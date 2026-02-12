Sony launches 16 redesigned models in BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series

Image Credit: Sony

Sony brings to mind bold ideas, clean style, and technology that pushes limits. The BRAVIA Professional Display BZ-P Series carries that spirit into work spaces. Sony expands the lineup with 16 new screens that address clear needs.

The BZ40P line aims at teams that want top-tier performance. BZ35P fills the middle ground with extra refinement. BZ30P covers core use cases without excess. Size choice adds another layer of flexibility. Options span from 43 inches to 85 inches. Each screen supports 4K HDR and uses Deep Black Non-Glare panels. Below, I break down each tier and show where each screen fits.

Where specs turn into visual impact

Image Credit: Sony

Image performance ties the whole series together. Each BZ40P, BZ35P, and BZ30P screen runs on Sony XR processing with AI support, which draws sharp text, clean lines, and natural detail.

Brightness spans 400 to 700 cd/m². That level suits indoor signage across offices, malls, and retail floors. Controlled lighting rules these spaces, so screens gain clarity without harsh glare.

Panel design plays a big role here. Every model uses Deep Black Non-Glare tech with a choice of 47% or 25% anti-glare finish. Wide viewing angles cut reflection and raise contrast. The picture keeps depth and color strength near windows or strong ceiling lights.

Installation that adapts to the environment

Visual quality matters, yet placement shapes the full result. Each display project comes with unique layouts and limits. Mount plans affect design flow, timelines, and cost, so teams gain value from early planning. Sony builds the BZ-P Series with this reality in mind. Slim and light frames share a common chassis across the range. Narrow and even bezels support portrait layouts and clean video wall builds. Logo placement stays balanced across orientations, which keeps setups neat.

Remember than before any mount goes up, you should check wall or ceiling load limits. Some spaces call for added support to carry panel weight.

A smarter interface for faster deployment

Sony’s latest displays run on a System on a Chip (SoC), so you don’t need an extra set-top box for digital signage. They come with a fresh user interface and setup process. I want to test them out because ads and content suggestions can slow the interface. That’s why I suggest going into settings and turning on “Apps only mode.” It clears everything except the apps you installed.

On top of that, the new BZ Series connects directly with Sony’s powerful Remote Management System (RMS), giving you full control over cloud-based provisioning, monitoring, and maintenance. Sony also works closely with major CMS and RMS providers around the world, so integrating your favorite tools has never been easier.

Parting thoughts

For me, the BZ-P Series shows why Sony keeps setting the bar in displays. Each model hits the right balance between performance, flexibility, and design, so teams can pick what fits their space and workflow. I like how the picture stays sharp and natural, even in bright or tricky lighting. The SoC setup and RMS integration make managing these screens simple, which saves time and hassle. After seeing the lineup, I feel confident recommending these displays for offices, retail spaces, or any project that demands quality and control.







