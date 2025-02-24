Razer Barracuda X Review: A Solid Headset That’s Almost Perfect–Let’s Dive In

The Razer Barracuda X is my go-to wireless gaming headset, built for versatility with multi-platform compatibility and a lightweight design. With a USB-C dongle for low-latency audio and a detachable microphone, it seamlessly transitions between gaming and everyday use.

I’ll be honest—I’m picky when it comes to gaming headsets. I want something light, comfortable, versatile, and with great sound. Oh, and it better not look like some over-the-top, RGB-infested spaceship sitting on my head. That’s a lot to ask, but when I saw the Razer Barracuda X, it seemed like it ticked all the boxes.

Razer promised a wireless, multi-platform headset that works with PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Android, all in a sleek, minimalistic design. Sounds great on paper, right? And for the most part, it delivers—but not without a few frustrating flaws that keep it from being a must-buy.

Design & Comfort: Finally, A Razer Headset Without the Gamer Aesthetic

First things first—I love the way this headset looks. Razer is known for its flashy, RGB-heavy designs, but the Barracuda X takes a refreshingly different approach. No glowing green snakes, no aggressive angles—just a clean, matte black finish with an understated design. If you don’t want to look like you’re about to hack into the Matrix every time you put on a headset, this is a huge plus.

But comfort is where this headset truly shines. At just 250 grams, it’s insanely lightweight. I’ve worn plenty of headsets that start feeling like a brick strapped to my skull after an hour—this isn’t one of them. The memory foam ear cushions are soft, the headband is well-padded, and the clamping force is just right. Whether I’m deep into a gaming session or just using it for casual music and calls, I barely feel like I’m wearing anything.

If you’re someone who hates heavy, bulky headsets, this is one of the most comfortable options out there.

Wireless Connectivity: The Good, The Bad & The Frustrating

One of the biggest selling points of the Barracuda X is its USB-C wireless dongle. Unlike headsets that rely on Bluetooth or proprietary connections, this one lets you plug the dongle into your device and instantly get a lag-free, high-quality connection.

In theory, it’s brilliant. In practice? Mostly great—except when it’s not.

✔ The Good: The 2.4GHz wireless connection is rock solid. No lag, no weird dropouts—just seamless audio whether I’m gaming, watching a movie, or listening to music. It’s miles better than Bluetooth, and the fact that I can plug it into my PC, PlayStation, or even my Switch without any extra setup is awesome.

✖ The Bad: No simultaneous Bluetooth. This is a massive missed opportunity. If I’m gaming and someone calls me, I have to take off the headset, switch audio sources manually, or just ignore the call. Plenty of headsets let you mix game audio and Bluetooth at the same time, so why doesn’t this one?

✖ The Frustrating: The USB-C dongle doesn’t fit into iPhones (obviously), but even worse—it doesn’t work with Xbox. If Razer really wanted to sell this as an “all-in-one” headset, why leave out one of the biggest gaming platforms?

Sound Quality: Great for Gaming, Average for Music

Now, let’s talk about the most important thing: sound.

For gaming, the Barracuda X does exactly what it’s supposed to do. The THX Spatial Audio (on PC) gives great directional accuracy, meaning I can hear enemy footsteps creeping up behind me or gunfire in the distance with solid clarity. The soundstage is wide, and the bass is punchy without being overwhelming. It’s a fantastic headset for shooters, RPGs, or anything that benefits from detailed positional audio.

But for music and general listening? It’s just… okay.

✔ The mids and highs are clear, which is great for dialogue-heavy games, podcasts, and voice chat.

✖ The bass is a bit lacking, making it feel a little flat when listening to bass-heavy music like hip-hop or EDM.

✖ No EQ customization unless you’re on PC, meaning you’re stuck with the default tuning elsewhere.

If you’re buying this purely for gaming, it’s excellent. If you’re hoping for audiophile-level music performance, you might be a little underwhelmed.

Microphone: Decent, But Nothing Special

The detachable cardioid mic is fine. It’s clear enough for Discord calls, in-game chat, or Zoom meetings, but it’s nothing to write home about. It does a good job at filtering out background noise, which is nice, but it’s still a typical gaming headset mic—don’t expect studio-quality voice recording.

One annoyance? There’s no flip-to-mute function. Instead, you have to press the mute button on the headset, which is less intuitive than simply flipping the mic up. Small detail, but worth mentioning.

Battery Life: Surprisingly Good

Battery life is one area where Razer absolutely delivers. The Barracuda X gets up to 20 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for several days of gaming or work without worrying about plugging it in.

That said, USB-C charging is a must in 2024, and thankfully, Razer includes it. A quick charge feature would’ve been nice, but overall, the battery life is solid and reliable.

Who Should Buy the Razer Barracuda X?

So, is the Razer Barracuda X worth buying? Yes—but only if it fits your specific needs.

✔ Buy it if:

✅ You want a lightweight, ultra-comfortable wireless headset

✅ You mostly game on PC, PlayStation, or Switch

✅ You want great positional audio for gaming

✅ You hate bulky, over-designed gaming headsets

✖ Skip it if:

❌ You need simultaneous Bluetooth and game audio

❌ You’re an Xbox gamer (it won’t work wirelessly)

❌ You care more about music quality than gaming audio

❌ You prefer strong bass in your sound profile

At $99, the Razer Barracuda X is a fantastic wireless headset for gaming—but it’s not quite the all-in-one solution Razer wants it to be. If they added Bluetooth, better bass, and Xbox support, this would be an instant recommendation. As it stands? It’s very good, but just shy of being great.