By Genevieve Healey on Oct 23, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Gaming pro or not, you'll want your gaming setup to be perfect. And, to have that perfect gaming setup, you do need the best gadgets by your side. So, in today's digest, we are focusing on some of the best gaming gadgets that also come with a hefty price tag. If you are looking forward to treat yourself and your gaming setup, these are the best gadgets to go for.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair

If you’re gaming on an old chair or with a controller that doesn’t cut it anymore, this blog is for you. To squish the competition, you need some of the most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup in 2022.

Maybe you haven’t seen the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel yet, but it uses Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology to make it feel like you’re really on the road. And the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition is also a cut above the rest with its iconic designs and features.

What are you waiting for? Get scrolling to discover the latest and most luxurious gaming gadgets you can add to your setup.

1. Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology.

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel in black

Enjoy gaming even more with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. It comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology for a professional-grade connection. Additionally, it comes with features such as extensively tested PRO “thumbsweep” button layout, plus magnetic gear-shift paddles, dual clutch paddles, and easy mounting. This wheel is compatible with both Playstation and Xbox players. In fact, the elite design is developed with and for pro sim drivers. 

You can get yours for $999.99.

2. Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair provides all-day comfort.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair design

Sit in a seriously comfortable spot when you have the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair. Offering high-end performance, the vehicle’s seat upholstery inspired the design. Additionally, it has the hexagonal-stitching used in Lamborghini’s iconic super sports cars. Moreover, providing a weight-balanced seating experience, it boasts premium Alcantara with a dual-textured finish for comfort and durability. Then, its dual-density cushioned backrest provides targeted back comfort paired with the softer seat base. 

This product is coming soon for $1299.

3. Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor offers 4K visuals ideal for both work and play.

Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor design

Doubling up your workspace as your gaming spot makes sense, and the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor is a great way to do that. Boasting impressive 4K visuals, this hybrid monitor produces rich colors. Not only that, but its 31.5-inch UHD display has barely-there bezels for an almost edge-free design. Whether you create content or just consume it, you’ll love its lightning-fast response rates and 144 Hz refresh rate. 

This product is coming soon for $975.

4. LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV is backlight-free & self-lit for a high-quality image.

LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV in use

Take your gaming beyond the competition when you have the LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV. Designed with backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology, it provides exceptional quality no matter how curved it is. In fact, it has 100% color fidelity certification and a 0.1 ms response time. Its fully adjustable screen curvature makes it ideal for console, PC, and cloud gaming as well as live TV and streaming. 

This product is coming soon for $2999.

5. REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone delivers with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone design

Get speed and performance from the REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone. Boasting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this gamer phone also has an upgraded GPU and CPU. So you not only get speed but also power—the power you need to win. Beyond this powerful chip, the 7S Pro also has a no-notch 6.8″ FHD AMOLED display for a full-screen experience. In fact, it also delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling response. 

You can get yours for $899.

6. CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 gaming monitor has up to a 144 Hz refresh rate and a slim design.

CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 gaming monitor on a desktop

Immerse yourself in your games with the CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 gaming monitor. With a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and lightning-fast 1ms MPRT response times, it’s built for fast games. Then, the ultra-slim 32″ panel at 3840 by 2160 resolution gives you a 40% larger screen than a 27″ monitor. That way, you get a larger viewing area to see all the details. 

You can get yours for $999.99.

7. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone has a triple camera system and an aesthetic appeal.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone

Enjoy a full-screen 6.8” AMOLED curved display with the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone. Ideal for watching videos, playing games, browsing restaurant menus, and scrolling social media, it delivers a swift, smooth experience. Moreover, it has an under-display camera setup with a high-pixel density of 400 PPI. Not only that, but it also has a 64 MP triple camera system and dual Sony IMX 787 sensors. 

You can get it for $799.

8. D-BOX VIBE immersive entertainment seat features high-fidelity haptics from D-BOX.

D-BOX VIBE immersive entertainment seat in action

Enjoy immersive high-fidelity haptics used in movie theaters and high-end home theaters in the comfort of your own home! D-BOX VIBE stylish and comfortable chair works with the technology you already own and delivers powerful immersive entertainment. This marvel of engineering and technology delivers 65,000 haptic effects, vertical and backward tilt, and up to 1G force. Chair movement synchronizes to what happens on screen to put you in the action. 

You can preorder yours for $3999.

9. Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset works with Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and mobile games.

Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset in use

Add premium sound to your games with the Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset. This high-end headset comes in Xbox and PlayStation/PC versions and both work for mobile games. While playing, you’ll experience expertly tuned, high-fidelity sound. In fact, with audio powered by advanced Dolby Atmos technology, these headphones arrange audio in a 3D space, so you can be aware of your surroundings. What’s more, the virtual boom arm focuses on your voice thanks to its sensitive microphone array.

You can get yours for $499.

10. Meta Quest Pro VR headset blends physical & digital worlds with mixed reality.

Blend the physical and digital worlds when you wear the Meta Quest Pro VR headset. In fact, its design has an open periphery. So you can see what’s going on in the physical world while you spend time in the virtual one. With lenses in the front and a curved-cell battery in the back, this headset offers a sleek design and comfortable shape. Moreover, this updated headset has a 40% thinner display than Quest 2. 

You can preorder yours for $1499.

Which one of these gadgets would you like to add to your gaming setup? Share with us in the comments below.

