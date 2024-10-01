Raspberry Pi and Sony launch an AI camera module

Lauren Wadowsky on under Tech News , Byunder

Raspberry Pi and Sony have dropped a new AI camera module, and it’s about to shake up your projects.

Raspberry Pi & Sony’s new AI camera module

Want a bit of technology-based breaking news to liven up your Tuesday? Raspberry Pi just dropped some seriously exciting news with Sony, and it’s about to change the game for AI developers. Meet the brand-new Raspberry Pi AI Camera Module, available now for just $70.

This is exciting news for anyone working on AI projects. Raspberry Pi launched its AI kit back in June, but it’s only compatible with Raspberry Pi 5 and needs a separate camera module to capture image data.

Well, problem solved! Raspberry Pi partnered with Sony to tap into their IMX500 Intelligent Vision Sensor.

Sony’s IMX500 image sensor

Raspberry Pi AI Camera front view

Raspberry Pi says that the new sensor is designed to help people, “…create impressive AI applications and neural network modules using the on-module AI processor.”

All the while, the sensor offers low power consumption and latency—keeping your Raspberry Pi processor unencumbered so it can work on other tasks.

Oh, and it’s compatible with all Raspberry Pi devices! Yep, no one’s getting left out. Whether you’re rocking the latest Raspberry Pi 5 or an older model, you’re covered.

Speed & Performance

Raspberry Pi AI Camera side view

For Raspberry Pi 5 users, the AI camera setup is smooth sailing thanks to a new, faster 2-wire protocol. Older Pi models? You’ll need to upload the 12C protocol, but it’s still totally doable. Once the sensor kicks in, it streams as a standard Bayer image sensor, similar to the Camera Module 3. And, of course, Libcamera integration ensures seamless video processing.

Next-level AI camera specs

Raspberry Pi AI camera vision

The camera packs a 12.3-megapixel punch, recording at 10 fps (4056 x 3040) or 40 fps (2028 x 1520). Need something more hardcore? Scale up your AI models with the AITRIOS platform. You’ll also have access to Sony’s AI Local Studios, which basically holds your hand through training and building AI models.

AI projects just got a major glow-up. If you’re serious about leveling up your AI game, this Raspberry Pi x Sony collab is your next must-have tool.