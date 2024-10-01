Raspberry Pi and Sony launch an AI camera module

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 1, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Raspberry Pi and Sony have dropped a new AI camera module, and it’s about to shake up your projects.

Raspberry Pi and Sony launch an AI camera module
Raspberry Pi & Sony’s new AI camera module

Want a bit of technology-based breaking news to liven up your Tuesday? Raspberry Pi just dropped some seriously exciting news with Sony, and it’s about to change the game for AI developers. Meet the brand-new Raspberry Pi AI Camera Module, available now for just $70.

This is exciting news for anyone working on AI projects. Raspberry Pi launched its AI kit back in June, but it’s only compatible with Raspberry Pi 5 and needs a separate camera module to capture image data.

Well, problem solved! Raspberry Pi partnered with Sony to tap into their IMX500 Intelligent Vision Sensor.

Sony’s IMX500 image sensor

Raspberry Pi and Sony launch an AI camera module
Raspberry Pi AI Camera front view

Raspberry Pi says that the new sensor is designed to help people, “…create impressive AI applications and neural network modules using the on-module AI processor.”

All the while, the sensor offers low power consumption and latency—keeping your Raspberry Pi processor unencumbered so it can work on other tasks.

Oh, and it’s compatible with all Raspberry Pi devices! Yep, no one’s getting left out. Whether you’re rocking the latest Raspberry Pi 5 or an older model, you’re covered.

Speed & Performance

Raspberry Pi and Sony launch an AI camera module
Raspberry Pi AI Camera side view

For Raspberry Pi 5 users, the AI camera setup is smooth sailing thanks to a new, faster 2-wire protocol. Older Pi models? You’ll need to upload the 12C protocol, but it’s still totally doable. Once the sensor kicks in, it streams as a standard Bayer image sensor, similar to the Camera Module 3. And, of course, Libcamera integration ensures seamless video processing.

Next-level AI camera specs

Raspberry Pi and Sony launch an AI camera module
Raspberry Pi AI camera vision

The camera packs a 12.3-megapixel punch, recording at 10 fps (4056 x 3040) or 40 fps (2028 x 1520). Need something more hardcore? Scale up your AI models with the AITRIOS platform. You’ll also have access to Sony’s AI Local Studios, which basically holds your hand through training and building AI models.

AI projects just got a major glow-up. If you’re serious about leveling up your AI game, this Raspberry Pi x Sony collab is your next must-have tool.

 

Tech News

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Boost your productivity: Time allocation hacks with digital planners
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Boost your productivity: Time allocation hacks with digital planners
The way you manage your time can make a huge difference in your productivity. Distributing it effectively is not about cramming as many tasks as possible into one day, but about using each hour wisely to get closer to your..
Slay your outdoor Halloween decor with these 2024 trends
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Slay your outdoor Halloween decor with these 2024 trends
October’s almost here, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been plotting your outdoor Halloween decorations for months. Every year, the options for a larger-than-life display expand—from smart lights that cast the ideal eerie glow to giant animatronic witches that’ll..
Can Meta’s Orion true AR glasses replace your VR headset?
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
Can Meta’s Orion true AR glasses replace your VR headset?
“A lot of people have said this is the craziest technology they’ve ever seen,” Zuckerberg boasted during his keynote speech about the Orion true AR glasses. On Wednesday, at Meta Connect 2024, Meta revealed its biggest bet, which is still..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
These next-gen robot shoes are so Instagrammable and comfy
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
These next-gen robot shoes are so Instagrammable and comfy
Forget your regular kicks—Shift Robotics just dropped the Moonwalkers Aero, and they’ve got looks and speed. These next-gen robot shoes are lighter than ever and boost your natural stride like you’re in fast-forward mode. The Moonwalkers X made waves back..

Popular Blog Posts

Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..

You Might Also Like

The best vacuums for all floor types: Our top 2024 picks
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best vacuums for all floor types: Our top 2024 picks

When it comes to keeping your floors clean, finding the right vacuum can make a world of difference. Whether you’ve got hardwood, tile, or carpets, the best vacuums in 2024 have something for everyone. From vacuums that mop and scrub..
Meta Connect 2024: Live updates on the new Quest and what’s coming up in AI and VR
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Meta Connect 2024: Live updates on the new Quest and what’s coming up in AI and VR

Just last week, we gave you an update on what’s coming up at Meta Connect 2024. And here we are, just moments away from the keynote! Going by year on year trends, it seems like another exciting Quest headset is..
Why switch to an Android in 2024? Key reasons to buy an Android phone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Why switch to an Android in 2024? Key reasons to buy an Android phone

Noticing more of your iPhone-using friends making the jump to Android? It’s not just your imagination. Since the spring of 2024, iPhone sales have been in a slump. And the new iPhone 16, which was supposed to revive them, has..
PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages

Hydration is important; that’s why I keep a water bottle at my desk at all times. But what if I told you there are ways to hydrate better while drinking water and other beverages? They’re called the PouraVida drink flavor..
What are the best wireless earbuds in 2024?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

What are the best wireless earbuds in 2024?

In 2024, the world of wireless earbuds is more diverse than ever, with options to suit every need—whether you’re after top-notch noise cancelation, crystal-clear audio, or a snug fit for those intense workout sessions. But with so many choices, which..
New Xbox controller leaked—Here are 3 key details!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

New Xbox controller leaked—Here are 3 key details!

I used to be all about the PS controller, but after switching to the Xbox one, it just feels so much better in my hands. I don’t get that annoying hand pain anymore, so now, I’m totally team Xbox. And..