 new monsters, 3 new deities, and so much more in over 300 pages.

And, of course, you get the full background on deities, 5 elemental phases, wars, and basic political structures. With so many details, your group might forget the real world for a while.

Quest Nest Book 2 The Divine Forge
Quest Nest Book 2: The Divine Forge world map

How do you play the short version of this GM-friendly campaign?

The short version of the game has your PCs dealing with the aftermath of a war. They then become involved in a blood ritual while conducting an escape for prisoners they once used for testing.

Meanwhile, they discover that the Green Dragon has used the blood ritual to procure a gem that helps him age faster—and become more powerful.

This leads your PCs into the forge, where they try to ensure the Aether can no longer be used for evil. And they may even need to fight off a homebrew Drow Warlock/Priestess in the process.

As your PCs play, they’ll encounter monsters, loot, and items and need to make moral decisions. Oh, and they’ll have to try to avoid becoming an undead!

How do you play the extended version of The Divine Forge?

The extended version of this GM-friendly adventure takes place 3,000 years after a great war between good deities and evil forces over a magical substance called Aether. A gift from the deities, it helps humanoids create magic items.

The game is divided into 4 acts: Act 1: Exploration; Act 2: Further Involvement, Planning, and Backstory; Act 3: Conclusion and Execution; and Act 4: Aftermath.

As you can see, this version is quite comprehensive. As your players continue their campaign, they’ll need to make choices, discover weapons for slaying the Green Dragon, and learn the history of Aether.

Can you use this adventure with a current campaign?

You bet. This GM-friendly adventure enhances your own world with a host of new additions. Think 10 new spells, 1 new class, 10 new magic items, a world with 4 new guilds/factions, and an engaging story for 6th- through 9th-level characters.

So Book 2: The Divine Forge should have plenty of components to spice up other worlds. Even better, you can use the assets at your next RPG session. There’s no need to wait for the right moment.

What’s our verdict on Book 2: The Divine Forge?

If you love your GM duties but can’t spend as much time planning your game nights as you’d like, Book 2: The Divine Forge offers welcome help.

Designed to help GMs with planning, this book provides a full-fledged adventure along with tools like quick-to-run tips, GM Remember Notes, and an area to jot down HP and AC. It even helps with the math for downsizing and upsizing.

Keep your group enthralled and preorder Quest Nest’s Book 2: The Divine Forge on Kickstarter for about $25. The campaign is live now!

What tricks do you have for easier GM planning? Let us know!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories to give this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories to give this holiday season

So what should you give your iPhone 14 user this Christmas? The best iPhone 14 gadget gifts, of course! These iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories take their new iPhone to the next level. Related: Most innovative gadgets to buy this..
Create your own bags in a virtual showroom with the A.bell customizable women’s bag
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Create your own bags in a virtual showroom with the A.bell customizable women’s bag

Create your own handbag when you go for the A.Bell customizable women’s bag. This DIY women’s handbag line offers a virtual showroom and lets you select from 4 bag designs, 3 kinds of buckles, 3 bag colors, and 3 buckle..
Holiday gift guide—best gadgets for her
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best gadgets for her

Wondering what tech devices a woman wants this holiday season? Check out this roundup of the best gadget gifts for her. From a minimalist self-warming coffee mug to a woman’s health-tracking smartwatch, these gifts have the features she’s dreaming of..
Use your energy for playing, not retrieving balls, with this innovative tennis ball picker upper
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Use your energy for playing, not retrieving balls, with this innovative tennis ball picker upper

Burn energy playing tennis, not running after the ball, when you have the Touch Trap. This innovative tennis ball picker upper makes retrieving your ball effortless and prevents injury to the back. Tired of bending down, again and again, to..
Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season

So, you’re loved one is a tech fan. And if you’re unsure what Christmas gift to buy them, today’s roundup has answers. Because while your giftee has plenty of cool stuff, we’re confident that the items on our most innovative..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him

So you’ve got men who love tech on your holiday shopping list. Whether it’s your gaming-obsessed partner or an adventure-loving brother, our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him helps you buy him the perfect gift. From an..
Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym

Experience a new world of workouts with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym. This immersive total-body gym offers 4 home gyms in one piece of equipment and takes you on metaverse travel experiences. Looking to spice up your workouts?..
Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200

Choosing cool tech gifts at affordable prices is a fine art. You could spend hours scouring the internet and still come up with nothing. So we’ve done work for you with these best tech gadgets to buy for under $200...
Early Black Friday deals you can grab today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Early Black Friday deals you can grab today

Black Friday is less than 2 weeks away, but brands are offering deals now. From tech gadgets to mattresses, there are steep discounts to be had on just about everything. So, to help you get the most for your money,..
Smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love

Looking for nursery tech? We’re here to help with a list of smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love. As a first-time parent, you face brand new tasks like tracking feeds and diaper changes. Thankfully, these gadgets lighten..
Top games and accessories of the week: TableTone, Canvas & Fit to print
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games and accessories of the week: TableTone, Canvas & Fit to print

At Gadget Flow, we love board games, TTRPGs, and RPGs. So today, we’re rounding up the top games and accessories of the week. From an adaptive audio app for TTRPGs to a dice game that suits both adult and family..