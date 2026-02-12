Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
Xtra Atto 54g 4K Hands-Free Creator Camera miniphone ultra (mpu) Apple Watch Ultra Case NeoSander Mini Electric Reciprocating Detail Sander RheoFit A1 Robotic Roller for Hands-Free Recovery
Trending:Xtra Atto 54g 4K Creator Camera
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:Xtra Atto 54g 4K Creator Camera
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Sony launches 16 redesigned models in BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series
Tech News

Sony launches 16 redesigned models in BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series

Feb 12, 2026, 12:00 pm EST
3 min read
0 comments
Sony launches 16 redesigned models in BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series
Image Credit: Sony

Sony brings to mind bold ideas, clean style, and technology that pushes limits. The BRAVIA Professional Display BZ-P Series carries that spirit into work spaces. Sony expands the lineup with 16 new screens that address clear needs.

The BZ40P line aims at teams that want top-tier performance. BZ35P fills the middle ground with extra refinement. BZ30P covers core use cases without excess. Size choice adds another layer of flexibility. Options span from 43 inches to 85 inches. Each screen supports 4K HDR and uses Deep Black Non-Glare panels. Below, I break down each tier and show where each screen fits.

Related: The best e-ink tablets in 2026 for people who need to focus

Where specs turn into visual impact

BZ40P, BZ35P, and BZ30P
Image Credit: Sony

Image performance ties the whole series together. Each BZ40P, BZ35P, and BZ30P screen runs on Sony XR processing with AI support, which draws sharp text, clean lines, and natural detail.

Brightness spans 400 to 700 cd/m². That level suits indoor signage across offices, malls, and retail floors. Controlled lighting rules these spaces, so screens gain clarity without harsh glare.

Panel design plays a big role here. Every model uses Deep Black Non-Glare tech with a choice of 47% or 25% anti-glare finish. Wide viewing angles cut reflection and raise contrast. The picture keeps depth and color strength near windows or strong ceiling lights.

Installation that adapts to the environment

Visual quality matters, yet placement shapes the full result. Each display project comes with unique layouts and limits. Mount plans affect design flow, timelines, and cost, so teams gain value from early planning. Sony builds the BZ-P Series with this reality in mind. Slim and light frames share a common chassis across the range. Narrow and even bezels support portrait layouts and clean video wall builds. Logo placement stays balanced across orientations, which keeps setups neat.

Remember than before any mount goes up, you should check wall or ceiling load limits. Some spaces call for added support to carry panel weight.

A smarter interface for faster deployment

Sony’s latest displays run on a System on a Chip (SoC), so you don’t need an extra set-top box for digital signage. They come with a fresh user interface and setup process. I want to test them out because ads and content suggestions can slow the interface. That’s why I suggest going into settings and turning on “Apps only mode.” It clears everything except the apps you installed.

On top of that, the new BZ Series connects directly with Sony’s powerful Remote Management System (RMS), giving you full control over cloud-based provisioning, monitoring, and maintenance. Sony also works closely with major CMS and RMS providers around the world, so integrating your favorite tools has never been easier.

Parting thoughts

For me, the BZ-P Series shows why Sony keeps setting the bar in displays. Each model hits the right balance between performance, flexibility, and design, so teams can pick what fits their space and workflow. I like how the picture stays sharp and natural, even in bright or tricky lighting. The SoC setup and RMS integration make managing these screens simple, which saves time and hassle. After seeing the lineup, I feel confident recommending these displays for offices, retail spaces, or any project that demands quality and control.



Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
A2C launches the One-Lock Ultra Series: an industry-first 3-in-1 mounting solution for modern riders
A2C launches the One-Lock Ultra Series: an industry-first 3-in-1 mounting solution for modern riders
Tech News
By Mark Gulino
Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series has advanced hardware and audio enhancements
Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series has advanced hardware and audio enhancements
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus Symbolize the Biggest Displays From the iPhone Series That Apple Has Ever Released
iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus Symbolize the Biggest Displays From the iPhone Series That Apple Has Ever Released

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change
Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Valentine’s Day tech gifts under $50 your loved one will use, with pleasure
7 Valentine’s Day tech gifts under $50 your loved one will use, with pleasure
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Why GFiber Wi-Fi 7 is the first multi-gig upgrade I’d pay attention to
Why GFiber Wi-Fi 7 is the first multi-gig upgrade I’d pay attention to
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Winter Olympics 2026 tech guide: Big Air, drones, AI replays, and more
Winter Olympics 2026 tech guide: Big Air, drones, AI replays, and more
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Best Swiss watches for men: The perfect Valentine’s gifts, now within reach
7 Best Swiss watches for men: The perfect Valentine’s gifts, now within reach
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change 7 Valentine’s Day tech gifts under $50 your loved one will use, with pleasure Sony launches 16 redesigned models in BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept